Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atlas Copco AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO A   SE0011166610

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Copco : Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21

10/04/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release from Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco's Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21

Nacka, Sweden, October 4, 2021: Atlas Copco will publish its Q3 results for 2021 on Thursday, October 21, at approximately 12:00 PM CEST. A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 14:00 PM CEST.

Participating from Atlas Copco will be Mats Rahmström, President and CEO, and Peter Kinnart, CFO. The conference call will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be broadcasted live on the web. Please see our website www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relationsfor the webcast link and presentation material.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call

SE: +46850558351

UK: +443333009034

US: +16467224957

A recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.

We look forward to your participation.

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

For more information please contact:

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations +46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

Sara Liljedal, Media Relations Manager +46 72 144 1038 media@atlascopco.com

_____________________________________________________________________

Atlas Copco Group

Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward. This is how we create a better tomorrow. Atlas Copco is a global industrial group, founded in 1873 in Stockholm. In 2020 we had revenues of BSEK100 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 40 000 employees. For more information: www.atlascopcogroup.com

Atlas Copco Group Center

Atlas Copco AB

Visitors address:

Telephone: +46 8 743 8000

A Public Company (publ)

SE-105 23 Stockholm

Sickla Industriväg 19

Reg. No:

556014-2720

Sweden

Nacka

Web site

www.atlascopcogroup.com

Reg. Office Nacka

Disclaimer

Atlas Copco AB published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 07:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
03:07aATLAS COPCO : Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21
PU
02:31aATLAS COPCO : Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21
AQ
09/28ADRs End Lower; Teva, Atlas Copco Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
09/28Atlas Copco Buys French Compressor Distributor
DJ
09/28Atlas Copco Buys French Compressor Distributor AEP
MT
09/28ATLAS COPCO : has acquired a French distributor of compressors
AQ
09/28ATLAS COPCO AB (OM : ATCO A) acquired AEP.
CI
09/16Court win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 mln Belgium tax scheme
RE
09/15ATLAS COPCO : Financial reporting days for Atlas Copco
AQ
09/13ATLAS COPCO : SvP Chief Communications Officer Gisela Lindstrand will leave the Group
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS COPCO AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 113 B 12 935 M 12 935 M
Net income 2021 18 740 M 2 143 M 2 143 M
Net Debt 2021 6 819 M 780 M 780 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 616 B 70 301 M 70 452 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 41 105
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 531,60 SEK
Average target price 555,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Rahmström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Kinnart Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Peter Åke Wallenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB26.24%70 301
FANUC CORPORATION-5.22%41 510
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.08%37 658
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.24%36 535
SANDVIK AB-0.97%28 532
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.07%28 497