  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Atlas Lithium Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ATLX   US1058613068

ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION

(ATLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
22.27 USD   +0.68%
04:30pShareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)
BU
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) Investors of Class Action
PR
08:41aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Atlas Lithium Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

06/06/2023 | 04:30pm EDT
Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) common stock between May 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023. Atlas Lithium, formerly known as Brazil Minerals, is a mineral exploration and development company with lithium projects and exploration properties in other critical and battery minerals, including nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) Misled Investors Regarding its Mining Capabilities and Conducted Deceptive Promotions to Inflate the Company's Stock

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On May 4, 2023, Bleecker Street Research published a report entitled "Atlas Lithium (ATLX): First Comes The Pump … Now Here Comes the Dump." The report described Atlas Lithium as a “pretender” and stated that “it resembles many of the characteristics of a pump and dump.” The report alleged that Atlas Lithium’s “predecessor company did a similar promotion before bagging retail investors”; that “Atlas Lithium’s CEO was previously associated with Hunter Wise Securities, a broker fined $105 million for claiming to sell physical gold that it didn’t have”; and that “[EF Hutton, a] similarly disastrous bank[,] handled ATLX’s most recent offering and uplisting in early January.” On this news, Atlas Lithium’s stock price fell $12.95 per share, or 43.34%, to close at $16.93 per share on May 4, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Atlas Lithium Corporation. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by August 1, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Atlas Lithium Corporation. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,33 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 662x
Capi. / Sales 2024 147x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 42,6%
Atlas Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,12 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Fogassa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pereira de Aguiar Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joel de Paiva Monteiro Secretary, VP-Administration & Operations
Robert Francisco Noriega Independent Director
Cassiopeia Olson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS LITHIUM CORPORATION232.29%221
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.69%54 480
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.57%53 089
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.91%9 860
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.23%8 893
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-12.41%8 867
