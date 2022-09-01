Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Atlas Pearls Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATP   AU000000ATP1

ATLAS PEARLS LIMITED

(ATP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:33 2022-09-01 am EDT
0.0390 AUD   +18.18%
03:31aATLAS PEARLS : Annual Report 2022
PU
08/30Atlas Pearls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/09Atlas Pearls Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Pearls : Annual Report 2022

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A T L A S P E A R L S L T D - A S X A T P - A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

For personal use only

Atlas Pearls - Banyu Biru pearl farm

For personal use only

Producing the world's finest South Sea pearls sustainably and respectfully whilst caring for our environment, people, communities and shareholders.

CONTENTS

For personal use only

CHAIRMAN ADDRESS

6

ABOUT ATLAS PEARLS

9

FINANCIAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

10

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

12

FINANCIALS

25

ADDITIONAL ASX

61

For personal use only

onlyCHAIRMAN ADDRESS

Dear Fellow Shareholders, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Atlas Pearls Limited I am pleased to present to you the Company's 2022 Annual Report.

useFor the first time in the Company's history revenue exceeded $20m and the share price increased by 140% from 1.5 cents to 3.6 cents at 30 June 2022. Operationally, it was a record production year with the number of pearls harvested exceeding 629,000.

Additionally, debt reduced from $4.2m to $1.125m with the balance of the shareholder loan scheduled for full repayment in September 2022. Pleasingly there is no material uncertainty of going concern in this year's accounts.

Atlas' performance over the year is largely attributable to the introduction of the multi-faceted distribution strategy combined with strong international demand for pearls.

Atlas remains focused on a multi-channel sales strategy and has embraced all distribution channels including the newly developed online personaltechnology platform. Pearls continue to be available for purchase online, which has increased customer reach and created competitive

tension, as products are opened to new markets and customers.

The quality of goods produced in the second half of the year was below that in the first half and this is thought to be related to genetic issues of a cohort of shell that should all be harvested by the end of Q1 FY22/23.

Over the year, progress has been made with several important initiatives aimed at achieving consistency in pearl quality and improving

perating efficiency and productivity. These include:

Scoping a genetics programme to introduce advanced sequencing and tagging techniques to greatly increase the functional population

size of broodstock and assess crosses on an individual basis. This is a long-term project that will set the business up for the improvement

in our pearl genetics understanding and improvement and will see benefits over the period of five to ten years,

Identifying new techniques for better gamete conditioning at spawning,

Renewing the power fleet for work vessels and moving toward a cyclical replacement / preventative maintenance fleet management policy,

Implementation of trials aimed at shortening both time-to-seeding cycles and grow-out post seeding to release working capital from

the business,

Market development initiatives aimed at increasing sales beyond the now well-established Asian markets of China and Japan.

This is my last report as Executive Chair and I would like to acknowledge the unwavering support of my fellow Directors during the challenging COVID years and the subsequent reinvention of the sales and distribution strategy.

I also want to separately acknowledge the hard work and dedication from our committed management team that executed the strategy and managed change during very uncertain times. I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved over the last two years and I am Forconfident that their commitment and dedication will continue under the leadership of Michael Ricci who has joined us in the role of Chief

Executive Officer. Mr. Ricci brings with him extensive experience and is excited by the opportunities that the Company presents.

Finally, I would like to thank the Company's loyal and dedicated shareholders, employees, customers and stakeholders for their continued support and commitment during the year. We remain focused on the production and distribution of the highest quality, safely and sustainably produced, luxurious pearls in the world.

Disclaimer

Atlas Pearls Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLAS PEARLS LIMITED
03:31aATLAS PEARLS : Annual Report 2022
PU
08/30Atlas Pearls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/09Atlas Pearls Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
06/09Atlas Pearls Limited Announces Appointment of Mr. Michael Ricci as Chief Executive Offi..
CI
05/27ATLAS PEARLS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATP
PU
04/26ATLAS PEARLS : March 2022 Quarterly Cashflow - Amended
PU
04/22ATLAS PEARLS : March 2022 Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C
PU
02/24ATLAS PEARLS : 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report
PU
02/24Atlas Pearls Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/12Atlas Pearls Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Six Months Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 4,59 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net cash 2022 1,59 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 9,62 M 9,62 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart ATLAS PEARLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Pearls Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Ricci Chief Executive Officer
Diana Kubicki Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Newman Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Longhurst Chief Operating Officer
Cadell Buss Independent Non-executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS PEARLS LIMITED13.79%10
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-34.02%18 472
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-34.19%15 814
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.83%8 960
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.31.51%8 862
ALROSA-45.57%8 074