  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25:57 2023-06-09 pm EDT
23.37 USD   +2.93%
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ATLX, BMIX
NE
12:37pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Investors
BU
09:50aAtlas lithium drills 103.4 meters (339 feet) of continuous lithium-bearing spodumene
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ATLX, BMIX

06/09/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Atlas Lithium Corporation f/k/a Brazil Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATLX) (OTCQB: BMIX) between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 1, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Atlas Lithium securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Atlas Lithium class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16825 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 1, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Atlas Lithium overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (2) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock; (3) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Atlas Lithium class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16825 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169431


© Newsfilecorp 2023
