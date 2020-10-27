Log in
Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.oneatlas.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Atlas Technical Consultants Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13711991.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,300+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts

Investors
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

