Atlas Copco : Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21

Press Release from Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco's Q3 report 2021 and invitation to conference call, October 21

Nacka, Sweden, October 4, 2021: Atlas Copco will publish its Q3 results for 2021 on Thursday, October 21, at approximately 12:00 PM CEST. A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held at 14:00 PM CEST.

Participating from Atlas Copco will be Mats Rahmström, President and CEO, and Peter Kinnart, CFO. The conference call will begin with a short presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be broadcasted live on the web. Please see our website www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relationsfor the webcast link and presentation material.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call

SE: +46850558351

UK: +443333009034

US: +16467224957

A recorded audio presentation will be available on our homepage following the call.

We look forward to your participation.

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

For more information please contact:

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations +46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

Sara Liljedal, Media Relations Manager +46 72 144 1038 media@atlascopco.com

_____________________________________________________________________

Atlas Copco Group

Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward. This is how we create a better tomorrow. Atlas Copco is a global industrial group, founded in 1873 in Stockholm. In 2020 we had revenues of BSEK100 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 40 000 employees. For more information: www.atlascopcogroup.com