    ATCO A   SE0011166610

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Atlas Copco : Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer Håkan Osvald to retire in 2022

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Press Release from Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer Håkan Osvald to retire in 2022

Nacka, Sweden, August 26, 2021: Håkan Osvald, Atlas Copco's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to retire. He will stay on until the end of April 2022.

Håkan Osvald, born 1954, has held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and has been a member of Atlas Copco's Group Management since 2012. He joined the Group in 1985 as Legal Counsel.

"Håkan is a dedicated leader and a valued member of Group Management. He has during his long career in many ways contributed to Atlas Copco's success, including more than 150 acquisition projects he successfully has been involved in", said Mats Rahmström, President and CEO. "Already in 1985, Håkan became part of the team that built up our business in China", said Mats Rahmström. "He was also a member of the Chicago Pneumatic Divisional management team during the late 1980's. During that time he established a legal function in the US, the first outside of Sweden".

The recruitment of a successor to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer will be initiated soon. Håkan Osvald will remain in his current role until end of April 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.

For more information please contact:

Sara Liljedal, Media Relations Manager +46 72 144 1038 media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations +46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

_____________________________________________________________________

Atlas Copco Group

Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward. This is how we create a better tomorrow. Atlas Copco is a global industrial group, founded in 1873 in Stockholm. In 2020 we had revenues of BSEK100 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 40 000 employees. For more information: www.atlascopcogroup.com

Atlas Copco Group Center

Atlas Copco AB

Visitors address:

Telephone: +46 8 743 8000

A Public Company (publ)

SE-105 23 Stockholm

Sickla Industriväg 19

www.atlascopcogroup.com

Reg. No: 556014-2720

Sweden

Nacka

Reg. Office Nacka

Disclaimer

Atlas Copco AB published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
