Atlassian : Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2018 -- Data Talk

Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A (TEAM) is currently at $192.91, down $17.81 or 8.45%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 15, 2020, when it closed at $190.92

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 19, 2018, when it fell 8.74%

-- Earlier Friday, Truist Securities downgraded its rating on Atlassian Corp. to hold from buy, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Atlassian Corp. said it expects to report between a loss of 1 cent a share and a profit of 1 cent a share in the second quarter. It expects adjusted earnings to be between 30 cents a share and 32 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to be 34 cents a share. Atlassian expects revenue to be between $460 million and $475 million, it said. Analysts are expecting $479.7 million.

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Up 6.12% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2020, when it rose 8.55%

-- Up 60.3% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2018, when it rose 95.47%

-- Down 9.44% from its all-time closing high of $213.01 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 57.66% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 1, 2019), when it closed at $122.36

-- Down 9.44% from its 52-week closing high of $213.01 on Oct. 27, 2020

-- Up 68.94% from its 52-week closing low of $114.19 on Nov. 5, 2019

-- Traded as low as $187.25; lowest intraday level since Oct. 15, 2020, when it hit $185.16

-- Down 11.14% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.01%

All data as of 2:53:57 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 1519ET