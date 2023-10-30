Chairman's Review

I am pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2023.

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The economy has been facing challenges over time, but there are positive indicators in the current fiscal year. This progress can be attributed to the restoration of macroeconomic stability, the implementation of structural reforms, and favorable developments in external factors. This resulted in an upward revision of GDP growth to 2.5%, surpassing the initial target of 1.9%. To achieve this, various fundamental measures have been taken, including the implementation of an economic revival plan and prudent actions such as the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Staff Level Agreement (SBA). These measures are expected to create a multiplier effect in the economy, driving higher and more inclusive economic growth in FY24.

On the external front, the current account has recorded a deficit of USD 0.9 billion for 3M FY24, which is a 58% reduction compared to the same period last year. The balance of trade recorded a deficit of USD 5.3 billion for 3M FY24, down by 42%. This progress is largely attributed to a 26% reduction in the import bill resulting from various government measures. Home remittances provided much-needed support and held up well at USD 6.3 billion. However, as of September 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves recorded at USD 7.6 billion, down by 4%, reflecting 2 months import cover. On a positive note, the ongoing regulatory measures aimed at managing the flow of dollars, led to the appreciation of the local currency, which closed at 287.9 in September 2023, compared to a record low of 307 in August 2023. Furthermore, the inflation rate has risen to 31.4% year-on-year due to high fuel and energy price adjustments. To curb excessive demand, the Central bank adopted a prudent fiscal stance, maintaining the policy rate at 22%, with a projection of a downward trajectory in inflation during the second half of the fiscal year. On the fiscal front, revenue collection for the quarter exceeded the target, with a total of PKR 2 trillion collected against a quarterly target of PKR 1.9 trillion. These recent improvements have boosted confidence in the capital markets, leading to the PSX 100 index surpassing 50,000 points for the first time in six years.

In the first quarter of the FY24, the agricultural sector exhibited strong performance, particularly in the cultivation of Cotton crop, which outperformed last year's yield by 80%. This notable improvement can be attributed primarily to the availability of higher-quality seeds and fertilizers. Further to support the sector, financial institutions allocated a credit of PKR 1.8 billion, up by 25% increase compared to the corresponding period. This financial support, combined with favorable pricing policies, will result in consistent growth in farm incomes. Consequently, demand for consumer durables is expected to remain upbeat in rural areas.

The Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector saw a year-on-year growth of 2.52%, signaling a shift from the trend of contraction that lasted for 11 consecutive months. Recent high- frequency indicators show signs of improvement. There is a moderate pick up in sales of key inputs, like POL, fertilizer and Sales Growth cement. The relaxation of import restrictions has enhanced access (Rs. in million) to essential inputs, fostering growth in these sectors. Nonetheless, +10% industries still struggle due to limited financing options and the 5.8% sustained impact of inflationary pressures, which continue to 6.0% hinder industrial activities.