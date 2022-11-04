Advanced search
    TEAM   US0494681010

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION

(TEAM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:49 2022-11-04 pm EDT
117.16 USD   -32.73%
12:01pGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Atlassian to $265 From $300, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:34aAtlassian Down Nearly 30%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
11:28aCorrection to Atlassian Shares Article on Nov. 3
DJ
Atlassian Shares Touch 52-Week Lows

11/04/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of software company Atlassian Corp. were trading lower Friday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results and reported a decrease in users converting to its paid plan.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the company's shares had fallen almost 31% to $120.86, touching a 52-week low. Volume at the time topped 6.4 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 1.8 million shares.

After the bell Thursday, the company reported a loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $807.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts were expecting a loss per share of 69 cents on revenue of $806.3 million, according to FactSet.

In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss per share of $1.59 on revenue of $614 million.

For the second quarter, Atlassian said it is expecting revenue in a range of $835 million to $855 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $879.3 million, according to FactSet.

The company noted in a letter to shareholders that it had seen a decrease in the rate of free instances converting to paid plans in its fiscal fourth quarter.

"That trend became more pronounced in Q1," the company said, noting that it also saw a slowdown in the rate of paid user growth from existing customers in the first quarter.

On Friday, Mizuho cut its price target on Atlassian stock to $255 a share from $320, Baird cut its price target to $210 a share from $380, Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $265 a share from $300, and Macquarie cut its price target to $147 a share from $287, as reported by Benzinga.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1218ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION -32.02% 118.76 Delayed Quote.-54.32%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.36% 170.37 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
