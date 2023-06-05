Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:50:59 2023-06-05 pm EDT
22.83 USD   -1.87%
05/31Atlas Lithium Intersects 1.47% Li2O over 95.2 Meters
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Atlas Lithium Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/05/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Atlas Lithium Corporation (“Atlas Lithium” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ATLX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 1, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Atlas Lithium overinflated its mixing success while making vague statements about its mineral rights in Brazil. The Company deceptively promoted itself to inflate its stock price. The Company’s self-promotion was designed to allow insiders and executives to sell off their positions. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Atlas Lithium, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,33 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 696x
Capi. / Sales 2024 155x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atlas Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,26 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Fogassa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pereira de Aguiar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joel de Paiva Monteiro Secretary, VP-Administration & Operations
Robert Francisco Noriega Independent Director
Cassiopeia Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION232.29%232
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION17.47%54 844
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-2.13%53 304
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.72%10 119
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-12.41%9 080
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.72%8 662
