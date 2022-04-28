Atlassian : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results - Form 6-K

Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Quarterly revenue of $740 million, up 30% year-over-year

Quarterly subscription revenue of $555 million, up 59% year-over-year

Quarterly IFRS operating margin of (2)% and non-IFRS operating margin of 24%

Quarterly cash flow from operations of $353 million and free cash flow of $312 million

TEAM, Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO (April 28, 2022) - Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 and released a shareholder letter available on Atlassian's Work Life blog at http://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q3fy22 . The shareholder letter was also posted to the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at https://investors.atlassian.com

"It was amazing to experience the enthusiasm of the Atlassian community in-person at Team '22," said Scott Farquhar, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "It's such an honor to hear from our passionate users and partners about the mission-critical work we power. We are incredibly motivated by the role we play in transforming how teams collaborate, power digital transformation, and drive cultural change."





"We now have line of sight to $10 billion in annual revenue based on our current markets and products," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO. "Atlassian has a 20-year track record of growing our ambition and we've never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us."





Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

On an IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

•Revenue: Total revenue was $740.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, up 30% from $568.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin: Operating loss was $16.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with operating income of $69.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating margin was (2)% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with 12% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net loss was $31.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with net income of $159.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Net loss per diluted share was $0.12 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with net income per diluted share of $0.63 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 totaled $1.3 billion.

On a non-IFRS basis, Atlassian reported:

•Operating Income and Operating Margin: Operating income was $179.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with operating income of $175.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Operating margin was 24% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with 31% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Net Income and Net Income Per Diluted Share: Net income was $120.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with net income of $123.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.47 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with $0.48 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

•Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $353.0 million and free cash flow was $312.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Free cash flow margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 42%.

A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures."





Recent Business Highlights:

•Atlassian Team '22: Atlassian held its flagship Team '22 conference on April 5th through April 7th both in-person and virtually. Thousands of customers, partners, and Atlassians gathered in-person in Las Vegas, and an additional 12,000+ people joined virtually from around the world. On-demand streaming content and recorded sessions for Team '22 can be found at https://events.atlassian.com/team22

•Atlassian Analytics: At Team '22, Atlassian introduced Atlassian Analytics to enable customers to build customized, interactive dashboards that offer cross-project and cross-product overviews of workflows. Atlassian Analytics is powered by the Atlassian Data Lake that will initially have data from Jira Software and Jira Service Management and will expand across other products in our portfolio over time. Now teams can bring in data around stories and bugs assigned to them from Jira Software and visualize this alongside any change requests or incidents from Jira Service Management to assess what they should prioritize first. No-code visualization with Visual SQL provides a no-code way to explore data and create charts for teams and users who want to build reports fast without using SQL. Atlassian Analytics will also allow users to incorporate data from other business intelligence systems to provide an even more comprehensive view of their organization.

•Atlas: Atlassian's latest offering in work management, Atlas, serves as a teamwork directory, connecting the dots between teams, their tools, and their work so that everyone in the company can find the information they need to keep their projects moving. Atlas surfaces project summaries alongside goals and progress, dependencies with other projects, and a rundown of who's working on what.

•Compass: Atlassian has developed Compass to provide an answer to the changing nature of software development and the growing number of tools that developers use, offering them a unified view of their components and the teams that collaborate on them. Its component catalog visualizes dependencies and puts information like ownership, documentation, and metrics right next to each component so everything developers need are in one place. Compass also surfaces a health scorecard for each component to ensure resiliency, performance, security, and compliance in real time.

•Customer Growth: Atlassian ended its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 with a total customer count, on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis, of 234,575 customers, adding 8,054 net new customers during the quarter. During the quarter, customer count was reduced by approximately 1,800 due primarily to Russia-based customers that were unable to pay, as a consequence of sanctions levied on their payment networks. Our public statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be found at: https://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/atlassian-stands-with-ukraine

New Chief Technology Officer:

Atlassian announced that Rajeev Rajan will join the company as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in May 2022. Rajeev brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling global technology companies, having spent nearly five years at Meta, most recently as Vice President and Head of Engineering for Facebook and Head of Office for Meta in the Pacific Northwest Region. Prior to that, Rajeev spent over two decades at Microsoft across multiple products from Exchange to SQL Server to Active Directory, culminating in Office 365.

As previously announced last quarter, Sri Viswanath, Atlassian's current CTO, will be leaving the company at the end of fiscal year 2022.

Financial Targets:

Atlassian is providing its financial targets for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 as follows:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022:

•Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $710 million to $725 million.

•Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 81% to 82% on an IFRS basis and in the range of 84% to 85% on a non-IFRS basis.

•Operating margin is expected to be approximately (11%) on an IFRS basis and approximately 15% on a non-IFRS basis.

•Net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately ($0.40) on an IFRS basis, and net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.24 on a non-IFRS basis.

•Weighted average share count is expected to be in the range of 254 million to 255 million shares when calculating diluted IFRS net loss per share and in the range of 257 million to 258 million shares when calculating diluted non-IFRS net income per share.

For additional commentary regarding financial targets, please see Atlassian's third quarter fiscal year 2022 shareholder letter dated April 28, 2022.

With respect to Atlassian's expectations under "Financial Targets" above, a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share, has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.





Shareholder Letter and Webcast Details:

A detailed shareholder letter is available on Atlassian's Work Life blog at https://atlassian.com/blog/announcements/shareholder-letter-q3fy22, and the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at: https://investors.atlassian.com . Atlassian will host a webcast to answer questions today:

•When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

•Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at: https://investors.atlassian.com . Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and will continue to use, its Investor Relations website at https://investors.atlassian.com as a means of making material information public and for complying with its disclosure obligations.





About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 225,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian's project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our products, customers, anticipated growth, outlook, technology and other key strategic areas, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count, and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, and net income (loss) per diluted share.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K (reporting our quarterly results). These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/





About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our reported results and financial targets include certain non-IFRS financial measures, including non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Management believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of our results of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with peer companies, many of which use similar non-IFRS or non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results. Non-IFRS results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid in understanding our results of operations. The non-IFRS results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

•Non-IFRS gross profit. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

•Non-IFRS operating income. Excludes expenses related to share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

•Non-IFRS net income and non-IFRS net income per diluted share. Excludes expenses related to share- based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.

•Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, which consists of purchases of property and equipment, and payments of lease obligations.

Our non-IFRS financial measures reflect adjustments based on the items below:

•Share-based compensation.

•Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

•Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls:

◦Amortization of notes discount and issuance costs.

◦Mark to fair value of the exchangeable senior notes exchange feature.

◦Mark to fair value of the related capped call transactions.

◦Net loss on settlements of exchangeable senior notes and capped call transactions.

•The related income tax effects on these items and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction.

•Purchases of property and equipment and payments of lease obligations.

We exclude expenses related to share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction from certain of our non-IFRS financial measures as we believe this helps investors understand our operational performance. In addition, share-based compensation expense can be difficult to predict and varies from period to period and company to company due to differing valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments, as well as changes in stock price. Management believes that providing non-IFRS financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls, the related income tax effects on these items, and discrete tax impact resulting from a non-recurring transaction allow for more meaningful comparisons between our results of operations from period to period.

Management considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our statement of financial position.

Management uses non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow:

•As measures of operating performance, because these financial measures do not include the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

•For planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget.

•To allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business.

•To evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

•In communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

The tables in this press release titled "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results" and "Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets" provide reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the most recent directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We understand that although non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS operating income, non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS net income per diluted share, and free cash flow are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS.





Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 555,126 $ 349,915 $ 1,499,409 $ 938,554 Maintenance 120,333 132,921 377,982 391,891 Other 65,032 85,892 165,650 199,148 Total revenues 740,491 568,728 2,043,041 1,529,593 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 119,374 84,888 332,553 238,054 Gross profit 621,117 483,840 1,710,488 1,291,539 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) (2) 363,746 244,098 1,018,568 717,397 Marketing and sales (1) (2) 150,796 92,043 388,383 239,480 General and administrative (1) 122,707 78,184 346,741 225,502 Total operating expenses 637,249 414,325 1,753,692 1,182,379 Operating income (loss) (16,132) 69,515 (43,204) 109,160 Other non-operating income (expense), net (9,009) 150,662 (434,261) (421,358) Finance income 608 1,464 965 6,166 Finance costs (6,024) (10,591) (19,213) (114,614) Income (loss) before income tax expense (30,557) 211,050 (495,713) (420,646) Income tax expense (530) (51,210) (12,948) (62,596) Net income (loss) $ (31,087) $ 159,840 $ (508,661) $ (483,242) Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic $ (0.12) $ 0.64 $ (2.01) $ (1.94) Diluted $ (0.12) $ 0.63 $ (2.01) $ (1.94) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 253,723 250,279 252,924 249,152 Diluted 253,723 255,128 252,924 249,152 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 11,731 $ 6,495 $ 33,207 $ 18,552 Research and development 115,397 63,699 335,232 198,235 Marketing and sales 28,794 11,774 82,982 30,224 General and administrative 31,289 16,296 91,775 44,676 (1)Amounts include share-based payment expense, as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenues $ 5,709 $ 5,554 $ 16,997 $ 16,386 Research and development 94 41 281 124 Marketing and sales 2,302 2,278 6,839 6,894 (2)Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets, as follows:





Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,194,803 $ 919,227 Short-term investments 86,215 313,001 Trade receivables 256,570 173,473 Tax receivables 7,666 2,332 Derivative assets 15,406 127,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,987 48,322 1,625,647 1,583,841 Assets held for sale 58,964 43,665 Total current assets 1,684,611 1,627,506 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 83,687 66,221 Deferred tax assets 37,153 36,174 Goodwill 733,799 725,758 Intangible assets, net 105,103 124,590 Right-of-use assets, net 265,092 205,300 Strategic investments 150,756 122,159 Other non-current assets 64,377 37,636 Total non-current assets 1,439,967 1,317,838 Total assets $ 3,124,578 $ 2,945,344 Liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 333,490 $ 266,497 Tax liabilities 3,617 42,051 Provisions 34,817 25,148 Deferred revenue 1,002,791 812,943 Lease obligations 39,558 42,446 Derivative liabilities 3,017 772,127 Exchangeable senior notes, net - 348,799 Total current liabilities 1,417,290 2,310,011 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 23,844 26,625 Provisions 14,441 12,435 Deferred revenue 89,294 84,652 Term loan facility, net 999,375 - Lease obligations 276,287 214,103 Other non-current liabilities 1,087 2,604 Total non-current liabilities 1,404,328 340,419 Total liabilities 2,821,618 2,650,430 Equity Share capital 25,412 25,164 Share premium 461,029 461,016 Other capital reserves 2,059,852 1,516,609 Other components of equity 79,875 104,832 Accumulated deficit (2,323,208) (1,812,707) Total equity 302,960 294,914 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,124,578 $ 2,945,344 (U.S. $ in thousands)





Atlassian Corporation Plc

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Income (loss) before income tax expense $ (30,557) $ 211,050 $ (495,713) $ (420,646) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income tax expense to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,093 13,906 37,410 41,124 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,806 9,418 31,938 28,010 Share-based payment expense 187,211 98,264 543,196 291,687 Net loss (gain) on exchange derivative and capped call transactions - (150,665) 424,482 415,933 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 117 7,275 3,957 104,302 Interest income (608) (1,464) (965) (6,166) Interest expense 5,907 3,316 15,256 10,312 Net foreign currency loss (gain) 3,623 (266) (8,033) 10,175 Net unrealized loss on investments 1,600 1,250 2,100 2,000 Net loss on sale of investments, disposal of assets and other 2,485 836 2,168 1,135 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (14,980) (35,420) (83,183) (80,943) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,109) (3,691) (24,822) (11,052) Trade and other payables, provisions and other non-current liabilities 72,658 47,784 68,496 33,223 Deferred revenue 116,459 186,880 194,343 270,813 Interest received 633 3,018 1,719 10,472 Income tax paid, net (5,309) (14,455) (59,250) (43,416) Net cash provided by operating activities 353,029 377,036 653,099 656,963 Investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (12,377) (41,460) (12,377) (83,624) Purchases of intangible assets (4,018) - (4,018) - Purchases of property and equipment (26,473) (5,365) (45,935) (22,730) Purchases of investments (7,918) (24,254) (123,921) (93,519) Proceeds from maturities of investments 2,600 135,245 64,087 330,549 Proceeds from sales of investments - 1,092 186,262 48,786 Change in restricted cash - - 11,119 (2,162) Payment of deferred consideration (645) - (4,484) (185) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (48,831) 65,258 70,733 177,115 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of share options 10 11 15 1,158 Payments of lease obligations (14,278) (11,303) (38,090) (33,538) Payment of issuance costs for debt - - - (4,445) Interest paid (4,042) (922) (8,844) (4,216) Repayment of exchangeable senior notes - (591,550) (1,548,686) (1,263,047) Proceeds from settlement of capped call transactions - 63,305 135,497 136,081 Proceeds from term loan facility - - 1,000,000 - Proceeds from other financing arrangements 9,515 - 9,515 - Net cash used in financing activities (8,795) (540,459) (450,593) (1,168,007) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (270) (2,100) (2,623) 5,410 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 295,133 (100,265) 270,616 (328,519) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 899,394 1,251,715 919,227 1,479,969 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale 276 - 4,960 - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,194,803 $ 1,151,450 $ 1,194,803 $ 1,151,450

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Revenues by Deployment Options

(U.S. $ in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cloud $ 399,453 $ 249,879 $ 1,081,455 $ 687,611 Data Center 151,095 94,739 401,398 237,149 Server (1) 132,333 164,229 407,399 467,460 Marketplace and services (2) 57,610 59,881 152,789 137,373 Total revenues $ 740,491 $ 568,728 $ 2,043,041 $ 1,529,593





(1) Included in Server is perpetual license revenue. Perpetual license revenue is captured as other revenue on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Included in Marketplace and services is premier support revenue. Premier support is a subscription-based arrangement for a higher level of support across different deployment options. Premier support is recognized as subscription revenue on the Consolidated Statements of Operations as the services are delivered over the term of the arrangement.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Results

(U.S. $ and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit IFRS gross profit $ 621,117 $ 483,840 $ 1,710,488 $ 1,291,539 Plus: Share-based payment expense 11,731 6,495 33,207 18,552 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,709 5,554 16,997 16,386 Non-IFRS gross profit $ 638,557 $ 495,889 $ 1,760,692 $ 1,326,477 Operating income IFRS operating income (loss) $ (16,132) $ 69,515 $ (43,204) $ 109,160 Plus: Share-based payment expense 187,211 98,264 543,196 291,687 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,105 7,873 24,117 23,404 Non-IFRS operating income $ 179,184 $ 175,652 $ 524,109 $ 424,251 Net income IFRS net income (loss) $ (31,087) $ 159,840 $ (508,661) $ (483,242) Plus: Share-based payment expense 187,211 98,264 543,196 291,687 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,105 7,873 24,117 23,404 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls - (143,390) 427,853 520,235 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (43,646) 670 (120,285) (56,745) Non-IFRS net income $ 120,583 $ 123,257 $ 366,220 $ 295,339 Net income per share IFRS net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.12) $ 0.63 $ (2.01) $ (1.94) Plus: Share-based payment expense 0.73 0.39 2.13 1.16 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.09 Plus: Non-coupon impact related to exchangeable senior notes and capped calls - (0.57) 1.69 2.06 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (0.17) - (0.47) (0.21) Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 1.43 $ 1.16 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share 253,723 255,128 252,924 249,152 Plus: Dilution from share options and RSUs (1) 3,007 - 3,729 5,301 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share 256,730 255,128 256,653 254,453 Free cash flow IFRS net cash provided by operating activities $ 353,029 $ 377,036 $ 653,099 $ 656,963 Less: Capital expenditures (26,473) (5,365) (45,935) (22,730) Less: Payments of lease obligations (14,278) (11,303) (38,090) (33,538) Free cash flow $ 312,278 $ 360,368 $ 569,074 $ 600,695 (unaudited)





(1) The effects of these dilutive securities were not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three and nine months endedMarch 31, 2022 and nine months ended March 31, 2021 because the effect would have been anti-dilutive.





Atlassian Corporation Plc

Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Financial Targets

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2022 Revenue $710 million to $725 million IFRS gross margin 81% to 82% Plus: Share-based payment expense 2 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-IFRS gross margin 84% to 85% IFRS operating margin (11%) Plus: Share-based payment expense 25 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 Non-IFRS operating margin 15% IFRS net loss per share - diluted ($0.40) Plus: Share-based payment expense 0.68 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (0.07) Non-IFRS net income per share - diluted 0.24 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted IFRS net loss per share 254 million to 255 million Dilution from share options and RSUs (1) 3 million Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted non-IFRS net income per share 257 million to 258 million (U.S. $)

(1) The effects of these dilutive securities are not included in the IFRS calculation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ending June 30, 2022 because the effect would be anti-dilutive.

