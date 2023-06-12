Advanced search
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Atlas Lithium Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Atlas Lithium Corporation ("Atlas Lithium") (NASDAQ: ATLX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Atlas Lithium, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/atlas-lithium-class-action-submission-form?prid=40642&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Atlas Lithium includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2023

Aggrieved Atlas Lithium investors only have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-atlas-lithium-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-1-2023-301847655.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


