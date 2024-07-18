ATLAS HONDA LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING

SESSION 2024

For The Financial Year Ended

March 31, 2024

Friday, 19th July 2024

9:30 AM at Marriott, Karachi

01

Atlas Honda Limited 01

GLIMPSE OF THE SESSION

04. Sustainability

06. Question

03. Company

02. Economy

05.

Future

01. About the

and Answers

Company and

and Industry

Performance

Highlights

Outlook and

Group Structure

Challenges

01

02

Atlas Honda Limited

ABOUT THE COMPANY &

GROUP STRUCTURE

Atlas Honda Limited

03

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

55.27% (Shirazi Investments: 52.43%

& Atlas Insurance: 2.84%)

Shirazi Investments (Group Holding Company)

Started operations in 1962 and is engaged in capital market, fund management, under-writing, real estate and venture capital investments.

The Company plays a key role in sponsoring the acquisition of Group projects.

35%

Honda Motor Company Limited, is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

Atlas Honda Limited is a joint venture between Atlas

Group and Honda Motor Company Limited Japan

01

04

Atlas Honda Limited

04

GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

Head Office : Karachi

Registered Office : Lahore

Production Facilities :

Karachi and Sheikhupura

Branch Offices and Customer Care

Centers :

Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Hyderabad,

Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan

Showroom : Karachi

Dealers Network : Across Pakistan

01

05

Atlas Honda Limited

ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY

01

06

Atlas Honda Limited

MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

7.00

6.00

GDP

Current account deficit

Remittances

(Million US$)

6.00

2,816

490

434

491.0

3,000

600

365

5.00

2,198

2,187

2,248

2,198

2,187

400

98

2,500

2,100

1,990

3.94

200

-136

-65

499

2,487

4.00

3.20

155

2,000

2,103

2,594

2,173

2,537

2,103

0

134

-152

-193

1,500

1,900

3.00

2.38

-200

1,000

-400

2.00

-270

-600

-303

500

-741

1.00

0.30

-800

-

Apr-23

May-23

Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23

Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24

May-24

Jun-24

-1000

0.00

Apr-23

May-23

Jun-23Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23

Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24

May-24Jun-24

FY 21

FY 22

FY 23

FY 24

FY 25

USD/PKR

37.97

Inflation

Interest

310

306

36.42

40

23

22.54

305

35

28.3

31.44

22.46

29.23

22.26

22.24

300

28.34

22.5

22.16

22.77

22.10

30

295

287

29.4

2221.57

22.30

22.34

290

284

282

282

25

20.7

22.27

279

26.89

11.8

22.12

22.11

285

288

279

279

20

29.66

23.06

21.5

286

285

27.38

12.6

21.70

280

287

15

275

21

280

278

279

10

17.3

270

265

5

20.5

20.85

260

Apr-23

May-23Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24

May-24Jun-24

0

20

Apr-23

May-23

Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23

Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24

May-24

Jun-24

Apr-23

May-23

Jun-23Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

Nov-23

Dec-23

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Apr-24

May-24

Jun-24

IMF support to lead towards stabilization

01

Atlas Honda Limited

07

AUTO-INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Apr'23 - Mar'24

Apr'22 - Mar'23

Vehicle Categories

Sales Volume

Sales Volume

Change

('000)

('000)

Cars

65.1

147.3

-55.8%

LCVs, Vans, Jeeps & Pick Ups

19.9

37.4

-46.8%

Tractors

44.9

38.6

16.3%

Trucks

1.9

4.1

-53.7%

Buses

0.4

0.8

-50.0%

Motorcycles and Three-Wheelers

1,096.1

1,367.0

-19.8%

Grand Total

1,228.3

1,595.2

-23.0%

Auto industry declined due to measures taken by monetary and fiscal authorities to slow down aggregate demand, supply constraints and rising cost of business.

01

Source: PAMA

Atlas Honda Limited

08

COMPANY

PERFRORMANCE

Atlas Honda Limited

09

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

Operating Highlights

Apr 23 - Mar 24

Apr 22 - Mar 23

Variance %

Production

Units

966,768

1,106,166

-13%

Sales

Units

960,400

1,111,112

-14%

Revenue

Rs. in Mn

159,292

135,486

18%

Gross Profit

Rs. in Mn

12,227

9,672

26%

Gross Profit

%

7.7%

7.1%

8%

Profit Before Tax

Rs. in Mn

15,738

8,103

94%

Profit Before Tax

%

9.9%

6.0%

65%

Earning Per Share

Rs.

78.24

40.33

94%

Cash Dividend payout

%

60%

60%

0%

At the end of Period

Total Assets

Rs. in Mn

75,944

70,038

8%

Shareholders Equity

Rs. in Mn

28,768

22,780

26%

Share Performance

Price per Share

Rs.

392.3

268.1

46%

Market Capitalization

Rs. in Bn

48.6

35.24

38%

Atlas Honda Limited

10

