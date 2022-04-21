ATLED : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Document and entity information

Operating results

Operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

9.8 18.6

Net sales % change Operating profit

2,113 1,924

907 783

Operating profit % change Ordinary profit

15.9 33.1

Ordinary profit % change Profit

908 790

14.9 34.4

604 535

Profit % change Other operating results

12.8 29.8

80.83 71.67

80.72 71.53

Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Rate of return on equity (%)

18.3 18.6

21.0 21.0

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%) Operating profit to net sales ratio (%) Note to operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity methodNote to operating results

2020

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

42.9 40.7

-29

31

2022

-

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Financial positions

Financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets Net assets

4,590 4,041

3,542 3,078

Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net assets per share (Yen) Note to financial positions

76.8 76.2

471.66 412.08

Owner's equity 3,527 3,078

Note to financial positions

Business Results-Cash flows

29

2020

31

2022

Cash flows

Cash flows

Cash flows

-218 -188

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and equivalents, end of period Note to cash flows

985 675

-155 -134

3,766 3,156

Note to cash flows -

Business Results-Note to business results

Mar 2022

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

Dividends

(in millions of yens)Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

-Mar 2023

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter Result Forecast Upper Lower

Second quarter

Result

-

-- - -

11.00 10.00

Forecast 12.00

Upper

Lower Third quarter

Result

- --

-

Forecast

Lower Year end

Upper

- - -

Result

11.00 10.00

Forecast 12.00

Upper

Lower Annual

- -

Result 22.00 20.00

Forecast 24.00

Upper

Lower Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result Payout ratio

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

- -164 149

27.2 27.9

Forecast

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets

25.9

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result 5.0 5.2

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

Forecasts

ForecastsTitle for forecasts

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts Main table of forecasts

-Mar 2023

Sep 2022

3. 2023 3

2022 4 1

2023 3 31

-

Net sales

Net sales

2,340 1,156

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -- -

10.7 12.4

Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -

- -- -1,005 499 - -

10.7 6.6

- -

- -- -1,005 499 - -

10.6 6.6

Forecast Upper LowerProfit

Profit

Forecast Upper Lower % change

- -

- -- -692 343 - -

Forecast Upper Lower

14.5 8.9

- -

- -

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

Upper Lower

Note to forecasts

- -92.53 45.87 - -

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement

Mar 2022

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard true

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement

- - -

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

.11

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Mar 2022

Mar 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock) 7,478,400 7,471,800

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

138 7,476,674

138 7,471,712

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock) -

