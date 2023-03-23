Atlas Copco Proposes Appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai to Board

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Atlas Copco said Thursday that it is proposing the appointment of Jumana Al-Sibai as a new member of the board of directors from April 27.

The Swedish industrial tool maker said Ms. Al-Sibai is a German citizen and currently serves as a member of the management board at Mahle GmbH with responsibility for thermal management and as chief executive of Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG. She has previously held senior management positions at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Board member Staffan Bohman will not stand for re-election at the April 27 annual general meeting, the company said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0401ET