  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlassian Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEAM   GB00BZ09BD16

ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

(TEAM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
196.62 USD   +9.69%
12:39aAustralian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive
RE
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Atlassian Corporation Plc Presents at Jefferies Software Conference, Jun-02-2022 10:00 AM
CI
05/29AGL Energy mulls strategic review amid demerger doubts - report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive

06/03/2022 | 12:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone during a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Australia's third-richest man on Friday over the value of putting an end to the pandemic-era habit of remote working.

In an internal email this week, the Tesla Inc chief executive said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week", and "if you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned". That drew criticism from worker advocates about potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The co-founder of Australian project management software maker Atlassian Plc, Scott Farquhar, ridiculed the directive in a series of tweets as being "like something out of the 1950s". The U.S.-listed company's "work from anywhere" policy was "key for our continued growth", he said.

"We're setting our sights on growing Atlassian to 25K employees by FY26," Farquhar concluded. "Any Tesla employees interested?"

Musk shot back: "The above set of tweets illustrate why recessions serve a vital economic cleansing function".

The exchange is not unusual for Musk, who frequently uses Twitter to make unapologetic pronouncements about sensitive subjects.

In Silicon Valley, many tech firms moved to mixed home and office working during the pandemic, while others have set dates for returning to the office only to push them back as new outbreaks have occurred.

Musk, the world's wealthiest man and also CEO of SpaceX, also has a record of taking on other billionaires. In 2021, he posted an image of a second-place medal in response to a tweet by Jeff Bezos celebrating the success of Amazon.com Inc.

In 2017, Farquhar's Atlassian co-founder, Mike Cannon-Brookes, cooperated with Musk, publicly taking up and facilitating his offer to supply a powerful Tesla battery installation for the state of South Australia after it suffered a blackout in 2017.

Cannon-Brookes, who has since led a campaign to buy Australian energy company AGL Energy Ltd and speed up its transition to renewable power, reposted Farquhar's remarks criticising Musk's return-to-office order.

(This story corrects to change to 'U.S.-listed' from 'London-listed' in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 0.34% 8.76 Delayed Quote.42.02%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 9.69% 196.62 Delayed Quote.-48.43%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 1.15% 84.64 Delayed Quote.-25.08%
TESLA, INC. 4.68% 775 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 765 M - -
Net income 2022 -602 M - -
Net cash 2022 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -82,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 985 M 49 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 179
Free-Float 55,9%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 196,62 $
Average target price 353,40 $
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Farquhar Director
Michael Cannon Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Beer Chief Financial Officer
Shona L. Brown Chairman
Sridatta Viswanath Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.43%49 985
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.36%2 037 438
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.65%54 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.01%48 470
SEA LIMITED-62.88%44 639
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.78%42 252