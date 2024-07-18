Atlas Honda Limited is a Pakistan-based motorcycle manufacturer. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of motorcycles, spare parts, and engine oil. The Company's customers mainly include dealers and institutions. The Company manufactures and sells various types of motorcycles in the categories of 70 cubic capacity (cc), 100 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc through a nationwide network of dealers. Its products include CD 70, CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125, CG125S, CG125S GOLD, CB125F and CB150F. The Company also markets motorcycle parts and engine oil and offers after-sale services through its dealer network. It also exports its motorcycles and spare parts to Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The Company's manufacturing and assembly facilities are located in Karachi and Sheikhupura. It has a production capacity of over 1.5 million units per annum.