Atlas Copco : Quarterly results presentation Q2 2022
Q2 in brief
-
Strong order intake with solid growth in all business areas
-
-
Double-digitgrowth in all regions
-
Sequentially, slight organic order decrease
-
-
Compressor and Industrial Technique up
-
Vacuum and Power Technique down
-
Record revenues despite continued supply chain constraints
-
Solid operating profit:
-
-
Margin supported by currency but negatively affected by supply chain disruptions, COVID-19, and investments in market presence and R&D
-
Five acquisitions completed
2
Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022
Q2 financials
-
Orders received reached MSEK 41 010 (32 529), organic growth of 13%
-
Revenues were MSEK 33 111 (27 534), organic growth of 8%
-
Operating profit was MSEK 7 279 (5 924), margin at 22.0% (21.5)
‒ Adjusted operating profit at MSEK 7 042 (6 026), margin of 21.3% (21.9)
-
Profit for the period was MSEK 5 678 (4 571)
-
Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.17 (0.94, adjusted for share split)
-
Operating cash flow at MSEK 3 064 (3 743)
-
Return on capital employed was 28% (26)
50 000
50%
45 000
45%
40 000
40%
35 000
35%
30 000
30%
25 000
25%
20 000
20%
15 000
15%
10 000
10%
5 000
5%
0
0%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
3
Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022
Orders received - local currency
100 +19 +14
4
|
+24
+27
June 30, 2022
Share of orders received,
Year-to-date vs.
Last3 months vs.
year-to-date, %
previous year, %
previous year, %
4
Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022
Order growth per quarter
Organic growth, %
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
-10
-20
12 Q1* 12 Q2* 12 Q3* 12 Q4* 13 Q1* 13 Q2* 13 Q3* 13 Q4* 14 Q1* 14 Q2* 14 Q3* 14 Q4* 15 Q1* 15 Q2* 15 Q3* 15 Q4* 16 Q1* 16 Q2* 16 Q3* 16 Q4* 17 Q1* 17 Q2* 17 Q3* 17 Q4* 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 21 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 22 Q1 22 Q2
*2012-2017 excluding Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area (now part of Epiroc AB).
5
Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022
|Sales 2022
|
130 B
12 613 M
12 613 M
|Net income 2022
|
21 745 M
2 102 M
2 102 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
6 550 M
633 M
633 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|21,7x
|Yield 2022
|2,10%
|Capitalization
480 B
46 373 M
46 373 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|43 989
|Free-Float
|81,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|101,84 SEK
|Average target price
|125,67 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|23,4%