Atlas Honda : ABSTRACT OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/21/2023 | 06:23am EDT
ABSTRACTS OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED IN 59th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. To confirm the minutes of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Monday, March 13, 2023. Resolved that:
    "the minutes of Annual General Meeting held on March 13, 2023 be and are hereby approved."
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon and the Review Report of the Chairman.
    Resolved that:
    "the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon and the Review Report of the Chairman be and are hereby approved and adopted."
  3. To appoint auditors for the year ending March 31, 2024. The retiring auditors M/s ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, being eligible, have offered themselves for reappointment.
    Resolved that:
    "the M/s ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co., Chartered Accountants, be and are hereby appointed as Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-24."
  4. To consider and approve the final cash dividend of Rs.13 per share i.e. 130% in addition to interim cash dividend already paid for the year ended March 31, 2023 as recommended by the Board of Directors.
    Resolved that:
    "the cash dividend @ 130% (i.e. Rs.13/- per share of Rs. 10/- each) in addition to interim cash dividend @ 110% (i.e. Rs.11/- per share of Rs. 10/- each) already paid, be and is hereby approved for payment to those members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members at the close of business on June 06, 2023."

Disclaimer

Atlas Honda Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:22:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 135 B 472 M 472 M
Net income 2023 5 004 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2023 44 615 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,65x
Yield 2023 8,95%
Capitalization 30 699 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,73%
Saquib Hussain Shirazi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Danyal Ahmed Rasheed Chief Financial Officer
Aamir H. Shirazi Chief Executive Officer
Shunsuke Miyazaki Executive Director & Vice President-Technical
Muhammad Tahir Khan General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS HONDA LIMITED-17.53%107
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED28.93%16 086
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED10.41%11 897
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.31.59%9 476
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.63%7 780
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED2.30%6 823
