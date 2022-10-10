Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlassian Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEAM   US0494681010

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

(TEAM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
220.27 USD   -3.49%
04:07pAtlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
BU
10/07Australian tech billionaire to chair $20 billion solar power export project
RE
10/06Insider Sell: Atlassian
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

10/10/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 240,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
04:07pAtlassian Announces Date for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
BU
10/07Australian tech billionaire to chair $20 billion solar power export project
RE
10/06Insider Sell: Atlassian
MT
10/06Transcript : Atlassian Corporation Plc Presents at CamundaCon, Oct-06-2022 10..
CI
10/05Insider Sell: Atlassian
MT
10/04Insider Sell: Atlassian
MT
10/04Insider Sell: Atlassian
MT
10/03Atlassian Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or ..
AQ
10/03Atlassian Announces Completion of its Redomiciliation to the United States
BU
09/28Atlassian : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts (UK)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 603 M - -
Net income 2023 -447 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -123x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58 188 M 58 188 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
EV / Sales 2024 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 813
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlassian Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 228,24 $
Average target price 323,05 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shona L. Brown Chairman
Richard P. Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Enrique T. Salem Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven J. Sordello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sasan K. Goodarzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518
SEA LIMITED-73.16%33 732