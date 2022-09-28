Atlassian : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts (UK)

Strategic Report

The board of directors (the "Board," "directors" or "Directors") presents the Strategic Report of Atlassian Corporation Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. All references in this annual report to "Atlassian" or the "Company," "we," "our," "us" or similar terms refer to the Group. All amounts in this annual report are in U.S. dollars unless noted otherwise.

Business Overview

Our mission is to unleash the potential of every team.

Our company was founded in 2002 to help software teams work better together. But from the beginning, our products were also designed to help developers collaborate with non-developer teams involved in software innovation. By landing with developers, our products organically spread to other technical and non-technical teams through cross-functional collaboration. And increasingly, organizations are turning to their software teams to drive digital transformation. As more technical and non-technical teams gain exposure to our products, and as we add to our portfolio through research and development and acquisitions, these teams are adopting and extending our products to novel use cases, bringing our products to more users and teams in their organizations. This powerful trend has created an expansive market opportunity for us.

Our products serve teams of all shapes and sizes, in virtually every industry. Our primary products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management for planning and project management, Confluence for content creation and sharing, Trello for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams, Jira Service Management for team service, management and support applications, Jira Align for enterprise agile planning, and Bitbucket for code sharing and management. Together, our products form an integrated system for organizing, discussing and completing shared work, becoming deeply entrenched in how people collaborate and how organizations run.

We begin with a deep investment in product development to create and refine high-quality and versatile products that users love. By making our products affordable for organizations of all sizes and transparently sharing our pricing online for most of our products, we do not follow the practice of opaque pricing and ad hoc discounting that is typical in the enterprise software industry. We pursue customer volume, targeting every organization, regardless of size, industry, or geography. This allows us to operate at unusual scale for an enterprise software company, with more than 240,000 customers across virtually every industry sector in approximately 200 countries as of June 30, 2022. Our customers range from small organizations that have adopted one of our products for a small group of users, to over two-thirds of the Fortune 500, many of which use a combination of our products across thousands of users.

We take a long-term view of our customer relationships and our opportunity. We recognize that users drive the adoption and proliferation of our products and, as a result, we focus on enabling a self-service,low-friction distribution model that makes it easy for users to try, adopt, and use our products. We are relentlessly focused on measuring and improving user satisfaction as we know that one happy user will beget another, thereby expanding the large and organic word-of-mouth community that helps drive our growth.

COVID-19

While COVID-19 did not have a material adverse impact on our financial condition or results of operations during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately impacts our business, results of operations, and financial position will depend on future developments, which are uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, including, but not limited to, the continued duration and spread of the outbreak and related variants, its severity, the actions taken by governments and authorities to contain the virus or treat its impact, the effectiveness of current vaccines and therapeutic treatments, and the extent to which normal economic and operating conditions continue to resume. For example, while our diverse customer base is a competitive advantage for us and helps fuel our low-friction flywheel sales model, we have revenue exposure to customers who are small- and medium-sized businesses and to industries that may be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, a majority of our Cloud customers choose to be billed on a monthly basis and many of these customers are small and medium-sized businesses that may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we may experience elongated sales cycles and extended payment terms and concessions as the economic and social impacts of COVID-19 become more fully realized.

We adapted quickly to operate as a fully-remote company in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and empowered many customers to do the same through our mission-critical work management products. Our