Atlas Copco : Quarterly Report Q3 2020

Press release from Atlas Copco AB October 22, 2020 Atlas Copco Third-quarter report 2020 Sequential improvement but below previous year The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated. Order intake decreased 11% to MSEK 24 246 (27 102), organic decline of 6%

Revenues reached MSEK 24 849 (26 676), organic decline of 2%

Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, decreased 15% to MSEK 5 021 (5 880), corresponding to a margin of 20.2% (22.0)

Reported operating profit was MSEK 4 760 (5 843), corresponding to a margin of 19.2% (21.9)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 4 696 (5 778)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 5 143 (4 643)

Return on capital employed was 24% (32)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share to be paid in the fourth quarter July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Orders received 24 246 27 102 -11% 74 686 80 479 -7% Revenues 24 849 26 676 -7% 74 049 76 437 -3% Operating profit 4 760 5 843 -19% 13 773 16 270 -15% - as a percentage of revenues 19.2 21.9 18.6 21.3 Profit before tax 4 696 5 778 -19% 13 532 16 000 -15% - as a percentage of revenues 18.9 21.7 18.3 20.9 Profit for the period 3 618 4 424 -18% 10 587 12 212 -13% Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.98 3.64 8.71 10.05 Diluted earnings per share, SEK 2.97 3.63 8.70 10.04 Return on capital employed, % 24 32 Near-term demand outlook Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that the demand for the Group's products and services will remain at current level. Previous near-term demand outlook (published July 16, 2020): Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that the near-term demand for the Group´s equipment and services will improve somewhat compared to the level in the second quarter. Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found at: https://www.atlascopcogroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/latest-results Atlas Copco Group Center Atlas Copco AB Visitors address: Telephone: +46 8 743 8000 A Public Company (publ) SE-105 23 Stockholm Sickla Industriväg 19 www.atlascopcogroup.com Reg. No: 556014-2720 Sweden Nacka Reg. Office Nacka Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 Summary of nine-month results Orders received in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 7% to MSEK 74 686 (80 479), corresponding to an organic decline of 8%. Acquisitions contributed with 3% and currency had a negative effect of 2%. Revenues were MSEK 74 049 (76 437), corresponding to a 4% organic decline. Operating profit decreased by 15% to MSEK 13 773 (16 270). The operating margin was 18.6% (21.3). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, the margin was 19.7% 2 (19) (21.9). There was a negative impact of changes in exchange rates for the first nine months of MSEK -290. Profit before tax was MSEK 13 532 (16 000), corresponding to a margin of 18.3% (20.9). Profit for the period totaled MSEK 10 587 (12 212). Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 8.71 (10.05) and SEK 8.70 (10.04) respectively. Operating cash flow before acquisitions, divestments and dividends totaled MSEK 12 451 (9 541). Review of the third quarter Market development The overall demand for Atlas Copco's products and services improved compared to the previous quarter, both for equipment and service. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a dampening effect on the business climate. Compared to the previous year, the service business held up well, and the order intake increased, while the demand for equipment was mixed. Order volumes for small and medium-sized compressors and industrial vacuum equipment increased, while orders for most other equipment types did not reach the previous year's level. Overall, and compared to previous year, the order intake increased in Europe and South America, but decreased in all other regions. Geographic distribution of orders received Atlas Copco Group July - September 2020 Orders Received, % Change*, % North America 23 -8 South America 4 +4 Europe 30 +3 Africa/Middle East 5 -2 Asia/Oceania 38 -4 Atlas Copco Group 100 -3 *Change in orders received compared to the previous year in local currency. Sales bridge July - September Orders MSEK received Revenues 2019 27 102 26 676 Structural change, % +3 +2 Currency, % -8 -7 Organic*, % -6 -2 Total, % -11 -7 2020 24 246 24 849 *Volume, price and mix. Orders, revenues and operating profit margin 30 000 30% 25 000 25% 20 000 20% 15 000 15% 10 000 10% 5 000 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % Geographic distribution, orders received and revenues July - September 2020 Compressor Technique, % Vacuum Technique, % Industrial Technique, % Power Technique, % Atlas Copco, % Orders Revenues Orders Revenues Orders Revenues Orders Revenues Orders Revenues received received received received received North America 21 21 20 22 31 31 25 30 23 24 South America 6 5 0 0 2 2 7 6 4 3 Europe 34 35 15 15 37 35 36 35 30 30 Africa/Middle East 6 7 3 2 1 2 9 8 5 5 Asia/Oceania 33 32 62 61 29 30 23 21 38 38 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 Resolution for a second dividend The Board of Directors has resolved to propose a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share which will be paid for the fiscal year 2019, corresponding to a total of MSEK 4 256. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will issue a notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 26, 2020. Record date for the payment will be November 30, 2020. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 Revenues, profits and returns Revenues decreased 7% to MSEK 24 849 (26 676), corresponding to an organic decline of 2%. Acquisitions added 2% while currency had a negative effect of 7%. The operating profit was MSEK 4 760 (5 843) and includes a MSEK -160 restructuring cost in the Industrial Technique business area, and a change in provisions for share-relatedlong-term incentive programs, reported in Common Group Items of MSEK -101(-37). Adjusted operating profit decreased 15% to MSEK 5 021 (5 880), corresponding to a margin of 20.2% (22.0). Currency and dilution from recent acquisitions were the main explanations for the lower margin. The net currency effect compared to the previous year was negative MSEK 660, mainly due to the weaker USD. Net financial items were MSEK -64(-65) and interest net was MSEK -66(-90). Other financial items, including financial exchange differences, were MSEK +2 (+25). Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 4 696 (5 778), corresponding to a margin of 18.9% (21.7). Corporate income tax amounted to MSEK -1 078 (-1 354), corresponding to an effective tax rate of 23.0% (23.4). Profit for the period was MSEK 3 618 (4 424). Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64) and SEK 2.97 (3.63), respectively. The return on capital employed during the last 12 months was 24% (32). Return on equity was 27% (39). The Group uses a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8.0% as an investment and overall performance benchmark. Operating cash flow and investments Operating cash surplus decreased to MSEK 6 023 (6 798), due to the lower operating profit. Cash was released by a significant reduction of working capital, which decreased by MSEK 1 707 (decrease of 237). Net investments in rental equipment were MSEK -59(-336) and net investments in property, plant and equipment were Revenues and operating profit - bridge 3 (19) MSEK -333(-176). Previous year's net investments in property, plant and equipment included proceeds from a sale and lease back transaction in the US of approximately MSEK 200. Operating cash flow (important internal KPI, but not an IFRS measurement, and hence defined on page 14) reached MSEK 5 143 (4 643). Net indebtedness The Group's net indebtedness increased to MSEK 18 662 (13 205), due to the recent acquisitions. MSEK 3 543 (3 637) of the net debt was attributable to post-employment benefits. The Group's interest-bearing liabilities have an average maturity of 5.0 years. The net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.8 (0.5) and the net debt/equity ratio was 33% (26). Acquisition and divestment of own shares During the quarter, 704 575 A shares net, were sold for a net value of MSEK 289. These transactions are in accordance with mandates granted by the Annual General Meeting and relate to the Group's long-term incentive programs. See page 18. Employees On September 30, 2020, the number of employees was 39 759 (38 418). The number of consultants/external workforce was 2 756 (3 231). For comparable units, the total workforce decreased by 856 from September 30, 2019. Items affecting Volume, price, comparability and Share-based MSEK Q3 2020 mix and other Currency acquisitions LTI* programs Q3 2019 Atlas Copco Group Revenues 24 849 -542 -1 955 670 - 26 676 Operating profit 4 760 -184 -660 -175 -64 5 843 19.2% 21.9% *LTI= Long term incentive Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 Atlas Copco acquires ISRA VISION On February 10, it was announced that Atlas Copco will partner with the global machine vision specialist ISRA VISION AG through a voluntary public takeover offer. All offer conditions were fulfilled during the second quarter. The settlement of the offer was completed on June 24, 2020 and in connection with that a payment of MSEK 9 028 (MEUR 860) was made to ISRA VISION shareholders. Together with payments made for previous share purchases of MEUR 150, Atlas Copco has paid MSEK 10 604 (MEUR 1 010) for 92.19% of ISRA VISION. On August 3, it was announced that Atlas Copco has requested a squeeze out of minority shareholders in ISRA VISION AG. ISRA VISION specializes in machine vision solutions with leading technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and 3D metrology operating through two business segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. The company has a global presence with operations in over 25 locations and more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. ISRA VISION will continue to operate under the same brand with its headquarters in Darmstadt and be a part of the Industrial Technique business area. 4 (19) From the date of control, revenues were MSEK 420 and operating profit MSEK 10, corresponding to an operating margin of about 2%, including negative purchase price allocation effects of MSEK 50. A preliminary purchase price allocation is outlined below. MSEK Intangible assets 4 100 Property, plant and equipment 200 Other assets 1 700 Cash and cash equivalents 300 Interest-bearing liabilities and borrowings -500 Other liabilities and provisions -1 800 Net identifiable assets 4 000 Non-controlling interests -300 Goodwill 6 900 Total consideration 10 600 SEK / EUR 10.50 at date of acquisition. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 5 (19) Compressor Technique July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Orders received 11 600 12 937 -10% 35 534 38 365 -7% Revenues 11 890 12 314 -3% 34 883 35 685 -2% Operating profit 2 729 2 897 -6% 7 693 8 288 -7% - as a percentage of revenues 23.0 23.5 22.1 23.2 Return on capital employed, % 75 93 Sequential demand improvement

Year-on-year growth for service but decrease for large compressors

growth for service but decrease for large compressors Solid operating profit margin at 23% Sales bridge July - September Orders MSEK received Revenues 2019 12 937 12 314 Structural change, % +0 +1 Currency, % -8 -8 Organic*, % -2 +4 Total, % -10 -3 2020 11 600 11 890 *Volume, price and mix. Industrial compressors Compared to the previous quarter, the demand for all sizes of industrial compressors increased in most regions. Compared to the previous year, order volumes increased for small and medium-sized compressors, while the orders for large-sized compressors did not reach the previous year's high level. Order intake was flat in Europe, while orders in all other regions decreased year-on-year. Gas and process compressors Order volumes for gas and process compressors increased sequentially, but decreased compared to the previous year. The negative year-on-year development was primarily due to lower demand in North America and Asia. Compressor service The demand for service improved, and the order intake increased, both compared to the previous quarter and previous year. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, order volumes increased in all regions except Europe and Asia, where the order intake was flat. Innovation The business area launched the CD⁺ 20 -335, the first-ever compressed air dryer with solid desiccant. With solid desiccant for compressed air treatment, developed and patented by Atlas Copco, the new product outperforms traditional dryers in several aspects. It offers lower total cost of ownership by reducing energy costs as well as providing health and environmental benefits, by better air quality, than conventional dryers. Acquisitions The business area completed two acquisitions in the quarter: THN Druckluft and Produktions GmbH & Co.KG, a German distributor of compressed air and service solutions with 15 employees. MEDGAS-Technik GmbH, a German mechanical contractor for the medical industry. The company has 80 employees and had a turnover of MSEK 126 in 2019. Revenues and profitability Revenues reached MSEK 11 890 (12 314), corresponding to an organic increase of 4%. The operating profit decreased 6% to MSEK 2 729 (2 897), corresponding to a margin of 23.0% (23.5). The margin was supported by the higher volume but negatively affected by unfavorable sales mix. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 75% (93). Orders, revenues and operating profit margin 15 000 30% 12 500 25% 10 000 20% 7 500 15% 5 000 10% 2 500 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 6 (19) Vacuum Technique July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Orders received 5 736 6 486 -12% 18 575 17 624 5% Revenues 5 928 6 107 -3% 18 622 17 010 9% Operating profit 1 354 1 508 -10% 4 129 4 201 -2% - as a percentage of revenues 22.8 24.7 22.2 24.7 Return on capital employed, % 19 23 Year-on-year drop in semiconductor equipment orders, despite sequential order growth

drop in semiconductor equipment orders, despite sequential order growth Positive service and industrial equipment development

Operating profit at 22.8% negatively affected by currency Sales bridge July - September Orders MSEK received Revenues 2019 6 486 6 107 Structural change, % +0 +1 Currency, % -6 -7 Organic*, % -6 +3 Total, % -12 -3 2020 5 736 5 928 *Volume, price and mix. Semiconductor and flat panel display equipment The demand for equipment to the semiconductor and flat panel display industry continued at a good level. Sequentially, compared to the previous quarter, order volumes increased, but the order intake did not reach the high level of Q3 2019. Lower order volumes in Asia and North America was the main explanation for the negative year-on-year development. Industrial and scientific vacuum equipment Order volumes for industrial and scientific vacuum equipment increased, both sequentially and compared to the previous year. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake increased in all regions except Europe. Vacuum service The demand for service improved, and order volumes increased compared to the previous quarter and compared to the previous year. The year-on-year growth was primarily generated by increased demand for service from semiconductor customers. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake increased in all regions except Europe, where order volumes were essentially unchanged. Innovation The turbomolecular product range was extended with two new higher performance pumps, the nEXT730 and the nEXT930. The new products are suited for a variety of different scientific and industrial vacuum applications. Customers will benefit from higher pumping speed, flexible installation, as well as intelligent monitoring, configuration, and control options. Acquisitions In the quarter, the business area acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap from Zeiss Venture. iTrap is an ion trap mass spectrometer instrument for gas analysis used for diagnostics or process control in the semiconductor industry. Revenues and profitability Revenues reached MSEK 5 928 (6 107), corresponding to an organic increase of 3%. The operating profit decreased 10% to MSEK 1 354 (1 508), corresponding to a margin of 22.8% (24.7). The lower margin was primarily due to negative FX changes. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 19% (23). Orders, revenues and operating profit margin 8 000 40% 7 000 35% 6 000 30% 5 000 25% 4 000 20% 3 000 15% 2 000 10% 1 000 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 7 (19) Industrial Technique July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Orders received 4 359 4 669 -7% 12 068 14 223 -15% Revenues 4 221 4 783 -12% 11 769 13 906 -15% Operating profit 513 1 051 -51% 1 646 3 075 -46% - as a percentage of revenues 12.2 22.0 14.0 22.1 Return on capital employed, % 16 36 Low customer demand

Sequential growth from low second quarter

Adjusted operating profit margin at 15.9% Sales bridge July - September Orders MSEK received Revenues 2019 4 669 4 783 Structural change, % +14 +11 Currency, % -6 -6 Organic*, % -15 -17 Total, % -7 -12 2020 4 359 4 221 *Volume, price and mix. Motor vehicle industry Order volumes for equipment to the motor vehicle industry increased compared to the previous quarter as previously closed production plants opened up, and investments in electrical car production increased. However, compared to the previous year, the demand was lower and the order intake decreased noticeably. Geographically and compared to the previous year, order volumes decreased in all regions. General industry Compared to the previous quarter, order volumes increased to most types of customer segments, while the comparison with Q3 last year remained clearly negative, due to the generally weaker business climate. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake decreased in all regions. Service The order intake increased from the level in the second quarter as customers' business activities continued to open up. In comparison to the previous year, the order intake for service decreased. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, order volumes decreased in all regions except North America, where volumes increased. Innovation The business area introduced a new product that ensures optimal temperature management of batteries (Smart.Adjust). To ensure effective thermal conductivity, the new product combines visual bead inspection and industrial dispensing optimization in the application process in battery production. Revenues and profitability Revenues decreased to MSEK 4 221 (4 783), corresponding to an organic decline of 17%. The operating profit decreased 51% to MSEK 513 (1 051). Adjusted for restructuring costs of MSEK -160, the margin reached 15.9% (22.0). The lower margin was primarily due to the large revenue drop and recent acquisitions. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 16% (36). Orders, revenues and operating profit margin 5 000 40% 4 000 32% 3 000 24% 2 000 16% 1 000 8% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 8 (19) Power Technique July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Orders received 2 674 3 224 -17% 8 897 10 806 -18% Revenues 2 932 3 697 -21% 9 187 10 429 -12% Operating profit 410 606 -32% 1 169 1 749 -33% - as a percentage of revenues 14.0 16.4 12.7 16.8 Return on capital employed, % 19 29 Customer demand remained below previous year

Order intake up compared to low second quarter

Operating margin at 14.0% Sales bridge July - September Orders MSEK received Revenues 2019 3 224 3 697 Structural change, % +0 +0 Currency, % -8 -8 Organic*, % -9 -13 Total, % -17 -21 2020 2 674 2 932 *Volume, price and mix. Equipment The demand for portable compressors, generators and pumps improved sequentially, and the order intake increased compared to the previous quarter. The customer demand remained below previous year, and order intake decreased for most equipment types. Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake decreased in Asia, but increased in Europe and North America. Specialty rental Order volumes for the specialty rental business increased compared to the previous quarter, but the order intake remained well below previous year's high level. Year-on-year, the order intake decreased in all regions except South America. Service Customer demand for service grew sequentially and the order intake increased compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the previous year, order intake decreased in all regions. Innovation A new light tower for use in tough environments, the HiLight H6+, was introduced. Thanks to innovative design, the new light tower offers the lowest noise level in the market. The product also provides low operational cost and low CO2 footprint due to a new generation of LED lights and a dimming function that ensures the right luminosity at each moment. Revenues and profitability Revenues decreased to MSEK 2 932 (3 697), corresponding to an organic decline of 13%. The operating profit decreased 32% to MSEK 410 (606), corresponding to a margin of 14.0% (16.4), negatively affected by lower revenue volumes and sales mix. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 19% (29). Orders, revenues and operating profit margin 5 000 40% 4 000 32% 3 000 24% 2 000 16% 1 000 8% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 Accounting principles The consolidated accounts of the Atlas Copco Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The description of the accounting principles and definitions applied in this report are found in the Annual Report 2019. The interim report is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Non-IFRS measures are also presented in the report since they are considered to be important supplemental measures of the company´s performance. For further information about these measures and how they have been calculated, please visit: http://www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relations Risks, risk management and factors of uncertainty Atlas Copco's global and diversified business is active within many customer segments and results in a variety of risks and opportunities geographically and operationally. Thus, the ability to identify, analyze and manage risks is crucial for effective governance and control of the business. The aim is to meet the Group's goals with a high awareness of risks and well-managed risk taking. Atlas Copco sees the benefits of an efficient risk management both from risk reduction and business opportunity perspectives, which can lead to good business growth. Risks in Atlas Copco are identified in a 360 degree spectrum, meaning that both internal, and external exposures are assessed including todays circumstances and future changes. The Group's risk management approach follows the decentralized structure of Atlas Copco. Risks are analyzed and addressed in an integrated way. Local companies are responsible for their own risk management, which is monitored and followed up regularly at for example local business board meetings. Group functions responsible for legal, insurance, human resources, compliance, sustainability, treasury, tax, controlling and accounting provide policies, guidelines and instructions regarding risk management. Risk areas include compliance risks, external exposure risks, operational risks and strategic risks. These risk areas can impact the business negatively both in the long and short term, but often also create business opportunities if managed well. Examples of risks and how they are handled is described below. Market risks The demand for Atlas Copco's equipment and services is affected by changes in the customers' investment and production levels. A general economic downturn, geopolitical tensions, pandemics, changes in trade agreements, trade sanctions, a widespread financial crisis and other macroeconomic disturbances may, directly or indirectly, affect the Group negatively both in terms of revenues and profitability. However, the Group's sales are well diversified with customers in many industries and countries around the world, which mitigates the risk. Financial risks Atlas Copco is subject to currency risks, funding risks, interest rate risks, tax risks, and other financial risks. In line with the overall goals with respect to growth, return on capital, and protecting creditors, Atlas Copco has adopted a policy to control the financial risks to which the Group is exposed. A financial risk management 9 (19) committee meets regularly to manage and follow up financial risks, in line with the policy. Production risks A large part of the components used in production are sourced from sub-suppliers. The availability is dependent on the sub- suppliers and if they have interruptions or lack capacity, this may adversely affect production. To minimize these risks, Atlas Copco has established a global network of sub-suppliers, which means that in most cases there are more than one sub-supplier that can provide a certain component. Atlas Copco is also directly and indirectly exposed to raw material prices. Cost increases for raw materials and components often coincide with strong end- customer demand and can partly be compensated for by increased sales prices. Acquisitions Atlas Copco has the ambition to grow all its business areas, primarily through organic growth, complemented by selected acquisitions. The integration of acquired businesses is a difficult process and it is not certain that every integration will be successful. Therefore, costs related to acquisitions can be higher and/or synergies can take longer to materialize than anticipated. Risks related to COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on the global economy and the demand for the Group's products and services in the third quarter, described at previous pages in this report. With the high uncertainty surrounding the situation and potential initiatives by authorities and customers, it is very difficult to predict the full financial impact that the situation may have on the Group for the coming quarters. As of September 30, 2020, there is no significant impact on any balance sheet items. For more information of Atlas Copco's risk management process and further descriptions of risks and how they are handled, see the Annual Report 2019. Forward-looking statements Some statements in this report are forward-looking, and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly discussed, other factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialization and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses. Atlas Copco AB Atlas Copco AB and its subsidiaries are sometimes referred to as the Atlas Copco Group, the Group or Atlas Copco. Atlas Copco AB is also sometimes referred to as Atlas Copco. Any mentioning of the Board of Directors, the Board or the Directors refers to the Board of Directors of Atlas Copco AB. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 10 (19) Consolidated income statement (condensed) 3 months ended 9 months ended Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Sep. 30 MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 24 849 26 676 74 049 76 437 Cost of sales -14 681 -15 348 -43 623 -43 490 Gross profit 10 168 11 328 30 426 32 947 Marketing expenses -2 792 -3 040 -8 525 -8 985 Administrative expenses -1 582 -1 695 -4 934 -5 267 Research and development costs -938 -933 -2 845 -2 674 Other operating income and expenses -96 183 -349 249 Operating profit 4 760 5 843 13 773 16 270 - as a percentage of revenues 19.2 21.9 18.6 21.3 Net financial items -64 -65 -241 -270 Profit before tax 4 696 5 778 13 532 16 000 - as a percentage of revenues 18.9 21.7 18.3 20.9 Income tax expense -1 078 -1 354 -2 945 -3 788 Profit for the period 3 618 4 424 10 587 12 212 Profit attributable to - owners of the parent 3 618 4 418 10 583 12 196 - non-controlling interests - 6 4 16 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.98 3.64 8.71 10.05 Diluted earnings per share, SEK 2.97 3.63 8.70 10.04 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding, millions 1 215.5 1 215.4 1 215.2 1 213.9 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, millions 1 216.4 1 216.2 1 216.1 1 214.9 Key ratios Equity per share, period end, SEK 47 42 Return on capital employed, 12 month values, % 24 32 Return on equity, 12 month values, % 27 39 Debt/equity ratio, period end, % 33 26 Equity/assets ratio, period end, % 48 44 Number of employees, period end 39 759 38 418 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 11 (19) Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 3 months ended 9 months ended Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Sep. 30 MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Profit for the period 3 618 4 424 10 587 12 212 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans -23 -357 284 -555 Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified 29 83 -55 162 6 -274 229 -393 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Translation differences on foreign operations -1 323 1 964 -2 337 3 540 Hedge of net investments in foreign operations -96 -299 -197 -746 Cash flow hedges 60 -15 -22 -21 Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified 20 92 67 227 -1 339 1 742 -2 489 3 000 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax -1 333 1 468 -2 260 2 607 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 285 5 892 8 327 14 819 Total comprehensive income attributable to - owners of the parent 2 284 5 884 8 324 14 799 - non-controlling interests 1 8 3 20 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 12 (19) Consolidated balance sheet (condensed) MSEK Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Intangible assets 48 795 37 956 36 549 Rental equipment 2 487 2 889 2 883 Other property, plant and equipment 11 642 11 853 11 553 Financial assets and other receivables 1 807 1 972 1 795 Deferred tax assets 1 640 2 051 1 449 Total non-current assets 66 371 56 721 54 229 Inventories 14 704 15 446 14 501 Trade and other receivables 27 464 28 504 27 861 Other financial assets 138 213 125 Cash and cash equivalents 10 251 13 645 15 005 Assets classified as held for sale 5 1 1 Total current assets 52 562 57 809 57 493 TOTAL ASSETS 118 933 114 530 111 722 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 56 734 50 525 53 231 Non-controlling interests 339 57 59 TOTAL EQUITY 57 073 50 582 53 290 Borrowings 22 659 20 838 20 400 Post-employment benefits 3 543 3 637 3 488 Other liabilities and provisions 1 478 1 304 1 410 Deferred tax liabilities 1 949 794 702 Total non-current liabilities 29 629 26 573 26 000 Borrowings 2 849 2 588 3 255 Trade payables and other liabilities 27 447 32 927 27 564 Provisions 1 935 1 860 1 613 Total current liabilities 32 231 37 375 32 432 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 118 933 114 530 111 722 Fair value of derivatives, cash equivalents and borrowings The carrying value and fair value of the Group's outstanding derivatives, liquidity funds and borrowings are shown in the tables below. The fair values of bonds are based on level 1 and the fair values of derivatives, liquidity funds and other loans are based on level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Compared to 2019, no transfers have been made between different levels in the fair value hierarchy for derivatives and borrowings and no significant changes have been made to valuation techniques, inputs or assumptions. Liquidity funds, reported under cash equivalents, are according to IFRS 9 classified at fair value through profit and loss. For further information, see note 27 in the Annual Report 2019. (http://www.atlascopco.com/ir) Financial instruments recorded at fair value MSEK Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Current assets and liabilities Assets 314 561 Liabilities 173 19 Carrying value and fair value of borrowings MSEK Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Carrying value Fair value Carrying value Fair value Bonds 13 688 14 257 13 524 14 057 Other loans 8 232 8 360 6 488 6 555 Lease liability 3 588 3 588 3 643 3 643 25 508 26 205 23 655 24 255 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 13 (19) Consolidated statement of changes in equity (condensed) Equity attributable to owners of non-controlling MSEK the parent interests Total equity Opening balance, January 1, 2020 53 231 59 53 290 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive income for the period 8 324 3 8 327 Dividend -4 250 - -4 250 Change of non-controlling interests -157 277 120 Acquisition and divestment of own shares -388 - -388 Share-based payments, equity settled -26 - -26 Closing balance, September 30, 2020 56 734 339 57 073 Equity attributable to owners of non-controlling MSEK the parent interests Total equity Opening balance, January 1, 2019 42 425 47 42 472 Changes in equity for the period Total comprehensive income for the period 14 799 20 14 819 Dividend -7 651 -10 -7 661 Acquisition and divestment of own shares 1 110 - 1 110 Share-based payments, equity settled -158 - -158 Closing balance, September 30, 2019 50 525 57 50 582 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 14 (19) Consolidated statement of cash flows (condensed) July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 4 760 5 843 13 773 16 270 Depreciation, amortization and impairment (see below) 1 300 1 240 3 877 3 452 Capital gain/loss and other non-cash items -37 -285 573 290 Operating cash surplus 6 023 6 798 18 223 20 012 Net financial items received/paid 310 -60 68 -638 Taxes paid -1 729 -1 510 -3 905 -4 346 Pension funding and payment of pension to employees -78 -103 -236 -264 Change in working capital 1 707 237 984 -3 170 Investments in rental equipment -76 -350 -390 -853 Sale of rental equipment 17 14 63 33 Net cash from operating activities 6 174 5 026 14 807 10 774 Cash flows from investing activities Investments in property, plant and equipment -344 -393 -1 077 -1 122 Sale of property, plant and equipment 11 217 * 30 266 Investments in intangible assets -360 -240 -964 -734 Sale of intangible assets - - - 1 Acquisition of subsidiaries and associated companies -123 -6 525 -12 921 ** -7 527 Other investments, net -2 11 26 -17 Net cash from investing activities -818 -6 930 -14 906 -9 133 Cash flows from financing activities Annual dividends paid - - -4 250 -3 820 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - -10 - -10 Acquisition of non-controlling interest -34 - -216 - Repurchase and sales of own shares 289 535 -388 1 110 Change in interest-bearing liabilities, net -551 3 071 304 -2 162 Net cash from financing activities -296 3 596 -4 550 -4 882 Net cash flow for the period 5 060 1 692 -4 649 -3 241 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 5 277 11 720 15 005 16 414 Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents -86 233 -105 472 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 10 251 13 645 10 251 13 645 * Includes MSEK 200 from a sale and lease back of property in the US. **Includes approximately MSEK 1 600 in Q1 and appoximately MSEK 8 700 in Q2 related to the acquisition of ISRA VISION. Depreciation, amortization and impairment Rental equipment 180 191 566 533 Other property, plant and equipment 317 340 984 972 Right-of-use assets 279 265 873 754 Intangible assets 524 444 1 454 1 193 Total 1 300 1 240 3 877 3 452 Calculation of operating cash flow July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash flow for the period 5 060 1 692 -4 649 -3 241 Add back: Change in interest-bearing liabilities, net 551 -3 071 -304 2 162 Repurchase and sales of own shares -289 -535 388 -1 110 Annual dividends paid - - 4 250 3 820 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - 10 - 10 Acquisition of non-controlling interest 34 - 216 - Acquisitions and divestments 123 6 525 12 921 7 527 Currency hedges -336 22 -371 373 Operating cash flow 5 143 4 643 12 451 9 541 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 15 (19) Revenues by business area 2018 2019 2020 MSEK (by quarter) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Compressor Technique 9 735 11 266 11 269 11 702 11 397 11 974 12 314 12 601 11 588 11 405 11 890 - of which external 9 578 11 121 11 156 11 593 11 241 11 832 12 146 12 502 11 470 11 322 11 806 - of which internal 157 145 113 109 156 142 168 99 118 83 84 Vacuum Technique 5 255 5 740 5 272 5 740 5 253 5 650 6 107 6 560 6 159 6 535 5 928 - of which external 5 255 5 740 5 272 5 740 5 253 5 650 6 107 6 560 6 154 6 535 5 925 - of which internal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 3 Industrial Technique 4 178 4 519 4 365 4 871 4 547 4 576 4 783 4 806 4 193 3 355 4 221 - of which external 4 163 4 504 4 354 4 863 4 538 4 567 4 774 4 799 4 180 3 347 4 215 - of which internal 15 15 11 8 9 9 9 7 13 8 6 Power Technique 2 894 3 091 2 911 3 146 3 177 3 555 3 697 3 486 3 325 2 930 2 932 - of which external 2 756 2 980 2 893 3 126 3 149 3 531 3 649 3 458 3 294 2 898 2 903 - of which internal 138 111 18 20 28 24 48 28 31 32 29 Common Group Items / Eliminations -156 -155 -142 -138 -193 -175 -225 -134 -167 -123 -122 Atlas Copco Group 21 906 24 461 23 675 25 321 24 181 25 580 26 676 27 319 25 098 24 102 24 849 Operating profit by business area 2018 2019 2020 MSEK (by quarter) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Compressor Technique 2 249 2 638 2 667 2 709 2 618 2 773 2 897 2 910 2 520 2 444 2 729 - as a percentage of revenues 23.1 23.4 23.7 23.1 23.0 23.2 23.5 23.1 21.7 21.4 23.0 Vacuum Technique 1 292 1 479 1 315 1 436 1 292 1 401 1 508 1 591 1 497 1 278 1 354 - as a percentage of revenues 24.6 25.8 24.9 25.0 24.6 24.8 24.7 24.3 24.3 19.6 22.8 Industrial Technique 974 1 056 1 018 1 140 1 008 1 016 1 051 994 799 334 513 - as a percentage of revenues 23.3 23.4 23.3 23.4 22.2 22.2 22.0 20.7 19.1 10.0 12.2 Power Technique 547 464 480 515 524 619 606 559 473 286 410 - as a percentage of revenues 18.9 15.0 16.5 16.4 16.5 17.4 16.4 16.0 14.2 9.8 14.0 Common Group Items / Eliminations -229 -207 -217 -139 -394 -430 -219 -427 -165 -453 -246 Operating profit 4 833 5 430 5 263 5 661 5 048 5 379 5 843 5 627 5 124 3 889 4 760 - as a percentage of revenues 22.1 22.2 22.2 22.4 20.9 21.0 21.9 20.6 20.4 16.1 19.2 Net financial items -320 -201 -95 273 -141 -64 -65 -55 -114 -63 -64 Profit before tax 4 513 5 229 5 168 5 934 4 907 5 315 5 778 5 572 5 010 3 826 4 696 - as a percentage of revenues 20.6 21.4 21.8 23.4 20.3 20.8 21.7 20.4 20.0 15.9 18.9 Return on capital employed by business area, % 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Compressor Technique 94 99 103 107 105 100 93 87 80 76 75 Vacuum Technique 26 28 27 27 26 25 23 22 22 20 19 Industrial Technique 44 44 39 40 39 37 36 35 31 23 16 Power Technique 21 18 25 28 30 30 29 28 25 21 19 Atlas Copco Group 39 31 32 33 33 33 32 30 29 26 24 Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 16 (19) Acquisitions and divestments Revenues Number of Date Acquisitions Divestments Business area MSEK* employees* 2020 Sep. 2 MEDGAS-Technik GmbH Compressor Technique 126 80 2020 Aug. 4 iTrap (the technology and operating assets) Vacuum Technique 4 2020 Aug. 4 THN Druckluft and Produktions GmbH & Co.KG Compressor Technique 15 2020 Jun. 24 ISRA VISION AG Industrial Technique 1 619 800 2020 Jun. 5 Ovity Air Comprimé Compressor Technique 8 2020 Feb. 28 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc Vacuum Technique 217 70 2020 Feb. 27 Dr. Gustav Gail Drucklufttechnik GmbH Compressor Technique 10 2020 Jan. 22 M.C. Schroeder Equipment Co., Inc. Vacuum Technique 8 2020 Jan. 16 Hydra Flow West Compressor Technique 7 2020 Jan. 3 Scheugenpflug AG Industrial Technique 850 600 2019 Nov. 6 WestRon Compressor Technique 26 2019 Oct. 18 Accurate Air Engineering and Compressed Air Compressor Technique 52 of California 2019 Jul . 2 MGES Inc. Compressor Technique 48 11 2019 Jul . 2 Eurochiller S.r.l . Compressor Technique 267 90 2019 Jul . 1 Brooks' Semiconductor Cryogenics Business Vacuum Technique 1 400 400 2019 Jun. 19 Powerhouse Equipment & Engineering Co. Inc. Power Technique 347 95 2019 Jun. 17 Taylor Air Center Compressor Technique 20 2019 May 29 AirCenterSüd GmbH & Co. KG Compressor Technique 6 2019 May 27 Air Compresseur service Compressor Technique 10 2019 May 3 Bold & Cichos GbR Compressor Technique 15 2019 May 2 Mid South Engine & Power Systems Power Technique 54 28 2019 Apr. 9 PSI Compressors Compressor Technique 6 2019 Apr. 3 Jacob Drucklufttechnik Vertriebs GmbH Compressor Technique 10 2019 Apr. 2 Air Diffusion Compressor Technique 15 2019 Mar. 19 Class 1 Incorporated Compressor Technique 130 50 2019 Mar. 6 Woodward Compressor Sales Compressor Technique 15 2019 Mar. 1 Appleton Compressor Technique 15 2019 Jan. 4 Industrie Pumpen Vertriebs GmbH Power Technique 50 20 *Annual revenues and number of employees at time of acquisition/divestment. No revenues are disclosed for former Atlas Copco distributors. Due to the relatively small size of most of the acquisitions made in 2020, full disclosure as per IFRS 3 is not given in this interim report. Disclosure will be given in the annual report 2020. More detailed information about ISRA VISION can be found on page 4 in this report. See the annual report for 2019 for disclosure of acquisitions made in 2019. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 17 (19) Parent company Income statement (condensed) July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Administrative expenses -122 -124 -477 -521 Other operating income and expenses 21 24 51 75 Operating profit/loss -101 -100 -426 -446 Financial income and expenses 221 -77 1 581 9 891 Profit/loss before tax 120 -177 1 155 9 445 Income tax 39 97 112 385 Profit/loss for the period 159 -80 1 267 9 830 Balance sheet (condensed) Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 MSEK 2020 2019 2019 Total non-current assets 162 295 158 880 158 584 Total current assets 10 371 17 722 16 339 TOTAL ASSETS 172 666 176 602 174 923 Total restricted equity 5 785 5 785 5 785 Total non-restricted equity 140 819 142 652 144 215 TOTAL EQUITY 146 604 148 437 150 000 Total provisions 666 522 624 Total non-current liabilities 23 110 18 889 18 888 Total current liabilities 2 286 8 754 5 411 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 172 666 176 602 174 923 Assets pledged and contingent liabilities Sep. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 MSEK 2020 2019 2019 Assets pledged 185 197 190 Contingent liabilities 11 902 12 047 11 721 Accounting principles Atlas Copco AB is the ultimate Parent Company of the Atlas Copco Group. The financial statements of Atlas Copco AB have been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the accounting standard RFR 2, Accounting for Legal Entities. The same accounting principles and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements. See also accounting principles, page 9. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 Parent Company Distribution of shares Share capital equaled MSEK 786 (786) at the end of the period, distributed as follows: Class of share Shares A shares 839 394 096 B shares 390 219 008 Total 1 229 613 104 - of which A shares held by Atlas Copco 13 676 587 - of which B shares held by Atlas Copco 8 899 Total shares outstanding, net of shares held by Atlas Copco 1 215 927 618 Performance-based personnel option plan The Annual General Meeting 2020 approved a performance-based long-termincentive program. For Group Management and division presidents, the plan requires management's own investment in Atlas Copco shares. The intention is to cover Atlas Copco's obligation under the plan through the repurchase of the company's own shares. For further information, see www.atlascopcogroup.com/agm Transactions in own shares Atlas Copco has mandates to acquire and sell own shares as per below: Acquisition of not more than 3 350 000 series A shares, whereof a maximum of 2 700 000 may be transferred to personnel stock option holders under the performance-based stock option plan 2020.

performance-based stock option plan 2020. Acquisition of not more than 15 000 series A shares to hedge the obligation of the company to pay remuneration to board members who have chosen to receive 50% of the remuneration in synthetic shares. 18 (19) The sale of not more than 10 000 series A shares to cover costs related to previously issued synthetic shares to board members.

The sale of a maximum 7 000 000 series A and B shares currently held by the company, for the purpose of covering costs of fulfilling obligations related to the option plans 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The shares may only be acquired or sold on NASDAQ Stockholm at a price within the registered price interval at any given time. During the first nine months 2020, 1 118 646 series A shares, net, were acquired. These transactions are in accordance with mandates granted. The company's holding of own shares at the end of the period appears in the table to the left. Risks and factors of uncertainty Financial risks Atlas Copco AB is subject to currency risks, funding risks, interest rate risks, tax risks, and other financial risks. In line with the overall goals with respect to growth, return on capital, and protecting creditors, Atlas Copco has adopted a policy to control the financial risks to which Atlas Copco AB and the Group is exposed. A financial risk management committee meets regularly to manage and follow up financial risks, in line with the policy. For further information, see the 2019 annual report. Related parties There have been no significant changes in the relationships or transactions with related parties for the Group or Parent Company compared with the information given in the annual report 2019. Nacka, Sweden October 22, 2020 Atlas Copco AB (publ) Mats Rahmström President and CEO The company's auditors have not reviewed this report. Atlas Copco - Q3 2020 This is Atlas Copco Atlas Copco Group is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group offers customers innovative compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, and power and flow solutions. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2019, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 104 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 39 000 employees. Business areas Atlas Copco has four business areas. The business areas are responsible for developing their respective operations by implementing and following up on strategies and objectives to achieve sustainable, profitable growth. The Compressor Technique business area provides compressed air solutions; industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment and air management systems. The business area has a global service network and innovates for sustainable productivity in the manufacturing, and process industries. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Belgium, the United States, China, India, Germany and Italy. The Vacuum Technique business area provides vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves and related products. The main markets served are semiconductor and scientific as well as a wide range of industrial segments including chemical process industries, food packaging and paper handling. The business area has a global service network and innovates for sustainable productivity in order to further improve its customers' performance. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Germany, South Korea, China and Japan. The Industrial Technique business area provides, through a global network, industrial power tools and assembly solutions, including tightening, bolting, riveting, adhesive dispensing, quality assurance products, material removal, software and service. The business area innovates for sustainable productivity for customers in the automotive and general industries, maintenance and vehicle service. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Sweden, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan and Hungary. The Power Technique business area provides air, power and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers and generators, along with a number of complementary products. It also offers specialty rental and provides services through a dedicated, global network. Guided by a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Power Technique provides sustainable productivity solutions across multiple industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and exploration drilling. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Belgium, Spain, the United States, China and India. 19 (19) Vision, mission and strategy The Atlas Copco Group's vision is to become and remain First in Mind-First in Choice of its customers and other principal stakeholders. The mission is to achieve sustainable, profitable growth. Sustainability plays an important role in Atlas Copco's vision and it is an integral aspect of the Group's mission. An integrated sustainability strategy, backed by ambitious goals, helps the company deliver greater value to all its stakeholders in a way that is economically, environmentally and socially responsible. For further information Analysts and investors

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations Phone: +46 8 743 95 97 or +46 768 99 95 97 Media

Media

Sara Liljedal, Media Relations Manager Phone: +46 8 743 80 60 or +46 72 144 10 38 media@atlascopco.com Conference call A presentation for investors, analysts and media will be held on October 22, 2020 at 11.00 AM CEST. The dial-in numbers are: ∙ Sweden: + 46 8 50 55 83 66 United Kingdom: + 44 33 33 00 92 66 ∙ United States: + 1 83 32 49 84 07 The conference call will be broadcasted live on the web. Please see our website http://www.atlascopcogroup.com/investor-relationsfor the webcast link and presentation material. Fourth-quarter report 2020 The Q4 2020 report will be published on January 29, 2021. (Silent period starts December 30, 2020) First-quarter report 2021 The Q1 2021 report will be published on April 27, 2021. (Silent period starts March 28, 2021) Annual General Meeting 2021 The Annual General Meeting for Atlas Copco AB will be held April 27, 2021 at 4 PM CEST. Capital Markets Day 2021 Atlas Copco will host its next Capital Markets Day on May 27, 2021 in Antwerp, Belgium. Second-quarter report 2021 The Q2 2021 report will be published on July 16, 2021. (Silent period starts June 16, 2021) Third-quarter report 2021 The Q3 2021 report will be published on October 21, 2021. (Silent period starts September 21, 2021) This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on October 22, 2020.

