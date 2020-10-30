Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlassian Corporation Plc    TEAM   GB00BZ09BD16

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

(TEAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlassian : Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2018 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A (TEAM) is currently at $192.91, down $17.81 or 8.45%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 15, 2020, when it closed at $190.92

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 19, 2018, when it fell 8.74%

-- Earlier Friday, Truist Securities downgraded its rating on Atlassian Corp. to hold from buy, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Atlassian Corp. said it expects to report between a loss of 1 cent a share and a profit of 1 cent a share in the second quarter. It expects adjusted earnings to be between 30 cents a share and 32 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to be 34 cents a share. Atlassian expects revenue to be between $460 million and $475 million, it said. Analysts are expecting $479.7 million.

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 6.12% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2020, when it rose 8.55%

-- Up 60.3% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2018, when it rose 95.47%

-- Down 9.44% from its all-time closing high of $213.01 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 57.66% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 1, 2019), when it closed at $122.36

-- Down 9.44% from its 52-week closing high of $213.01 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 68.94% from its 52-week closing low of $114.19 on Nov. 5, 2019

-- Traded as low as $187.25; lowest intraday level since Oct. 15, 2020, when it hit $185.16

-- Down 11.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.01%

All data as of 2:53:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1519ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
03:20pATLASSIAN : Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 20..
DJ
10/29ATLASSIAN : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29ATLASSIAN : Guides for Between $460 Million and $475 Million in 2Q Revenue
DJ
10/29ATLASSIAN : 1Q Revenue Climbs 26%
DJ
10/29ATLASSIAN : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
10/26ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : quaterly earnings release
10/09ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
10/07THE RISE OF WORK ANYWHERE : New Atlassian Research Uncovers the Everyday Truths ..
BU
10/06ATLASSIAN : Work Management Tool Trello Achieves FedRAMP Tailored Authorization
BU
08/04OFFICE SPACE : Australia builds skyscrapers for a workforce stuck at home
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 897 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 341x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 512 M 52 512 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 907
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlassian Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 215,25 $
Last Close Price 210,72 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farquhar Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Cannon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shona L. Brown Chairman
James A. Beer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sridatta Viswanath Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.10%52 512
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.82%1 547 785
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.619.69%139 275
SEA LIMITED315.27%81 462
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.78%44 897
SYNOPSYS INC.57.66%33 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group