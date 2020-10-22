Atlas Copco : Quarterly results presentation Q3 2020
10/22/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Q3 in brief
Year-on-yearorder decline
Still impacted by COVID-19
Sequential demand recovery
Both for service and equipment
Healthy operating profit level, given market conditions
Strong operating cash flow
Proposed dividend of SEK 3.50 per share to be paid in Q4
2
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Q3 figures in summary
Orders received were 24 246 (27 102), organic decline of 6%
Revenues were MSEK 24 849 (26 676), organic decline of 2%
Adjusted operating profit at MSEK 5 021 (5 880), margin of 20.2% (22.0)
Items affecting comparability of MSEK -261(-37)
Reported operating profit decreased to MSEK 4 760 (5 843), margin of 19.2% (21.9)
Profit for the period was MSEK 3 618 (4 424)
Basic earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64)
Operating cash flow was MSEK 5 143 (4 643)
Return on capital employed was 24% (32)
30 000
30%
25 000
25%
20 000
20%
15 000
15%
10 000
10%
5 000
5%
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
3
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Orders received - local currency
100 -5-3
4
-3
+4
September 30, 2020
Share of orders received,
Year-to-date vs.
Last3 months vs.
year-to-date, %
previous year, %
previous year, %
4
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Order growth per quarter
Organic growth, %
30
25
20
15
10
5
0 -5-10-15-20
11 Q1* 11 Q2*
11 Q3* 11 Q4*
12 Q1* 12 Q2*
12 Q3* 12 Q4* 13 Q1*
13 Q2* 13 Q3*
13 Q4* 14 Q1*
14 Q2* 14 Q3* 14 Q4* 15 Q1* 15 Q2*
15 Q3* 15 Q4*
16 Q1* 16 Q2* 16 Q3*
16 Q4* 17 Q1*
17 Q2* 17 Q3*
17 Q4* 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2
19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1
20 Q2 20 Q3
*2011-2017 excluding Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area (now part of Epiroc AB).
5
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Sales bridge
July - September
January - September
Orders
Orders
MSEK
received
Revenues
received
Revenues
2019
27 102
26 676
80 479
76 437
Structural change, %
+3
+2
+3
+3
Currency, %
-8
-7
-2
-2
Organic*, %
-6
-2
-8
-4
Total, %
-11
-7
-7
-3
2020
24 246
24 849
74 686
74 049
*Volume, price and mix.
6
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Orders by business area and organic order development*
Power
Technique
Org. order dev. -9%
12%
Industrial
Compressor
Technique
Technique
16%
Org. order dev. -2%
Org. order dev. -15%
47%
Vacuum
Technique
Org. order dev. -6%
* Share of Group orders received 12 months ending September 2020. 3 month organic order development compared to previous year.
7
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Orders down 2% organically vs. previous year
Large compressors down - smaller increased organically
Growth for service
Sequential order increase in all areas
Revenues increased 4% organically year-on-year
Operating profit margin at 23.0% (23.5)
ROCE at 75% (93)
Innovation:
CD+ 20-335, the first compressed air dryer with solid desiccant, providing reduced energy consumption and health and environmental benefits compared to conventional dryers.
15 000
30%
12 500
25%
10 000
20%
7 500
15%
5 000
10%
2 500
5%
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
8
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Vacuum Technique
•
Orders down 6% organically vs. high level in Q3 2019
8 000
40%
‒ Semi equipment down - industrial equipment up
7 000
35%
‒ Double-digit growth in service
6 000
30%
•
Sequential order growth
•
5 000
25%
Revenues up 3% organically year-on-year
•
Operating profit margin at 22.8% (24.7)
4 000
20%
‒ Negative currency
3 000
15%
•
ROCE at 19% (23)
2 000
10%
1 000
5%
0
0%
Innovation:
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020
nEXT730 and EXT930 turbomolecular pumps offering
customer high pumping speed flexible installation and
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
intelligent monitoring and control options.
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
9
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Order intake down 15% organically vs. previous year
Lower demand across most customer segments
Service orders down
Sequential improvement vs. low second quarter
Revenue decline of 17% organically year-on-year
Adjusted operating profit margin at 15.9% (22.0)
Large volume drop and dilution from acquisitions
ROCE at 16% (36)
Innovation:
Smart.Adjust, a new product that combines visual bead inspection and industrial dispensing optimizing in the application process in battery production.
5 000
40%
4 000
32%
3 000
24%
2 000
16%
1 000
8%
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
10
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Power Technique
9% organic order decrease year-on-year
Equipment, specialty rental and service all remained below previous year's level
Sequential order growth vs. low second quarter
Revenues decreased 13% organically
Operating profit margin at 14.0% (16.4)
ROCE at 19% (29)
Innovation:
HiLight H6+, a new light tower with the lowest noise level on the market, and next generation LED lights to ensure low operational costs for customer.
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
11
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Group total
July - September 2020 vs. 2019
July - September
MSEK
2020
2019
Orders received
24 246
27 102
-11%
Revenues
24 849
26 676
-7%
Operating profit
4 760
5 843
-19%
- as a percentage of revenues
19.2
21.9
Net financial items
-64
-65
Profit before tax
4 696
5 778
-19%
- as a percentage of revenues
18.9
21.7
Income tax expense
-1 078
-1 354
-20%
- as a percentage of profit before tax
23.0
23.4
Profit for the period
3 618
4 424
-18%
Basic earnings per share, SEK
2.98
3.64
Return on capital employed, %
24
32
Return on equity, 12 month values, %
27
39
30 000
30%
25 000
25%
20 000
20%
15 000
15%
10 000
10%
5 000
5%
0
0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020
Orders received, MSEK
Revenues, MSEK
Operating margin, %
Adjusted operating margin, %
12
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Profit bridge
July - September 2020 vs. 2019
Items affecting
Volume, price,
comparability and
Share-based
*
MSEK
Q3 2020
mix and other
Currency
acquisitions
LTI* programs
Q3 2019
Atlas Copco Group
Revenues
24 849
-542
-1 955
670
26 676
Operating profit
4 760
-184
-660
-175
-64
5 843
19.2%
21.9%
*LTI = Long term incentive
13
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Profit bridge - by business area
July - September 2020 vs. 2019
Items affecting
Volume, price,
comparability and
MSEK
Q3 2020
mix and other
Currency
acquisitions
Q3 2019
Compressor Technique
Revenues
11 890
486
-985
75
12 314
Operating profit
2 729
122
-280
-10
2 897
23.0%
23.5%
Vacuum Technique
Revenues
5 928
186
-415
50
6 107
Operating profit
1 354
81
-230
-5
1 508
22.8%
24.7%
Industrial Technique
Revenues
4 221
-822
-285
545
4 783
Operating profit
513
-283
-95
-160
1 051
12.2%
22.0%
Power Technique
Revenues
2 932
-490
-275
0
3 697
Operating profit
410
-141
-55
0
606
14.0%
16.4%
14
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Balance sheet
MSEK
Sep. 30, 2020
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Intangible assets
48 795
37 956
36 549
Fixed assets and other non-current assets
17 576
18 765
17 680
Inventories
14 704
15 446
14 501
Receivables
27 464
28 504
27 861
Cash and current financial assets
10 394
13 859
15 131
Total assets
118 933
114 530
111 722
Total equity
57 073
50 582
53 290
Interest-bearing liabilities
29 051
27 063
27 143
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
32 809
36 885
31 289
Total equity and liabilities
118 933
114 530
111 722
15
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Cash flow
July - September
January - September
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating cash surplus
6 023
6 798
18 223
20 012
of which depreciation added back
1 300
1 240
3 877
3 452
Net financial items
310
-60
68
-638
Taxes paid
-1 729
-1 510
-3 905
-4 346
Pension funding
-78
-103
-236
-264
Change in working capital
1 707
237
984
-3 170
Increase in rental equipment, net
-59
-336
-327
-820
Cash flows from operating activities
6 174
5 026
14 807
10 774
Investments of property, plant & eq., net
-333
-176
-1 047
-856
Other investments, net
-362
-229
-938
-750
Cash flow from investments
-695
-405
-1 985
-1 606
Adjustment, currency hedges of loans
-336
22
-371
373
Operating cash flow
5 143
4 643
12 451
9 541
Company acquisitions/ divestments
-123
-6 525
-12 921
-7 527
16
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Earnings and dividends
25.00
20.00
15.00
15.00
12.00
13.73
13.45
10.00
9.00
11.47
13.60
10.68
9.95
10.01
9.62
9.81
8.16
6.80
Proposed by the
6.30
7.00
6.30
7.00
5.00
6.00
3.50
Board of Directors
5.00
5.50
5.50
4.00
3.50
0.00
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Ordinary dividend per share, SEK
Earnings per share, SEK
Extra ordinary items, SEK
Dividend and redemption per share, SEK
Continuing operations after the
distribution of Epiroc AB
17
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Near-term outlook
Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that
the demand for the Group's products and services will remain at current level.
18
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Forward-looking statements
"Some statements herein are forward-looking and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly commented uponother factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialization and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses."
20
Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020
Disclaimer
Atlas Copco AB published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 07:29:10 UTC
All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
Sales 2020
99 222 M
11 340 M
11 340 M
Net income 2020
14 458 M
1 652 M
1 652 M
Net Debt 2020
14 192 M
1 622 M
1 622 M
P/E ratio 2020
34,0x
Yield 2020
1,72%
Capitalization
473 B
54 265 M
54 112 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,91x
EV / Sales 2021
4,53x
Nbr of Employees
39 909
Free-Float
81,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
385,29 SEK
Last Close Price
406,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target
16,8%
Spread / Average Target
-5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target
-28,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.