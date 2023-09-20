Atlas Insurance Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in general insurance business. The Company operates through four segments: Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport; Motor, and Miscellaneous. Its Fire and property damage segment offers compensation to the insured individual or firm in the event of loss or damage to the property insured i.e., buildings, stock, machinery and other contents caused by fire and/or lightning during the period of insurance. Its Marine, aviation and transport segment covers loss of and/or damage to the insured goods carried by sea, by air and rail/road transit. Its Motor segment provides comprehensive coverage against accidental damage, theft of the vehicle and third-party liability for property damage and bodily injury and/or death. Its Miscellaneous segment provides a range of coverage, including money, personal accident, crop, livestock, terrorism, fidelity guarantee, workman's compensation, third party liability and others.