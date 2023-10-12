Atlassian Corporation is a global software company that designs, develops, licenses, and maintains software and provisions software hosting services. Its products include Jira Software, Jira Align, Jira Service Management, Confluence, Trello, Atlassian Access and Bitbucket. Jira Software and Jira Work Management provide a flexible workflow management system that helps plan, organize, track and manage work and projects. Confluence is a social and flexible content collaboration platform used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects. Trello is a collaboration and organization product. Jira Service Management is an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing services for information technology, legal, and human resources teams. Bitbucket is a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems. It also offers additional products, including Atlassian cloud apps and Crowd.

Sector Technology