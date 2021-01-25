Atlas : Tuesday, January 19, 2021

AN INTRODUCTION TO SEASPAN

Seaspan is the largest independent owner and operator of containerships in the world, with an industry-leading,fully-integrated operating platform. We provide many of the world's major shipping lines with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. As of January 2021, the fleet is comprised of 127 vessels of varying capacity, facilitating the transportation of goods worldwide.

As the largest independent charter owner and manager of containerships, we are truly a global operation. We employ more than 4,800 people at our offices in Hong Kong, Can- ada, and India, and onboard our fleet. We oversee and manage every aspect of a vessel's lifecycle through our fully-integrated operating platform, including vessel design, man- agement, operations, and upgrades. This allows for a coordinated, strategic approach for measured and consistent growth, while a strong set of values govern the integrity of our everyday decisions.

Seaspan is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth thanks to our resilient business model, attractive fleet, high quality customer base and financial strength, and our emphasis on operational excellence.

