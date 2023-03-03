Atlas Honda : Election of Directors - Notice Under Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

In pursuance of Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017, the following persons have filed with Atlas Honda Limited notices of their intention to offer themselves for election as Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, March 13th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Avari Hotel, Mall Road, Lahore.

1. Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi 2. Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi 3. Mr. Abid Naqvi 4. Mr. Nurul Hoda 5. Mr. Shunsuke Miyazaki 6. Mr. Kazushi Yamanaka 7. Mr. Masanori Kito 8. Ms. Mashmooma Zehra Majeed

As the number of persons who have offered themselves for election is not more than the number of Directors fixed by the Board of Directors under Section 159 (1), of the Companies Act 2017, the above named candidates shall be deemed to have been elected at the said forthcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting.

It is further disclosed under Section 166 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 that Mr. Nurul Hoda and Ms. Mashmooma Zehra Majeed are contesting as independent directors, and meet the criteria laid down in Section 166 (2) of the Companies Act, 2017 and sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 4 of the Companies (Manner & Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations, 2018.

Maheen Fatima