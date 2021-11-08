Atlas Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

Chicago, Illinois (November 5, 2021) - Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) ("Atlas" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Atlas will discuss these results in a conference call the following morning (Tuesday, November 9, 2021) at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States):877-407-9753

(International):201-493-6739

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the "Investor Relations" section of Atlas' website at www.atlas-fin.com/investorrelationsafter the issuance of the earnings release.

Submit Questions for the Call

Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to aprior@equityny.com prior to 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of Atlas' website or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atfin/mediaframe/47350/indexl.html. Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light" commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including full-time transportation network company drivers) and business auto. Atlas' specialized infrastructure is designed to leverage analytics, expertise and technology to efficiently and profitably provide insurance solutions for independent contractors, owner operators and other smaller accounts.

The Company's strategy is focused on leveraging its managing general agency operation ("AGMI") and its insuretech digital platform ("optOn"). For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com,www.agmiinsurance.com, and www.getopton.com.