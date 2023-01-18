Advanced search
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:16 2023-01-18 pm EST
10.18 USD   +20.05%
Atlas Lithium Up 16% to $9.83 on Mitsui MOU; Peaked at $12.93

01/18/2023 | 02:43pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Atlas Lithium Corp. shares, recently up 16% to $9.83, spiked to $12.93 Wednesday morning, a few hours after it announced a memorandum of understanding for potential sales of lithium concentrate to Mitsui & Co.

Volume was more than 4.4 million shares compared with the six-figure volume numbers that the stock posted each day since its uplisting to Nasdaq last week.

Atlas said the MOU contemplates potential funding of up to $65 million, in tranches and subject to milestones.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1442ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION 21.11% 10.1701 Delayed Quote.7.66%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 2.04% 3904 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.00% 10983.55 Real-time Quote.6.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,01 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,77 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,1 M 49,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 180x
EV / Sales 2021 2 303x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlas Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Fogassa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pereira de Aguiar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joel de Paiva Monteiro Secretary, VP-Administration & Operations
Robert Francisco Noriega Independent Director
Cassiopeia Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION7.66%49
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.16.18%63 105
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.87%58 299
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%37 067
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.30%10 891
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.41%10 857