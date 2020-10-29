Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Atlassian Corporation Plc    TEAM   GB00BZ09BD16

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

(TEAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/29 04:00:00 pm
210.72 USD   +0.89%
04:54pATLASSIAN : Guides for Between $460 Million and $475 Million in 2Q Revenue
DJ
04:46pATLASSIAN : 1Q Revenue Climbs 26%
DJ
04:08pATLASSIAN : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlassian : Guides for Between $460 Million and $475 Million in 2Q Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Atlassian Corp.'s estimates for second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings are less than Wall Street's.

The company said it expects to report between a loss of 1 cent a share a profit of 1 cent a share. It expects adjusted earnings to be between 30 cents a share and 32 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to be 34 cents a share.

Atlassian expects revenue to be between $460 million and $475 million, it said. Analysts are expecting $479.7 million.

The company expects its gross margin to be about 83%. It expects its adjusted gross margin to be about 86%. Atlassian expects about a 1% operating margin and an adjusted operating margin of about 24%, it said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1653ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
04:54pATLASSIAN : Guides for Between $460 Million and $475 Million in 2Q Revenue
DJ
04:46pATLASSIAN : 1Q Revenue Climbs 26%
DJ
04:08pATLASSIAN : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
10/26ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : quaterly earnings release
10/09ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
10/07THE RISE OF WORK ANYWHERE : New Atlassian Research Uncovers the Everyday Truths ..
BU
10/06ATLASSIAN : Work Management Tool Trello Achieves FedRAMP Tailored Authorization
BU
08/04OFFICE SPACE : Australia builds skyscrapers for a workforce stuck at home
RE
07/30OFFICE SPACE : Australia builds skyscrapers for a workforce stuck at home
RE
07/30OFFICE SPACE : Australia builds skyscrapers for a workforce stuck at home
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 925 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 741x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 048 M 52 048 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 907
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Atlassian Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 209,35 $
Last Close Price 208,86 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Farquhar Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Cannon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shona L. Brown Chairman
James A. Beer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sridatta Viswanath Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.56%52 048
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.39%1 532 361
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.658.39%146 764
SEA LIMITED305.87%79 618
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.27%44 792
SYNOPSYS INC.56.48%33 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group