Atlas Copco : Quarterly results presentation Q3 2020

order decline Still impacted by COVID-19

Sequential demand recovery

Both for service and equipment

Healthy operating profit level, given market conditions

Strong operating cash flow

Proposed dividend of SEK 3.50 per share to be paid in Q4 2 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Q3 figures in summary Orders received were 24 246 (27 102), organic decline of 6%

Revenues were MSEK 24 849 (26 676), organic decline of 2%

Adjusted operating profit at MSEK 5 021 (5 880), margin of 20.2% (22.0)

Items affecting comparability of MSEK -261(-37) Reported operating profit decreased to MSEK 4 760 (5 843), margin of 19.2% (21.9)

Profit for the period was MSEK 3 618 (4 424)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 2.98 (3.64)

Operating cash flow was MSEK 5 143 (4 643)

Return on capital employed was 24% (32) 30 000 30% 25 000 25% 20 000 20% 15 000 15% 10 000 10% 5 000 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 3 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Orders received - local currency 100 -5-3 30 -7 +3 23 -12 -8 38 +1 -4 5 -10 -2 4 -3 +4 September 30, 2020 Share of orders received, Year-to-date vs. Last3 months vs. year-to-date, % previous year, % previous year, % 4 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Order growth per quarter Organic growth, % 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5-10-15-20 11 Q1* 11 Q2* 11 Q3* 11 Q4* 12 Q1* 12 Q2* 12 Q3* 12 Q4* 13 Q1* 13 Q2* 13 Q3* 13 Q4* 14 Q1* 14 Q2* 14 Q3* 14 Q4* 15 Q1* 15 Q2* 15 Q3* 15 Q4* 16 Q1* 16 Q2* 16 Q3* 16 Q4* 17 Q1* 17 Q2* 17 Q3* 17 Q4* 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 *2011-2017 excluding Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area (now part of Epiroc AB). 5 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Sales bridge July - September January - September Orders Orders MSEK received Revenues received Revenues 2019 27 102 26 676 80 479 76 437 Structural change, % +3 +2 +3 +3 Currency, % -8 -7 -2 -2 Organic*, % -6 -2 -8 -4 Total, % -11 -7 -7 -3 2020 24 246 24 849 74 686 74 049 *Volume, price and mix. 6 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Orders by business area and organic order development* Power Technique Org. order dev. -9% 12% Industrial Compressor Technique Technique 16% Org. order dev. -2% Org. order dev. -15% 47% 25% Vacuum Technique Org. order dev. -6% * Share of Group orders received 12 months ending September 2020. 3 month organic order development compared to previous year. 7 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Compressor Technique Orders down 2% organically vs. previous year

Large compressors down - smaller increased organically Growth for service

Sequential order increase in all areas

Revenues increased 4% organically year-on-year

year-on-year Operating profit margin at 23.0% (23.5)

Negative sales mix

ROCE at 75% (93) Innovation: CD+ 20-335, the first compressed air dryer with solid desiccant, providing reduced energy consumption and health and environmental benefits compared to conventional dryers. 15 000 30% 12 500 25% 10 000 20% 7 500 15% 5 000 10% 2 500 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % 8 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Vacuum Technique • Orders down 6% organically vs. high level in Q3 2019 8 000 40% ‒ Semi equipment down - industrial equipment up 7 000 35% ‒ Double-digit growth in service 6 000 30% • Sequential order growth • 5 000 25% Revenues up 3% organically year-on-year • Operating profit margin at 22.8% (24.7) 4 000 20% ‒ Negative currency 3 000 15% • ROCE at 19% (23) 2 000 10% 1 000 5% 0 0% Innovation: Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020 nEXT730 and EXT930 turbomolecular pumps offering customer high pumping speed flexible installation and Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK intelligent monitoring and control options. Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 9 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Industrial Technique Order intake down 15% organically vs. previous year

Lower demand across most customer segments Service orders down

Sequential improvement vs. low second quarter

Revenue decline of 17% organically year-on-year

year-on-year Adjusted operating profit margin at 15.9% (22.0)

Large volume drop and dilution from acquisitions

ROCE at 16% (36) Innovation: Smart.Adjust, a new product that combines visual bead inspection and industrial dispensing optimizing in the application process in battery production. 5 000 40% 4 000 32% 3 000 24% 2 000 16% 1 000 8% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 10 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Power Technique 9% organic order decrease year-on-year

year-on-year Equipment, specialty rental and service all remained below previous year's level

Sequential order growth vs. low second quarter

Revenues decreased 13% organically

Operating profit margin at 14.0% (16.4)

ROCE at 19% (29) Innovation: HiLight H6+, a new light tower with the lowest noise level on the market, and next generation LED lights to ensure low operational costs for customer. 5 000 40% 4 000 32% 3 000 24% 2 000 16% 1 000 8% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 11 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Group total July - September 2020 vs. 2019 July - September MSEK 2020 2019 Orders received 24 246 27 102 -11% Revenues 24 849 26 676 -7% Operating profit 4 760 5 843 -19% - as a percentage of revenues 19.2 21.9 Net financial items -64 -65 Profit before tax 4 696 5 778 -19% - as a percentage of revenues 18.9 21.7 Income tax expense -1 078 -1 354 -20% - as a percentage of profit before tax 23.0 23.4 Profit for the period 3 618 4 424 -18% Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.98 3.64 Return on capital employed, % 24 32 Return on equity, 12 month values, % 27 39 30 000 30% 25 000 25% 20 000 20% 15 000 15% 10 000 10% 5 000 5% 0 0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 201720172017201720182018201820182019201920192019202020202020 Orders received, MSEK Revenues, MSEK Operating margin, % Adjusted operating margin, % 12 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Profit bridge July - September 2020 vs. 2019 Items affecting Volume, price, comparability and Share-based * MSEK Q3 2020 mix and other Currency acquisitions LTI* programs Q3 2019 Atlas Copco Group Revenues 24 849 -542 -1 955 670 26 676 Operating profit 4 760 -184 -660 -175 -64 5 843 19.2% 21.9% *LTI = Long term incentive 13 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Profit bridge - by business area July - September 2020 vs. 2019 Items affecting Volume, price, comparability and MSEK Q3 2020 mix and other Currency acquisitions Q3 2019 Compressor Technique Revenues 11 890 486 -985 75 12 314 Operating profit 2 729 122 -280 -10 2 897 23.0% 23.5% Vacuum Technique Revenues 5 928 186 -415 50 6 107 Operating profit 1 354 81 -230 -5 1 508 22.8% 24.7% Industrial Technique Revenues 4 221 -822 -285 545 4 783 Operating profit 513 -283 -95 -160 1 051 12.2% 22.0% Power Technique Revenues 2 932 -490 -275 0 3 697 Operating profit 410 -141 -55 0 606 14.0% 16.4% 14 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Balance sheet MSEK Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Intangible assets 48 795 37 956 36 549 Fixed assets and other non-current assets 17 576 18 765 17 680 Inventories 14 704 15 446 14 501 Receivables 27 464 28 504 27 861 Cash and current financial assets 10 394 13 859 15 131 Total assets 118 933 114 530 111 722 Total equity 57 073 50 582 53 290 Interest-bearing liabilities 29 051 27 063 27 143 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 32 809 36 885 31 289 Total equity and liabilities 118 933 114 530 111 722 15 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Cash flow July - September January - September MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating cash surplus 6 023 6 798 18 223 20 012 of which depreciation added back 1 300 1 240 3 877 3 452 Net financial items 310 -60 68 -638 Taxes paid -1 729 -1 510 -3 905 -4 346 Pension funding -78 -103 -236 -264 Change in working capital 1 707 237 984 -3 170 Increase in rental equipment, net -59 -336 -327 -820 Cash flows from operating activities 6 174 5 026 14 807 10 774 Investments of property, plant & eq., net -333 -176 -1 047 -856 Other investments, net -362 -229 -938 -750 Cash flow from investments -695 -405 -1 985 -1 606 Adjustment, currency hedges of loans -336 22 -371 373 Operating cash flow 5 143 4 643 12 451 9 541 Company acquisitions/ divestments -123 -6 525 -12 921 -7 527 16 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Earnings and dividends 25.00 20.00 15.00 15.00 12.00 13.73 13.45 10.00 9.00 11.47 13.60 10.68 9.95 10.01 9.62 9.81 8.16 6.80 Proposed by the 6.30 7.00 6.30 7.00 5.00 6.00 3.50 Board of Directors 5.00 5.50 5.50 4.00 3.50 0.00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Ordinary dividend per share, SEK Earnings per share, SEK Extra ordinary items, SEK Dividend and redemption per share, SEK Continuing operations after the distribution of Epiroc AB 17 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 Near-term outlook Although the world's economic development remains uncertain, Atlas Copco expects that the demand for the Group's products and services will remain at current level. 18 Atlas Copco - Q3 results 2020 atlascopcogroup.com Forward-looking statements "Some statements herein are forward-looking and the actual outcome could be materially different. In addition to the factors explicitly commented upon, other factors could have a material effect on the actual outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, political developments, the impact of competing products and their pricing, product development, commercialization and technological difficulties, interruptions in supply, and major customer credit losses."

