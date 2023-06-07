Advanced search
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:47 2023-06-07 am EDT
22.10 USD   -0.76%
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) Investors of Class Action
BU
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) Investors of Class Action

06/07/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atlas Lithium Corp. ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATLX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium securities between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/atlx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report entitled "Atlas Lithium: First Comes The Pump Now Here Comes the Dump" and on this news, Atlas Lithium's stock price fell $12.95 per share, or 43.34%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/atlx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Atlas Lithium, you have until August 1, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,33 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 667x
Capi. / Sales 2024 148x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Atlas Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,27 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Fogassa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pereira de Aguiar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joel de Paiva Monteiro Secretary, VP-Administration & Operations
Robert Francisco Noriega Independent Director
Cassiopeia Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION216.00%222
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.15%55 161
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.68%54 092
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.91%9 637
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.93%9 010
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.98%8 818
