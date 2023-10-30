Table of Contents
Chairman's Review
I am pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2023.
MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW
The economy has been facing challenges over time, but there are positive indicators in the current fiscal year. This progress can be attributed to the restoration of macroeconomic stability, the implementation of structural reforms, and favorable developments in external factors. This resulted in an upward revision of GDP growth to 2.5%, surpassing the initial target of 1.9%. To achieve this, various fundamental measures have been taken, including the implementation of an economic revival plan and prudent actions such as the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Staff Level Agreement (SBA). These measures are expected to create a multiplier effect in the economy, driving higher and more inclusive economic growth in FY24.
On the external front, the current account has recorded a deficit of USD 0.9 billion for 3M FY24, which is a 58% reduction compared to the same period last year. The balance of trade recorded a deficit of USD 5.3 billion for 3M FY24, down by 42%. This progress is largely attributed to a 26% reduction in the import bill resulting from various government measures. Home remittances provided much-needed support and held up well at USD 6.3 billion. However, as of September 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves recorded at USD 7.6 billion, down by 4%, reflecting 2 months import cover. On a positive note, the ongoing regulatory measures aimed at managing the flow of dollars, led to the appreciation of the local currency, which closed at 287.9 in September 2023, compared to a record low of 307 in August 2023. Furthermore, the inflation rate has risen to 31.4% year-on-year due to high fuel and energy price adjustments. To curb excessive demand, the Central bank adopted a prudent fiscal stance, maintaining the policy rate at 22%, with a projection of a downward trajectory in inflation during the second half of the fiscal year. On the fiscal front, revenue collection for the quarter exceeded the target, with a total of PKR 2 trillion collected against a quarterly target of PKR 1.9 trillion. These recent improvements have boosted confidence in the capital markets, leading to the PSX 100 index surpassing 50,000 points for the first time in six years.
In the first quarter of the FY24, the agricultural sector exhibited strong performance, particularly in the cultivation of Cotton crop, which outperformed last year's yield by 80%. This notable improvement can be attributed primarily to the availability of higher-quality seeds and fertilizers. Further to support the sector, financial institutions allocated a credit of PKR 1.8 billion, up by 25% increase compared to the corresponding period. This financial support, combined with favorable pricing policies, will result in consistent growth in farm incomes. Consequently, demand for consumer durables is expected to remain upbeat in rural areas.
The Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector saw a year-on-year growth of 2.52%, signaling
a shift from the trend of contraction that lasted for 11 consecutive months. Recent high-
frequency indicators show signs of improvement. There is a
moderate pick up in sales of key inputs, like POL, fertilizer and
Sales Growth
cement. The relaxation of import restrictions has enhanced access
(Rs. in million)
to essential inputs, fostering growth in these sectors. Nonetheless,
+10%
industries still struggle due to limited financing options and the
5.8%
sustained impact of inflationary pressures, which continue to
6.0%
hinder industrial activities.
OPERATING RESULTS
67,265
74,185
During the half year ended September 30, 2023, the Company
achieved net sales of Rs. 74.2 billion, an increase of 10.3% as
compared to the corresponding period of the last year. However,
Sep
Sep
gross profit, as a percentage of
sales, declined from 6.1% to
2022
2023
5.8%. The decline in gross margin was due to lower sales volume,
Sales
Gross Proﬁt (%)
increase in material prices, rising
energy cost and devaluation
04 Half Yearly Report September 2023
of Pak rupee with a less than commensurate increase in selling prices. The key challenge will be to improve this over the course of the year. Sales and marketing expenses rose to Rs. 1.48 billion, an increase of 16.1% which is attributable to an increase in fuel prices and promotional activities. Administrative expenses increased by 17.8% mainly because of continued inflation and new initiatives for CSR activities. Other income, net of other operating expenses and financial charges, contributed an encouraging Rs. 3.8 billion to the bottom line. This is on account of efficient treasury operations and prudent management of enhanced liquidity. The above factors supported the Company in achieving six months profit before tax of Rs. 6.2 billion, reflecting a recovery in supply and demand. However, due to provision for super tax for the current and prior year, the profit after tax for the six months period ended registered at Rs. 3.6 billion. This translated into Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs. 28.68 against Rs. 18.37 for the corresponding period of last year.
Proﬁt Growth
+56%
28.68
18.37
2,280
3,559
Sep
Sep
2022
2023
Proﬁt after tax (Rs. in million)
Earning per share (Rs.)
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Over the years, the economy has displayed remarkable resilience, and managed to withstand unexpected fluctuations and uncertainties. Looking ahead, it is crucial to maintain the ongoing reform efforts and concentrate on strategies that ensure stability and foster sustainable growth. Adherence to IMF's SBA remains vital for the Country's economic prospects. Any slippages in the agreed IMF agreement can quickly result in economic volatility. To sustain positive momentum, the Country needs to adopt structural changes, curtail the circular debt, maintain a tight monetary stance, and focus on increasing exports. Inflationary pressures will continue to be a challenge for the Country and will begin to ease in the second half of FY 24. Moreover, continuation of the IMF program and influx of external funding remain crucial for the economy as external repayments stand close to USD 25 billion for the year. Privatization, enhancing institutional capabilities and implementing supply-side initiatives can address Country's economic challenges and will offer lasting advantages. Nevertheless, achieving this will necessitate a consensus among all national stakeholders when formulating long-term policies for sustainable development. As the economy returns to its full potential and recovery becomes more robust, the two-wheeler sector is expected to regain its growth momentum.
While the macroeconomic situation undergoes a re-alignment, the Company remains confident in continuing its journey of sustained long-term growth. The Company is well poised and has demonstrated its ability to avail new opportunities and handle adversity with an aim to keep building a long-term business proposition that increases stakeholder value. In this regard, the "Atlas Way" and "Atlas Systems" continue to remain the corner stone of our business philosophy.
(Entrepreneurial ability and management always grows and grows better)
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Atlas Group takes great pride in its partnership with Honda Motor Company Limited and would like to acknowledge their continued support and cooperation in maintaining high standards of excellence. I would like to thank our valued customers for the confidence they continue to place in us, the management team for their sincere efforts, the Board of Directors for their guidance, Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi - C.E.O. for his inspiring leadership and all stakeholders - Bankers, Dealers, Vendors, Associates and Shareholders for helping to build Atlas Honda Limited into a unique company.
Dated: October 23, 2023
Aamir H. Shirazi
Karachi
Atlas Honda Limited 05
Proﬁt Growth
+56%
28.68
18.37
2,280
3,559
Sep
Sep
2022
2023
Proﬁt after tax (Rs. in million)
Earning per share (Rs.)
(Entrepreneurial ability and management always grows and grows better)
06 Half Yearly Report September 2023
Sales Growth
(Rs. in million)
+10%
5.8%
6.0%
67,265
74,185
Sep
Sep
2022
2023
Sales
Gross Proﬁt (%)
Atlas Honda Limited 07
