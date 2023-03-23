Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atlas Copco AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO A   SE0017486889

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:26:37 2023-03-23 am EDT
124.62 SEK   +0.21%
04:02aAtlas Copco Proposes Appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai to Board
DJ
03:31aNotice of Annual General Meeting in Atlas Copco AB
AQ
03:31aNew Board member proposed for Atlas Copco AB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Copco Proposes Appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai to Board

03/23/2023 | 04:02am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Atlas Copco said Thursday that it is proposing the appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai as a new member of the board of directors from April 27.

The Swedish industrial tool maker said Ms. Al-Sibai is a German citizen and currently serves as a member of the management board at Mahle GmbH with responsibility for thermal management and as chief executive of Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG. She has previously held senior management positions at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Board member Staffan Bohman will not stand for re-election at the April 27 annual general meeting, the company said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0401ET

04:02aAtlas Copco Proposes Appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai to Board
DJ
03:31aNotice of Annual General Meeting in Atlas Copco AB
AQ
03:31aNew Board member proposed for Atlas Copco AB
AQ
03/22Atlas Copco : Annual report incl. sustainability report and corporate governance report 20..
PU
03/22Atlas Copco publishes its Annual Report for 2022
AQ
03/15Atlas Copco Buys US Provider of Vacuum Pump Services
DJ
03/15Sweden's Atlas Copco to Purchase US Vacuum Services Group Trillium
MT
03/14Atlas Copco to acquire a US based vacuum service provider
AQ
03/14Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) entered into an agreement to acquire Trill..
CI
03/07Atlas Copco Buys US Service Supplier of Medical Gas Systems
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 13 434 M 13 434 M
Net income 2022 23 802 M 2 299 M 2 299 M
Net Debt 2022 21 155 M 2 044 M 2 044 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 585 B 56 501 M 56 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 48 951
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 124,36 SEK
Average target price 130,96 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Rahmström President-Tools & Assembly Systems
Peter Kinnart Controller-Antwerp Airpower
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Peter Åke Wallenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB1.02%56 501
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.69%41 842
FANUC CORPORATION14.82%32 814
SANDVIK AB9.61%25 060
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.29%23 290
INGERSOLL RAND INC.5.19%22 637
