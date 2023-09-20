Atlas Insurance Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was PKR 149.83 million compared to PKR 139.33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 1 compared to PKR 0.93 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was PKR 401.05 million compared to PKR 351.66 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 2,680 compared to PKR 2.35 a year ago.
Atlas Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
September 20, 2023 at 02:48 pm EDT
