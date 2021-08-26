Atlas Copco : Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer Håkan Osvald to retire in 2022

Press Release from Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer Håkan Osvald to retire in 2022

Nacka, Sweden, August 26, 2021: Håkan Osvald, Atlas Copco's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to retire. He will stay on until the end of April 2022.

Håkan Osvald, born 1954, has held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and has been a member of Atlas Copco's Group Management since 2012. He joined the Group in 1985 as Legal Counsel.

"Håkan is a dedicated leader and a valued member of Group Management. He has during his long career in many ways contributed to Atlas Copco's success, including more than 150 acquisition projects he successfully has been involved in", said Mats Rahmström, President and CEO. "Already in 1985, Håkan became part of the team that built up our business in China", said Mats Rahmström. "He was also a member of the Chicago Pneumatic Divisional management team during the late 1980's. During that time he established a legal function in the US, the first outside of Sweden".

The recruitment of a successor to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer will be initiated soon. Håkan Osvald will remain in his current role until end of April 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.

