ATLAS CORP.    ATCO

ATLAS CORP.

(ATCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/25 01:06:23 pm
10.87 USD   -4.48%
12:58pATLAS : Monday, January 25, 2021
PU
12:44pATLAS : Tuesday, January 19, 2021
PU
01/21ATLAS : Unit Seaspan to Raise $200 Million via Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas : Tuesday, January 19, 2021

01/25/2021 | 12:44pm EST
SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED

BOND FRAMEWORK

JANUARY 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

2

ABOUT ATLAS CORP.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. The company targets long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two main portfolio companies, Seaspan and APR are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

By leveraging the core strengths of our businesses, Atlas will continue to innovate towards greater operational efficiency to benefit the environment, promote continuous improvement for the health and safety of our employees, and strive for the highest eth- ical, governance and regulatory standards.

TL S

Global Asset Manager

NYSE: ATCO

Seaspan

APR

Leading Maritime Platform

Global Energy Platform

~85% of Adjusted EBITDA1

~15% of Adjusted EBITDA1

World's largest containership lessor

Mobile power solution lessor

Fleet of 127 vessels (~8% market share)2

Fleet of over 1.4GW3

~$4.4 billion contracted revenue2

~$300 million contracted revenue3

  1. Based on YTD Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2020 on a segmented basis. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Q3 2020 earnings release for non-GAAP reconciliations to nearest GAAP measure
  2. As of September 30, 2020 pro forma for vessels delivered in October and November 2020; excludes newbuild acquisitions announced in December
  3. As of September 30, 2020

3

AN INTRODUCTION TO SEASPAN

Seaspan is the largest independent owner and operator of containerships in the world, with an industry-leading,fully-integrated operating platform. We provide many of the world's major shipping lines with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. As of January 2021, the fleet is comprised of 127 vessels of varying capacity, facilitating the transportation of goods worldwide.

As the largest independent charter owner and manager of containerships, we are truly a global operation. We employ more than 4,800 people at our offices in Hong Kong, Can- ada, and India, and onboard our fleet. We oversee and manage every aspect of a vessel's lifecycle through our fully-integrated operating platform, including vessel design, man- agement, operations, and upgrades. This allows for a coordinated, strategic approach for measured and consistent growth, while a strong set of values govern the integrity of our everyday decisions.

Seaspan is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth thanks to our resilient business model, attractive fleet, high quality customer base and financial strength, and our emphasis on operational excellence.

4,800 98%

(4,500 Seafarers / 300 Corporate)Average Utilization Since IPO

127

$4.4bn1

1

Total Capacity of Roughly 1,073,000 TEU

Contracted Future Revenue

7 of 8

~7 Years

2

Long-Term Charters With

Average Vessel Age

7 of 8 Leading Global Liners

~4 Years

Average Remaining Charter Period2

  1. As of September 30, adjusted for vessels delivered in October and November 2020; excludes newbuilds announced in December 2020
  2. As of September 30, TEU-weighted

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 17:43:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 431 M - -
Net income 2020 535 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 2 794 M 2 794 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart ATLAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,92 $
Last Close Price 11,38 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bing Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Sokol Chairman
Graham Stuart Talbot Chief Financial Officer
John C. Hsu Director
Chee Shoong Chin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS CORP.4.98%2 794
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S5.44%43 600
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.83%26 459
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT16.00%22 807
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED18.88%6 883
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.0.35%5 896
