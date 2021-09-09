Log in
    ATCX   US0494301015

ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC.

(ATCX)
Atlas Technical Consultants : Investor Presentation September 2021

09/09/2021
Joe Boyer

Chief Executive Officer

30+ years of experience

Oversaw the delivery of infrastructure planning, engineering, architecture, construction management, environmental consulting and program management services as CEO, Atkins North America

Previously held the position of President of Shaw Environmental & Infrastructure's Federal division

David Quinn

Chief Financial Officer

25+ years of experience in the construction, engineering and technical services industries

Previously served in Senior Executive roles at the Shaw Group and Atkins North America, most recently in Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer capacities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 11:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,43 M - -
Net Debt 2021 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -67,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Average target price 15,63 $
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Joe Boyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Quinn Chief Financial Officer
Brian K. Ferraioli Executive Chairman
Britni Aucoin Chief Information Officer
Ken J. Burns Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS, INC.43.24%330
SWECO AB (PUBL)1.59%6 365
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-23.54%2 968
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.32.61%1 607
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD2.15%1 537
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-22.46%1 334