Atlas Technical Consultants : Investor Presentation September 2021

Joe Boyer
Chief Executive Officer
30+ years of experience
Oversaw the delivery of infrastructure planning, engineering, architecture, construction management, environmental consulting and program management services as CEO, Atkins North America
Previously held the position of President of Shaw Environmental & Infrastructure's Federal division
David Quinn
Chief Financial Officer
25+ years of experience in the construction, engineering and technical services industries
Previously served in Senior Executive roles at the Shaw Group and Atkins North America, most recently in Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer capacities.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.