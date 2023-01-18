Atlas Lithium Up 16% to $9.83 on Mitsui MOU; Peaked at $12.93

By Josh Beckerman

Atlas Lithium Corp. shares, recently up 16% to $9.83, spiked to $12.93 Wednesday morning, a few hours after it announced a memorandum of understanding for potential sales of lithium concentrate to Mitsui & Co.

Volume was more than 4.4 million shares compared with the six-figure volume numbers that the stock posted each day since its uplisting to Nasdaq last week.

Atlas said the MOU contemplates potential funding of up to $65 million, in tranches and subject to milestones.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1442ET