Atlas Copco : Quarterly Report Q3 2020

Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, decreased 15% to MSEK 5 021 (5 880), corresponding to a margin of 20.2% (22.0)
Reported operating profit was MSEK 4 760 (5 843), corresponding to a margin of 19.2% (21.9)
Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 4 696 (5 778)
Basic earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64)
Operating cash flow at MSEK 5 143 (4 643)
Return on capital employed was 24% (32)
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share to be paid in the fourth quarter
July - September
January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Orders received
24 246
27 102
-11%
74 686
80 479
-7%
Revenues
24 849
26 676
-7%
74 049
76 437
-3%
Operating profit
4 760
5 843
-19%
13 773
16 270
-15%
- as a percentage of revenues
19.2
21.9
18.6
21.3
Profit before tax
4 696
5 778
-19%
13 532
16 000
-15%
- as a percentage of revenues
18.9
21.7
18.3
20.9
Profit for the period
3 618
4 424
-18%
10 587
12 212
-13%
Basic earnings per share, SEK
2.98
3.64
8.71
10.05
Diluted earnings per share, SEK
2.97
3.63
8.70
10.04
Return on capital employed, %
24
32
Near-term demand outlook
Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that the demand for the Group's products and services will remain at current level.
Previous near-term demand outlook (published July 16, 2020):
Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that the near-term demand for the Group´s equipment and services will improve somewhat compared to the level in the second quarter.
Orders received in the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 7% to MSEK 74 686 (80 479), corresponding to an organic decline of 8%. Acquisitions contributed with 3% and currency had a negative effect of 2%. Revenues were MSEK 74 049 (76 437), corresponding to a 4% organic decline.
Operating profit decreased by 15% to MSEK 13 773
(16 270). The operating margin was 18.6% (21.3). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, the margin was 19.7%
(21.9). There was a negative impact of changes in exchange rates for the first nine months of MSEK -290.
Profit before tax was MSEK 13 532 (16 000), corresponding to a margin of 18.3% (20.9). Profit for the period totaled MSEK 10 587 (12 212). Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 8.71 (10.05) and SEK 8.70 (10.04) respectively.
Operating cash flow before acquisitions, divestments and dividends totaled MSEK 12 451 (9 541).
Review of the third quarter
Market development
The overall demand for Atlas Copco's products and services improved compared to the previous quarter, both for equipment and service. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a dampening effect on the business climate.
Compared to the previous year, the service business held up well, and the order intake increased, while the demand for equipment was mixed. Order volumes for small and medium-sized compressors and industrial vacuum equipment increased, while orders for most other equipment types did not reach the previous year's level. Overall, and compared to previous year, the order intake increased in Europe and South America, but decreased in all other regions.
Geographic distribution of orders received
Atlas Copco Group
July - September 2020
Orders Received, %
Change*, %
North America
23
-8
South America
4
+4
Europe
30
+3
Africa/Middle East
5
-2
Asia/Oceania
38
-4
Atlas Copco Group
100
-3
*Change in orders received compared to the previous year in local currency.
Geographic distribution, orders received and revenues
July - September 2020
Compressor Technique, %
Vacuum Technique, %
Industrial Technique, %
Power Technique, %
Atlas Copco, %
Orders
Revenues
Orders
Revenues
Orders
Revenues
Orders
Revenues
Orders
Revenues
received
received
received
received
received
North America
21
21
20
22
31
31
25
30
23
24
South America
6
5
0
0
2
2
7
6
4
3
Europe
34
35
15
15
37
35
36
35
30
30
Africa/Middle East
6
7
3
2
1
2
9
8
5
5
Asia/Oceania
33
32
62
61
29
30
23
21
38
38
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
Resolution for a second dividend
The Board of Directors has resolved to propose a dividend of SEK 3.50 per share which will be paid for the fiscal year 2019, corresponding to a total of MSEK 4 256. Accordingly,
the Board of Directors will issue a notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 26, 2020. Record date for the payment will be November 30, 2020.
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Revenues, profits and returns
Revenues decreased 7% to MSEK 24 849 (26 676), corresponding to an organic decline of 2%. Acquisitions added 2% while currency had a negative effect of 7%.
The operating profit was MSEK 4 760 (5 843) and
includes a MSEK -160 restructuring cost in the Industrial Technique business area, and a change in provisions for share-relatedlong-term incentive programs, reported in Common Group Items of MSEK -101(-37).
Adjusted operating profit decreased 15% to MSEK 5 021 (5 880), corresponding to a margin of 20.2% (22.0). Currency and dilution from recent acquisitions were the main explanations for the lower margin.
The net currency effect compared to the previous year was negative MSEK 660, mainly due to the weaker USD.
Net financial items were MSEK -64(-65) and interest net was MSEK -66(-90). Other financial items, including financial exchange differences, were MSEK +2 (+25). Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 4 696 (5 778), corresponding to a margin of 18.9% (21.7).
Corporate income tax amounted to MSEK -1 078 (-1 354), corresponding to an effective tax rate of 23.0% (23.4).
Profit for the period was MSEK 3 618 (4 424). Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64) and SEK 2.97 (3.63), respectively.
The return on capital employed during the last 12 months was 24% (32). Return on equity was 27% (39). The Group uses a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8.0% as an investment and overall performance benchmark.
Operating cash flow and investments
Operating cash surplus decreased to MSEK 6 023 (6 798), due to the lower operating profit. Cash was released by a significant reduction of working capital, which decreased by MSEK 1 707 (decrease of 237). Net investments in rental equipment were MSEK -59(-336) and net investments in property, plant and equipment were
Revenues and operating profit - bridge
MSEK -333(-176). Previous year's net investments in property, plant and equipment included proceeds from a sale and lease back transaction in the US of approximately MSEK 200.
Operating cash flow (important internal KPI, but not an IFRS measurement, and hence defined on page 14) reached MSEK 5 143 (4 643).
Net indebtedness
The Group's net indebtedness increased to MSEK 18 662
(13 205), due to the recent acquisitions. MSEK 3 543 (3 637) of the net debt was attributable to post-employment benefits. The Group's interest-bearing liabilities have an average maturity of 5.0 years. The net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.8 (0.5) and the net debt/equity ratio was 33% (26).
Acquisition and divestment of own shares
During the quarter, 704 575 A shares net, were sold for a net value of MSEK 289. These transactions are in accordance with mandates granted by the Annual General Meeting and relate to the Group's long-term incentive programs. See page 18.
Employees
On September 30, 2020, the number of employees was 39 759 (38 418). The number of consultants/external workforce was 2 756 (3 231). For comparable units, the total workforce decreased by 856 from September 30, 2019.
Items affecting
Volume, price,
comparability and
Share-based
MSEK
Q3 2020
mix and other
Currency
acquisitions
LTI* programs
Q3 2019
Atlas Copco Group
Revenues
24 849
-542
-1 955
670
-
26 676
Operating profit
4 760
-184
-660
-175
-64
5 843
19.2%
21.9%
*LTI= Long term incentive
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Atlas Copco acquires ISRA VISION
On February 10, it was announced that Atlas Copco will partner with the global machine vision specialist ISRA VISION AG through a voluntary public takeover offer. All offer conditions were fulfilled during the second quarter.
The settlement of the offer was completed on June 24, 2020 and in connection with that a payment of MSEK 9 028 (MEUR 860) was made to ISRA VISION shareholders.
Together with payments made for previous share purchases of MEUR 150, Atlas Copco has paid MSEK 10 604 (MEUR 1 010) for 92.19% of ISRA VISION. On August 3, it was announced that Atlas Copco has requested a squeeze out of minority shareholders in ISRA VISION AG.
ISRA VISION specializes in machine vision solutions with leading technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and 3D metrology operating through two business segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. The company has a global presence with operations in over 25 locations and more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. ISRA VISION will continue to operate under the same brand with its headquarters in Darmstadt and be a part of the Industrial Technique business area.
From the date of control, revenues were MSEK 420 and operating profit MSEK 10, corresponding to an operating margin of about 2%, including negative purchase price allocation effects of MSEK 50.
A preliminary purchase price allocation is outlined below.
MSEK
Intangible assets
4 100
Property, plant and equipment
200
Other assets
1 700
Cash and cash equivalents
300
Interest-bearing liabilities and borrowings
-500
Other liabilities and provisions
-1 800
Net identifiable assets
4 000
Non-controlling interests
-300
Goodwill
6 900
Total consideration
10 600
SEK / EUR 10.50 at date of acquisition.
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Compressor Technique
July - September
January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Orders received
11 600
12 937
-10%
35 534
38 365
-7%
Revenues
11 890
12 314
-3%
34 883
35 685
-2%
Operating profit
2 729
2 897
-6%
7 693
8 288
-7%
- as a percentage of revenues
23.0
23.5
22.1
23.2
Return on capital employed, %
75
93
Sequential demand improvement
Year-on-yeargrowth for service but decrease for large compressors
Solid operating profit margin at 23%
Sales bridge
July - September
Orders
MSEK
received
Revenues
2019
12 937
12 314
Structural change, %
+0
+1
Currency, %
-8
-8
Organic*, %
-2
+4
Total, %
-10
-3
2020
11 600
11 890
*Volume, price and mix.
Industrial compressors
Compared to the previous quarter, the demand for all sizes of industrial compressors increased in most regions. Compared to the previous year, order volumes increased for small and medium-sized compressors, while the orders for large-sized compressors did not reach the previous year's high level.
Order intake was flat in Europe, while orders in all other regions decreased year-on-year.
Gas and process compressors
Order volumes for gas and process compressors increased sequentially, but decreased compared to the previous year. The negative year-on-year development was primarily
due to lower demand in North America and Asia.
Compressor service
The demand for service improved, and the order intake increased, both compared to the previous quarter and previous year.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, order volumes increased in all regions except Europe and Asia, where the order intake was flat.
Innovation
The business area launched the CD⁺ 20 -335, the first-ever compressed air dryer with solid desiccant. With solid desiccant for compressed air treatment, developed and patented by Atlas Copco, the new product outperforms traditional dryers in several aspects. It offers lower total cost of ownership by reducing energy costs as well as providing health and environmental benefits, by better air quality, than conventional dryers.
Acquisitions
The business area completed two acquisitions in the quarter:
THN Druckluft and Produktions GmbH & Co.KG, a German distributor of compressed air and service solutions with 15 employees.
MEDGAS-Technik GmbH, a German mechanical contractor for the medical industry. The company has 80 employees and had a turnover of MSEK 126 in 2019.
Revenues and profitability
Revenues reached MSEK 11 890 (12 314), corresponding to an organic increase of 4%.
The operating profit decreased 6% to MSEK 2 729 (2 897), corresponding to a margin of 23.0% (23.5). The margin was supported by the higher volume but negatively affected by unfavorable sales mix. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 75% (93).
Year-on-yeardrop in semiconductor equipment orders, despite sequential order growth
Positive service and industrial equipment development
Operating profit at 22.8% negatively affected by currency
Sales bridge
July - September
Orders
MSEK
received
Revenues
2019
6 486
6 107
Structural change, %
+0
+1
Currency, %
-6
-7
Organic*, %
-6
+3
Total, %
-12
-3
2020
5 736
5 928
*Volume, price and mix.
Semiconductor and flat panel display equipment
The demand for equipment to the semiconductor and flat panel display industry continued at a good level. Sequentially, compared to the previous quarter, order volumes increased, but the order intake did not reach the high level of Q3 2019.
Lower order volumes in Asia and North America was the main explanation for the negative year-on-year development.
Industrial and scientific vacuum equipment Order volumes for industrial and scientific vacuum equipment increased, both sequentially and compared to the previous year.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake increased in all regions except Europe.
Vacuum service
The demand for service improved, and order volumes increased compared to the previous quarter and compared to the previous year. The year-on-year growth was primarily generated by increased demand for service from semiconductor customers.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake increased in all regions except Europe, where order volumes were essentially unchanged.
Innovation
The turbomolecular product range was extended with two new higher performance pumps, the nEXT730 and the nEXT930. The new products are suited for a variety of different scientific and industrial vacuum applications. Customers will benefit from higher pumping speed, flexible installation, as well as intelligent monitoring, configuration, and control options.
Acquisitions
In the quarter, the business area acquired the technology and operating assets of iTrap from Zeiss Venture. iTrap is an ion trap mass spectrometer instrument for gas analysis used for diagnostics or process control in the semiconductor industry.
Revenues and profitability
Revenues reached MSEK 5 928 (6 107), corresponding to an organic increase of 3%.
The operating profit decreased 10% to MSEK 1 354 (1 508), corresponding to a margin of 22.8% (24.7). The lower margin was primarily due to negative FX changes.
Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 19% (23).
Order volumes for equipment to the motor vehicle industry increased compared to the previous quarter as previously closed production plants opened up, and investments in electrical car production increased. However, compared to the previous year, the demand was lower and the order intake decreased noticeably.
Geographically and compared to the previous year, order volumes decreased in all regions.
General industry
Compared to the previous quarter, order volumes increased to most types of customer segments, while the comparison with Q3 last year remained clearly negative, due to the generally weaker business climate.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake decreased in all regions.
Service
The order intake increased from the level in the second quarter as customers' business activities continued to open up. In comparison to the previous year, the order intake for service decreased.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, order volumes decreased in all regions except North America, where volumes increased.
Innovation
The business area introduced a new product that ensures optimal temperature management of batteries (Smart.Adjust). To ensure effective thermal conductivity, the new product combines visual bead inspection and industrial dispensing optimization in the application process in battery production.
Revenues and profitability
Revenues decreased to MSEK 4 221 (4 783), corresponding to an organic decline of 17%.
The operating profit decreased 51% to MSEK 513
(1 051). Adjusted for restructuring costs of MSEK -160, the margin reached 15.9% (22.0). The lower margin was primarily due to the large revenue drop and recent acquisitions. Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 16% (36).
The demand for portable compressors, generators and pumps improved sequentially, and the order intake increased compared to the previous quarter. The customer demand remained below previous year, and order intake decreased for most equipment types.
Geographically, and compared to the previous year, the order intake decreased in Asia, but increased in Europe and North America.
Specialty rental
Order volumes for the specialty rental business increased compared to the previous quarter, but the order intake remained well below previous year's high level.
Year-on-year, the order intake decreased in all regions except South America.
Service
Customer demand for service grew sequentially and the order intake increased compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the previous year, order intake decreased in all regions.
Innovation
A new light tower for use in tough environments, the HiLight H6+, was introduced. Thanks to innovative design, the new light tower offers the lowest noise level in the market. The product also provides low operational cost and low CO2 footprint due to a new generation of LED lights and a dimming function that ensures the right luminosity at each moment.
Revenues and profitability
Revenues decreased to MSEK 2 932 (3 697), corresponding to an organic decline of 13%.
The operating profit decreased 32% to MSEK 410 (606), corresponding to a margin of 14.0% (16.4), negatively affected by lower revenue volumes and sales mix.
Return on capital employed (last 12 months) was 19%
The consolidated accounts of the Atlas Copco Group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The description of the accounting principles and definitions applied in this report are found in the Annual Report 2019. The interim report is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Non-IFRS measures are also presented in the report since they are considered to be important supplemental measures of the company´s performance.
Risks, risk management and factors of uncertainty
Atlas Copco's global and diversified business is active within many customer segments and results in a variety of risks and opportunities geographically and operationally. Thus, the ability to identify, analyze and manage risks is crucial for effective governance and control of the business. The aim is to meet the Group's goals with a high awareness of risks and well-managed risk taking. Atlas Copco sees the benefits of an efficient risk management both from risk reduction and business opportunity perspectives, which can lead to good business growth.
Risks in Atlas Copco are identified in a 360 degree spectrum, meaning that both internal, and external exposures are assessed including todays circumstances and future changes. The Group's risk management approach follows the decentralized structure of Atlas Copco. Risks are analyzed and addressed in an integrated way. Local companies are responsible for their own risk management, which is monitored and followed up regularly at for example local business board meetings. Group functions responsible for legal, insurance, human resources, compliance, sustainability, treasury, tax, controlling and accounting provide policies, guidelines and instructions regarding risk management.
Risk areas include compliance risks, external exposure risks, operational risks and strategic risks. These risk areas can impact the business negatively both in the long and short term, but often also create business opportunities if managed well. Examples of risks and how they are handled is described below.
Market risks
The demand for Atlas Copco's equipment and services is affected by changes in the customers' investment and production levels. A general economic downturn, geopolitical tensions, pandemics, changes in trade agreements, trade sanctions, a widespread financial crisis and other macroeconomic disturbances may, directly or indirectly, affect the Group negatively both in terms of revenues and profitability. However, the Group's sales are well diversified with customers in many industries and countries around the world, which mitigates the risk.
Financial risks
Atlas Copco is subject to currency risks, funding risks, interest rate risks, tax risks, and other financial risks. In line with the overall goals with respect to growth, return on capital, and protecting creditors, Atlas Copco has adopted a policy to control the financial risks to which the Group is exposed. A financial risk management
committee meets regularly to manage and follow up financial risks, in line with the policy.
Production risks
A large part of the components used in production are sourced from sub-suppliers. The availability is dependent on the sub- suppliers and if they have interruptions or lack capacity, this may adversely affect production. To minimize these risks, Atlas Copco has established a global network of sub-suppliers, which means that in most cases there are more than one sub-supplier that can provide a certain component. Atlas Copco is also directly and indirectly exposed to raw material prices. Cost increases for raw materials and components often coincide with strong end- customer demand and can partly be compensated for by increased sales prices.
Acquisitions
Atlas Copco has the ambition to grow all its business areas, primarily through organic growth, complemented by selected acquisitions. The integration of acquired businesses is a difficult process and it is not certain that every integration will be successful. Therefore, costs related to acquisitions can be higher and/or synergies can take longer to materialize than anticipated.
Risks related to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on the global economy and the demand for the Group's products and services in the third quarter, described at previous pages in this report.
With the high uncertainty surrounding the situation and potential initiatives by authorities and customers, it is very difficult to predict the full financial impact that the situation may have on the Group for the coming quarters.
As of September 30, 2020, there is no significant impact on any balance sheet items.
For more information of Atlas Copco's risk management process and further descriptions of risks and how they are handled, see the Annual Report 2019.
Forward-looking statements
Some statements in this report are forward-looking, and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly discussed, other factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialization and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses.
Atlas Copco AB
Atlas Copco AB and its subsidiaries are sometimes referred to as the Atlas Copco Group, the Group or Atlas Copco. Atlas Copco AB is also sometimes referred to as Atlas Copco. Any mentioning of the Board of Directors, the Board or the Directors refers to the Board of Directors of Atlas Copco AB.
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Consolidated income statement (condensed)
3 months ended
9 months ended
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
24 849
26 676
74 049
76 437
Cost of sales
-14 681
-15 348
-43 623
-43 490
Gross profit
10 168
11 328
30 426
32 947
Marketing expenses
-2 792
-3 040
-8 525
-8 985
Administrative expenses
-1 582
-1 695
-4 934
-5 267
Research and development costs
-938
-933
-2 845
-2 674
Other operating income and expenses
-96
183
-349
249
Operating profit
4 760
5 843
13 773
16 270
- as a percentage of revenues
19.2
21.9
18.6
21.3
Net financial items
-64
-65
-241
-270
Profit before tax
4 696
5 778
13 532
16 000
- as a percentage of revenues
18.9
21.7
18.3
20.9
Income tax expense
-1 078
-1 354
-2 945
-3 788
Profit for the period
3 618
4 424
10 587
12 212
Profit attributable to
- owners of the parent
3 618
4 418
10 583
12 196
- non-controlling interests
-
6
4
16
Basic earnings per share, SEK
2.98
3.64
8.71
10.05
Diluted earnings per share, SEK
2.97
3.63
8.70
10.04
Basic weighted average number
of shares outstanding, millions
1 215.5
1 215.4
1 215.2
1 213.9
Diluted weighted average number
of shares outstanding, millions
1 216.4
1 216.2
1 216.1
1 214.9
Key ratios
Equity per share, period end, SEK
47
42
Return on capital employed, 12 month values, %
24
32
Return on equity, 12 month values, %
27
39
Debt/equity ratio, period end, %
33
26
Equity/assets ratio, period end, %
48
44
Number of employees, period end
39 759
38 418
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
3 months ended
9 months ended
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Profit for the period
3 618
4 424
10 587
12 212
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans
-23
-357
284
-555
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified
29
83
-55
162
6
-274
229
-393
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation differences on foreign operations
-1 323
1 964
-2 337
3 540
Hedge of net investments in foreign operations
-96
-299
-197
-746
Cash flow hedges
60
-15
-22
-21
Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified
20
92
67
227
-1 339
1 742
-2 489
3 000
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-1 333
1 468
-2 260
2 607
Total comprehensive income for the period
2 285
5 892
8 327
14 819
Total comprehensive income attributable to
- owners of the parent
2 284
5 884
8 324
14 799
- non-controlling interests
1
8
3
20
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Consolidated balance sheet (condensed)
MSEK
Sep. 30, 2020
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Intangible assets
48 795
37 956
36 549
Rental equipment
2 487
2 889
2 883
Other property, plant and equipment
11 642
11 853
11 553
Financial assets and other receivables
1 807
1 972
1 795
Deferred tax assets
1 640
2 051
1 449
Total non-current assets
66 371
56 721
54 229
Inventories
14 704
15 446
14 501
Trade and other receivables
27 464
28 504
27 861
Other financial assets
138
213
125
Cash and cash equivalents
10 251
15 005
Assets classified as held for sale
5
1
1
Total current assets
52 562
57 809
57 493
TOTAL ASSETS
118 933
114 530
111 722
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
56 734
50 525
53 231
Non-controlling interests
339
57
59
TOTAL EQUITY
57 073
50 582
53 290
Borrowings
22 659
20 838
20 400
Post-employment benefits
3 543
3 637
3 488
Other liabilities and provisions
1 478
1 304
1 410
Deferred tax liabilities
1 949
794
702
Total non-current liabilities
29 629
26 573
26 000
Borrowings
2 849
2 588
3 255
Trade payables and other liabilities
27 447
32 927
27 564
Provisions
1 935
1 860
1 613
Total current liabilities
32 231
37 375
32 432
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
118 933
114 530
111 722
Fair value of derivatives, cash equivalents and borrowings
The carrying value and fair value of the Group's outstanding derivatives, liquidity funds and borrowings are shown in the tables below. The fair values of bonds are based on level 1 and the fair values of derivatives, liquidity funds and other loans are based on level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Compared to 2019, no transfers have been made between different levels in the fair value hierarchy for derivatives and borrowings and no significant changes have been made to valuation techniques, inputs or assumptions. Liquidity funds, reported under cash equivalents, are according to IFRS 9 classified at fair value through profit and loss. For further information, see note 27 in the Annual Report 2019. (http://www.atlascopco.com/ir)
Financial instruments recorded at fair value
MSEK
Sep. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Current assets and liabilities
Assets
314
561
Liabilities
173
19
Carrying value and fair value of borrowings
MSEK
Sep. 30, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Carrying value
Fair value
Carrying value
Fair value
Bonds
13 688
14 257
13 524
14 057
Other loans
8 232
8 360
6 488
6 555
Lease liability
3 588
3 588
3 643
3 643
25 508
26 205
23 655
24 255
Consolidated statement of changes in equity (condensed)
Equity attributable to
owners of
non-controlling
MSEK
the parent
interests
Total equity
Opening balance, January 1, 2020
53 231
59
53 290
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
8 324
3
8 327
Dividend
-4 250
-
-4 250
Change of non-controlling interests
-157
277
120
Acquisition and divestment of own shares
-388
-
-388
Share-based payments, equity settled
-26
-
-26
Closing balance, September 30, 2020
56 734
339
57 073
Equity attributable to
owners of
non-controlling
MSEK
the parent
interests
Total equity
Opening balance, January 1, 2019
42 425
47
42 472
Changes in equity for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
14 799
20
14 819
Dividend
-7 651
-10
-7 661
Acquisition and divestment of own shares
1 110
-
1 110
Share-based payments, equity settled
-158
-
-158
Closing balance, September 30, 2019
50 525
57
50 582
Consolidated statement of cash flows (condensed)
July - September
January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit
4 760
5 843
13 773
16 270
Depreciation, amortization and impairment (see below)
1 300
1 240
3 877
3 452
Capital gain/loss and other non-cash items
-37
-285
573
290
Operating cash surplus
6 023
6 798
18 223
20 012
Net financial items received/paid
310
-60
68
-638
Taxes paid
-1 729
-1 510
-3 905
-4 346
Pension funding and payment of pension to employees
-78
-103
-236
-264
Change in working capital
1 707
237
984
-3 170
Investments in rental equipment
-76
-350
-390
-853
Sale of rental equipment
17
14
63
33
Net cash from operating activities
6 174
5 026
14 807
10 774
Cash flows from investing activities
Investments in property, plant and equipment
-344
-393
-1 077
-1 122
Sale of property, plant and equipment
11
217
*
30
266
Investments in intangible assets
-360
-240
-964
-734
Sale of intangible assets
-
-
-
1
Acquisition of subsidiaries and associated companies
-123
-6 525
-12 921 **
-7 527
Other investments, net
-2
11
26
-17
Net cash from investing activities
-818
-6 930
-14 906
-9 133
Cash flows from financing activities
Annual dividends paid
-
-
-4 250
-3 820
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
-
-10
-
-10
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-34
-
-216
-
Repurchase and sales of own shares
289
535
-388
1 110
Change in interest-bearing liabilities, net
-551
3 071
304
-2 162
Net cash from financing activities
-296
3 596
-4 550
-4 882
Net cash flow for the period
5 060
1 692
-4 649
-3 241
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
5 277
11 720
15 005
16 414
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
-86
233
-105
472
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
10 251
13 645
10 251
13 645
* Includes MSEK 200 from a sale and lease back of property in the US.
**Includes approximately MSEK 1 600 in Q1 and appoximately MSEK 8 700 in Q2 related to the acquisition of ISRA VISION.
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
Rental equipment
180
191
566
533
Other property, plant and equipment
317
340
984
972
Right-of-use assets
279
265
873
754
Intangible assets
524
444
1 454
1 193
Total
1 300
1 240
3 877
3 452
Calculation of operating cash flow
July - September
January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash flow for the period
5 060
1 692
-4 649
-3 241
Add back:
Change in interest-bearing liabilities, net
551
-3 071
-304
2 162
Repurchase and sales of own shares
-289
-535
388
-1 110
Annual dividends paid
-
-
4 250
3 820
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
-
10
-
10
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
34
-
216
-
Acquisitions and divestments
123
6 525
12 921
7 527
Currency hedges
-336
22
-371
373
Operating cash flow
5 143
4 643
12 451
9 541
Revenues by business area
2018
2019
2020
MSEK (by quarter)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Compressor Technique
9 735
11 266
11 269
11 702
11 397
11 974
12 314
12 601
11 588
11 405
11 890
- of which external
9 578
11 121
11 156
11 593
11 241
11 832
12 146
12 502
11 470
11 322
11 806
- of which internal
157
145
113
109
156
142
168
99
118
83
84
Vacuum Technique
5 255
5 740
5 272
5 740
5 253
5 650
6 107
6 560
6 159
6 535
5 928
- of which external
5 255
5 740
5 272
5 740
5 253
5 650
6 107
6 560
6 154
6 535
5 925
- of which internal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
3
Industrial Technique
4 178
4 519
4 365
4 871
4 547
4 576
4 783
4 806
4 193
3 355
4 221
- of which external
4 163
4 504
4 354
4 863
4 538
4 567
4 774
4 799
4 180
3 347
4 215
- of which internal
15
15
11
8
9
9
9
7
13
8
6
Power Technique
2 894
3 091
2 911
3 146
3 177
3 555
3 697
3 486
3 325
2 930
2 932
- of which external
2 756
2 980
2 893
3 126
3 149
3 531
3 649
3 458
3 294
2 898
2 903
- of which internal
138
111
18
20
28
24
48
28
31
32
29
Common Group Items /
Eliminations
-156
-155
-142
-138
-193
-175
-225
-134
-167
-123
-122
Atlas Copco Group
21 906
24 461
23 675
25 321
24 181
25 580
26 676
27 319
25 098
24 102
24 849
Operating profit by business area
2018
2019
2020
MSEK (by quarter)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Compressor Technique
2 249
2 638
2 667
2 709
2 618
2 773
2 897
2 910
2 520
2 444
2 729
- as a percentage of revenues
23.1
23.4
23.7
23.1
23.0
23.2
23.5
23.1
21.7
21.4
23.0
Vacuum Technique
1 292
1 479
1 315
1 436
1 292
1 401
1 508
1 591
1 497
1 278
1 354
- as a percentage of revenues
24.6
25.8
24.9
25.0
24.6
24.8
24.7
24.3
24.3
19.6
22.8
Industrial Technique
974
1 056
1 018
1 140
1 008
1 016
1 051
994
799
334
513
- as a percentage of revenues
23.3
23.4
23.3
23.4
22.2
22.2
22.0
20.7
19.1
10.0
12.2
Power Technique
547
464
480
515
524
619
606
559
473
286
410
- as a percentage of revenues
18.9
15.0
16.5
16.4
16.5
17.4
16.4
16.0
14.2
9.8
14.0
Common Group Items /
Eliminations
-229
-207
-217
-139
-394
-430
-219
-427
-165
-453
-246
Operating profit
4 833
5 430
5 263
5 661
5 048
5 379
5 843
5 627
5 124
3 889
4 760
- as a percentage of revenues
22.1
22.2
22.2
22.4
20.9
21.0
21.9
20.6
20.4
16.1
19.2
Net financial items
-320
-201
-95
273
-141
-64
-65
-55
-114
-63
-64
Profit before tax
4 513
5 229
5 168
5 934
4 907
5 315
5 778
5 572
5 010
3 826
4 696
- as a percentage of revenues
20.6
21.4
21.8
23.4
20.3
20.8
21.7
20.4
20.0
15.9
18.9
Return on capital employed by business area, %
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Compressor Technique
94
99
103
107
105
100
93
87
80
76
75
Vacuum Technique
26
28
27
27
26
25
23
22
22
20
19
Industrial Technique
44
44
39
40
39
37
36
35
31
23
16
Power Technique
21
18
25
28
30
30
29
28
25
21
19
Atlas Copco Group
39
31
32
33
33
33
32
30
29
26
24
Atlas Copco - Q3 2020
Acquisitions and divestments
Revenues
Number of
Date
Acquisitions
Divestments
Business area
MSEK*
employees*
2020 Sep. 2
MEDGAS-Technik GmbH
Compressor Technique
126
80
2020 Aug. 4
iTrap (the technology and operating assets)
Vacuum Technique
4
2020 Aug. 4
THN Druckluft and Produktions GmbH & Co.KG
Compressor Technique
15
2020 Jun. 24
ISRA VISION AG
Industrial Technique
1 619
800
2020 Jun. 5
Ovity Air Comprimé
Compressor Technique
8
2020 Feb. 28
Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc
Vacuum Technique
217
70
2020 Feb. 27
Dr. Gustav Gail Drucklufttechnik GmbH
Compressor Technique
10
2020 Jan. 22
M.C. Schroeder Equipment Co., Inc.
Vacuum Technique
8
2020 Jan. 16
Hydra Flow West
Compressor Technique
7
2020 Jan. 3
Scheugenpflug AG
Industrial Technique
850
600
2019 Nov. 6
WestRon
Compressor Technique
26
2019 Oct. 18
Accurate Air Engineering and Compressed Air
Compressor Technique
52
of California
2019 Jul . 2
MGES Inc.
Compressor Technique
48
11
2019 Jul . 2
Eurochiller S.r.l .
Compressor Technique
267
90
2019 Jul . 1
Brooks' Semiconductor Cryogenics Business
Vacuum Technique
1 400
400
2019 Jun. 19
Powerhouse Equipment & Engineering Co. Inc.
Power Technique
347
95
2019 Jun. 17
Taylor Air Center
Compressor Technique
20
2019 May 29
AirCenterSüd GmbH & Co. KG
Compressor Technique
6
2019 May 27
Air Compresseur service
Compressor Technique
10
2019 May 3
Bold & Cichos GbR
Compressor Technique
15
2019 May 2
Mid South Engine & Power Systems
Power Technique
54
28
2019 Apr. 9
PSI Compressors
Compressor Technique
6
2019 Apr. 3
Jacob Drucklufttechnik Vertriebs GmbH
Compressor Technique
10
2019 Apr. 2
Air Diffusion
Compressor Technique
15
2019 Mar. 19
Class 1 Incorporated
Compressor Technique
130
50
2019 Mar. 6
Woodward Compressor Sales
Compressor Technique
15
2019 Mar. 1
Appleton
Compressor Technique
15
2019 Jan. 4
Industrie Pumpen Vertriebs GmbH
Power Technique
50
20
*Annual revenues and number of employees at time of acquisition/divestment. No revenues are disclosed for former Atlas Copco distributors. Due to the relatively small size of most of the acquisitions made in 2020, full disclosure as per IFRS 3 is not given in this interim report. Disclosure will be given in the annual report 2020. More detailed information about ISRA VISION can be found on page 4 in this report.
See the annual report for 2019 for disclosure of acquisitions made in 2019.
Parent company
Income statement (condensed)
July - September January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Administrative expenses
-122
-124
-477
-521
Other operating income and expenses
21
24
51
75
Operating profit/loss
-101
-100
-426
-446
Financial income and expenses
221
-77
1 581
9 891
Profit/loss before tax
120
-177
1 155
9 445
Income tax
39
97
112
385
Profit/loss for the period
159
-80
1 267
9 830
Balance sheet (condensed)
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
MSEK
2020
2019
2019
Total non-current assets
162 295
158 880
158 584
Total current assets
10 371
17 722
16 339
TOTAL ASSETS
172 666
176 602
174 923
Total restricted equity
5 785
5 785
5 785
Total non-restricted equity
140 819
142 652
144 215
TOTAL EQUITY
146 604
148 437
150 000
Total provisions
666
522
624
Total non-current liabilities
23 110
18 889
18 888
Total current liabilities
2 286
8 754
5 411
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
172 666
176 602
174 923
Assets pledged and contingent liabilities
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
MSEK
2020
2019
2019
Assets pledged
185
197
190
Contingent liabilities
11 902
12 047
11 721
Accounting principles
Atlas Copco AB is the ultimate Parent Company of the Atlas Copco Group. The financial statements of Atlas Copco AB have been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the accounting standard RFR 2, Accounting for Legal Entities. The same accounting principles and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial statements as compared with the most recent annual financial statements. See also accounting principles, page 9.
Parent Company
Distribution of shares
Share capital equaled MSEK 786 (786) at the end of the period, distributed as follows:
Class of share
Shares
A shares
839 394 096
B shares
390 219 008
Total
1 229 613 104
- of which A shares
held by Atlas Copco
13 676 587
- of which B shares
held by Atlas Copco
8 899
Total shares outstanding, net of
shares held by Atlas Copco
1 215 927 618
Performance-based personnel option plan The Annual General Meeting 2020 approved aperformance-basedlong-termincentive program. For Group Management and division presidents, the plan requires management's own investment in Atlas Copco shares. The intention is to cover Atlas Copco's obligation under the plan through the repurchase of the company's own shares. For further information, seewww.atlascopcogroup.com/agm
Transactions in own shares
Atlas Copco has mandates to acquire and sell own shares as per below:
Acquisition of not more than 3 350 000 series A shares, whereof a maximum of 2 700 000 may be transferred to personnel stock option holders under the performance-based stock option plan 2020.
Acquisition of not more than 15 000 series A shares to hedge the obligation of the company to pay remuneration to board members who have chosen to receive 50% of the remuneration in synthetic shares.
The sale of not more than 10 000 series A shares to cover costs related to previously issued synthetic shares to board members.
The sale of a maximum 7 000 000 series A and B shares currently held by the company, for the purpose of covering costs of fulfilling obligations related to the option plans 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The shares may only be acquired or sold on NASDAQ Stockholm at a price within the registered price interval at any given time.
During the first nine months 2020, 1 118 646 series A shares, net, were acquired. These transactions are in accordance with mandates granted. The company's holding of own shares at the end of the period appears in the table to the left.
Risks and factors of uncertainty
Financial risks
Atlas Copco AB is subject to currency risks, funding risks, interest rate risks, tax risks, and other financial risks. In line with the overall goals with respect to growth, return on capital, and protecting creditors, Atlas Copco has adopted a policy to control the financial risks to which Atlas Copco AB and the Group is exposed. A financial risk management committee meets regularly to manage and follow up financial risks, in line with the policy.
For further information, see the 2019 annual report.
Related parties
There have been no significant changes in the relationships or transactions with related parties for the Group or Parent Company compared with the information given in the annual report 2019.
Nacka, Sweden October 22, 2020
Atlas Copco AB (publ)
Mats Rahmström
President and CEO
The company's auditors have not reviewed this report.
This is Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Group is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group offers customers innovative compressors, air treatment systems, vacuum solutions, industrial power tools and assembly systems, and power and flow solutions. Atlas Copco develops products and services focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics.
The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2019, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 104 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 39 000 employees.
Business areas
Atlas Copco has four business areas. The business areas are responsible for developing their respective operations by implementing and following up on strategies and objectives to achieve sustainable, profitable growth.
The Compressor Technique business area provides compressed air solutions; industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment and air management systems. The business area has a global service network and innovates for sustainable productivity in the manufacturing, and process industries. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Belgium, the United States, China, India, Germany and Italy.
The Vacuum Technique business area provides vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves and related products. The main markets served are semiconductor and scientific as well as a wide range of industrial segments including chemical process industries, food packaging and paper handling. The business area has a global service network and innovates for sustainable productivity in order to further improve its customers' performance. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Germany, South Korea, China and Japan.
The Industrial Technique business area provides, through a global network, industrial power tools and assembly solutions, including tightening, bolting, riveting, adhesive dispensing, quality assurance products, material removal, software and service. The business area innovates for sustainable productivity for customers in the automotive and general industries, maintenance and vehicle service. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Sweden, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan and Hungary.
The Power Technique business area provides air, power and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers and generators, along with a number of complementary products. It also offers specialty rental and provides services through a dedicated, global network. Guided by a forward-thinking approach to innovation, Power Technique provides sustainable productivity solutions across multiple industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and exploration drilling. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Belgium, Spain, the United States, China and India.
Vision, mission and strategy
The Atlas Copco Group's vision is to become and remain First in Mind-First in Choice of its customers and other principal stakeholders. The mission is to achieve sustainable, profitable growth. Sustainability plays an important role in Atlas Copco's vision and it is an integral aspect of the Group's mission. An integrated sustainability strategy, backed by ambitious goals, helps the company deliver greater value to all its stakeholders in a way that is economically, environmentally and socially responsible.
For further information
This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on October 22, 2020.