    ACAP.P   CA04941B1094

ATLAS ONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ACAP.P)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:43:10 2022-11-03 pm EDT
0.0950 CAD   -5.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas One Capital Corporation Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction

06/05/2023 | 07:16am EDT
Toronto, Ontario, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas One Capital Corporation (TSXV: ACAP.P) (the "Corporation") or "Atlas One"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), announces the termination of its proposed arm’s length qualifying transaction with Zodiac Gold Inc. ("Zodiac Gold"), previously announced on November 8, 2022, which was intended to constitute the Corporation’s "Qualifying Transaction" as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4. The Corporation will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible and, in the interim, will apply to the TSXV to reinstate trading of the Corporation’s common shares.

About Atlas One

Atlas One is a capital pool company and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ACAP.P."

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz  
President, CEO, CFO and Director at 416-865-0123

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


07:16aAtlas One Capital Corporation Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction
GL
07:15aAtlas One Capital Corporation Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction
AQ
05/30Atlas One Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/28Atlas One Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
04/28Atlas One Capital Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements for FY 2022
GL
04/28Atlas One Capital Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements for FY 2022
AQ
2022Atlas One Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022Atlas One Capital Corporation Announces Letter of Intent for Qualifying Transaction wit..
GL
2022Atlas One Capital Corporation Announces Letter of Intent for Qualifying Transaction wit..
AQ
2022IIROC Trading Halt - ACAP.P
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,17 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,25 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David A. Rosenkrantz President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Tracy A. Graf Independent Director
Maurice Kagan Independent Director
