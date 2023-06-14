Advanced search
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
  Report
2023-06-14
22.94 USD   +0.61%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Atlas Lithium Corporation Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of August 1, 2023
PR
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)
BU
Atlx Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Lithium Corporation Shareholders
PR
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

06/14/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 1, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Atlas Lithium Corporation (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATLX) securities between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Atlas Lithium investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Atlas Lithium “resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump”; that “Atlas Lithium’s CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn’t have”; and that “[EF Hutton, a] similarly disastrous bank[,] handled ATLX’s most recent offering and uplisting in early January.”

On this news, Atlas Lithium’s stock price fell $12.95, or 43.3%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (2) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (3) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 1, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
