SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
55.27% (Shirazi Investments: 52.43%
& Atlas Insurance: 2.84%)
Shirazi Investments (Group Holding Company)
Started operations in 1962 and is engaged in capital market, fund management, under-writing, real estate and venture capital investments.
The Company plays a key role in sponsoring the acquisition of Group projects.
35%
Honda Motor Company Limited, is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment, headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan.
Atlas Honda Limited is a joint venture between Atlas
Group and Honda Motor Company Limited Japan
GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
Head Office : Karachi
Registered Office : Lahore
Production Facilities :
Karachi and Sheikhupura
Branch Offices and Customer Care
Centers :
Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Hyderabad,
Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan
Showroom : Karachi
Dealers Network : Across Pakistan
MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
7.00
6.00
GDP
Current account deficit
Remittances
(Million US$)
6.00
2,816
490
434
491.0
3,000
600
365
5.00
2,198
2,187
2,248
2,198
2,187
400
98
2,500
2,100
1,990
3.94
200
-136
-65
499
2,487
4.00
3.20
155
2,000
2,103
2,594
2,173
2,537
2,103
0
134
-152
-193
1,500
1,900
3.00
2.38
-200
1,000
-400
2.00
-270
-600
-303
500
-741
1.00
0.30
-800
-
Apr-23
May-23
Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24
Jun-24
-1000
0.00
Apr-23
May-23
Jun-23Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24Jun-24
FY 21
FY 22
FY 23
FY 24
FY 25
USD/PKR
37.97
Inflation
Interest
310
306
36.42
40
23
22.54
305
35
28.3
31.44
22.46
29.23
22.26
22.24
300
28.34
22.5
22.16
22.77
22.10
30
295
287
29.4
2221.57
22.30
22.34
290
284
282
282
25
20.7
22.27
279
26.89
11.8
22.12
22.11
285
288
279
279
20
29.66
23.06
21.5
286
285
27.38
12.6
21.70
280
287
15
275
21
280
278
279
10
17.3
270
265
5
20.5
20.85
260
Apr-23
May-23Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24Jun-24
0
20
Apr-23
May-23
Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24
Jun-24
Apr-23
May-23
Jun-23Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Apr-24
May-24
Jun-24
IMF support to lead towards stabilization
01
Atlas Honda Limited
07
AUTO-INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Apr'23 - Mar'24
Apr'22 - Mar'23
Vehicle Categories
Sales Volume
Sales Volume
Change
('000)
('000)
Cars
65.1
147.3
-55.8%
LCVs, Vans, Jeeps & Pick Ups
19.9
37.4
-46.8%
Tractors
44.9
38.6
16.3%
Trucks
1.9
4.1
-53.7%
Buses
0.4
0.8
-50.0%
Motorcycles and Three-Wheelers
1,096.1
1,367.0
-19.8%
Grand Total
1,228.3
1,595.2
-23.0%
Auto industry declined due to measures taken by monetary and fiscal authorities to slow down aggregate demand, supply constraints and rising cost of business.
01
Source: PAMA
Atlas Honda Limited
08
COMPANY
PERFRORMANCE
Atlas Honda Limited
09
ANNUAL PERFORMANCE
Operating Highlights
Apr 23 - Mar 24
Apr 22 - Mar 23
Variance %
Production
Units
966,768
1,106,166
-13%
Sales
Units
960,400
1,111,112
-14%
Revenue
Rs. in Mn
159,292
135,486
18%
Gross Profit
Rs. in Mn
12,227
9,672
26%
Gross Profit
%
7.7%
7.1%
8%
Profit Before Tax
Rs. in Mn
15,738
8,103
94%
Profit Before Tax
%
9.9%
6.0%
65%
Earning Per Share
Rs.
78.24
40.33
94%
Cash Dividend payout
%
60%
60%
0%
At the end of Period
Total Assets
Rs. in Mn
75,944
70,038
8%
Shareholders Equity
Rs. in Mn
28,768
22,780
26%
Share Performance
Price per Share
Rs.
392.3
268.1
46%
Market Capitalization
Rs. in Bn
48.6
35.24
38%
Atlas Honda Limited
10
