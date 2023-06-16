Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATLX Jakubowitz Law Reminds Atlas Lithium Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/atlas-lithium-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40886&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Atlas Lithium between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 1, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Atlas Lithium Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlx-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-atlas-lithium-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-1-2023-301852649.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
