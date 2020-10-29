Atlassian : Guides for Between $460 Million and $475 Million in 2Q Revenue

By Allison Prang

Atlassian Corp.'s estimates for second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings are less than Wall Street's.

The company said it expects to report between a loss of 1 cent a share a profit of 1 cent a share. It expects adjusted earnings to be between 30 cents a share and 32 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to be 34 cents a share.

Atlassian expects revenue to be between $460 million and $475 million, it said. Analysts are expecting $479.7 million.

The company expects its gross margin to be about 83%. It expects its adjusted gross margin to be about 86%. Atlassian expects about a 1% operating margin and an adjusted operating margin of about 24%, it said.

