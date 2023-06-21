Atlas Honda : ABSTRACT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, March 13, 2023. Resolved that:

"the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on March 13, 2023 be and are hereby approved."

To receive, consider and adopt the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon and the Review Report of the Chairman.

Resolved that:

"the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon and the Review Report of the Chairman be and are hereby approved and adopted."

To appoint auditors for the year ending March 31, 2024. The retiring auditors M/s ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for reappointment.

Resolved that:

"the M/s ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-24."