Atlas : Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. The company targets long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two main portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.
By leveraging the core strengths of our businesses, Atlas will continue to innovate towards greater operational efficiency to benefit the environment, promote continuous improvement for the health and safety of our employees, and strive for the highest eth- ical, governance and regulatory standards.
AN INTRODUCTION TO SEASPAN
Seaspan is the largest independent owner and operator of containerships in the world, with an industry-leading,fully-integrated operating platform. We provide many of the world's major shipping lines with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. As of January 2021, the fleet is comprised of 127 vessels of varying capacity, facilitating the transportation of goods worldwide.
As the largest independent charter owner and manager of containerships, we are truly a global operation. We employ more than 4,800 people at our offices in Hong Kong, Can- ada, and India, and onboard our fleet. We oversee and manage every aspect of a vessel's lifecycle through our fully-integrated operating platform, including vessel design, man- agement, operations, and upgrades. This allows for a coordinated, strategic approach for measured and consistent growth, while a strong set of values govern the integrity of our everyday decisions.
Seaspan is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth thanks to our resilient business model, attractive fleet, high quality customer base and financial strength, and our emphasis on operational excellence.
4,800 98%
(4,500 Seafarers / 300 Corporate)Average Utilization Since IPO
127
$4.4bn1
1
Total Capacity of Roughly 1,073,000 TEU
Contracted Future Revenue
7 of 8
~7 Years
2
Long-Term Charters With
Average Vessel Age
7 of 8 Leading Global Liners
~4 Years
Average Remaining Charter Period2
As of September 30, adjusted for vessels delivered in October and November 2020; excludes newbuilds announced in December 2020
As of September 30, TEU-weighted
4
