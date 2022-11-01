Advanced search
    ATCO   MHY0436Q1098

ATLAS CORP.

(ATCO)
2022-11-01
15.27 USD   +3.25%
05:53pAtlas : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:29pIndustrials Up on Fed Implications of Mixed Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:27pEarnings Flash (ATCO) ATLAS Reports Q3 Revenue $439.6M
MT
ATLAS CORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Atlas Corp. - ATCO

11/01/2022
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) to affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and others. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Atlas will receive only $15.50 in cash for each share of Atlas that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-atco/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 678 M - -
Net income 2022 492 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 4 228 M 4 228 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 73,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,27 $
Average target price 16,35 $
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bing Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Stuart Talbot Chief Financial Officer
David L. Sokol Chairman
Torsten Holst Pedersen Chief Operating Officer
Sarah Pybus Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS CORP.4.30%4 095
AP MOLLER MAERSK-32.79%36 464
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-33.97%31 787
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-43.98%23 211
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-40.04%9 650
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-7.57%9 221