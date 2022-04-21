ATLED : Summary of Financial Results 2022

Document and entity information
Mar 2022
|
Company information
|
Company information
|
FASF member mark
|
true
|
Document name
|
Filing date
|
2022-04-21
|
Company name
|
ATLED CORP.
|
Stock exchange listings
|
Tokyo
|
true
Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo
Mothers JASDAQTokyo Tokyo Tokyo Tokyo NagoyaPrime Standard Growth OthersNagoya Premire Nagoya Main Nagoya Next Nagoya Others Sapporo
Sapporo
Sapporo Ambitious Sapporo Others Fukuoka
Fukuoka Fukuoka Q-Board Fukuoka Others Phoenix
Japan Securities Dealers Association Securities code
URL
- - - - - -
true
General Business
|
-
|
2022-03-31
|
Tel
|
03 3486 6312
|
Other
|
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned)
|
2022-06-16
|
Dividend payable date (as planned)
|
2022-06-02
|
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
|
2022-06-16
|
Supplemental material of annual results
|
-
|
Way of getting
|
-
|
Convening briefing of annual results
|
-
|
Target audience
|
-
|
Note to fraction processing method
|
Business Results-Operating results
Specific Business
Fiscal Year End Representative
Title
Name Inquiries
Title Name
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 39690https://www.atled.jp/ true
Operating results
Operating results
Operating results
Income statements information
Net sales
Net sales % change Operating profit
2,113 1,924
Operating profit % change Ordinary profit
15.9 33.1
Ordinary profit % change Profit
908 790
Profit % change Other operating results
12.8 29.8
Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) Rate of return on equity (%)
18.3 18.6
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%) Operating profit to net sales ratio (%) Note to operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity methodNote to operating results
2020
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
42.9 40.7
-29
31
2022
-
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Financial positions
Total assets Net assets
4,590 4,041
Capital adequacy ratio (%) Net assets per share (Yen) Note to financial positions
76.8 76.2
Owner's equity
3,527 3,078
Note to financial positions
Business Results-Cash flows
29
2020
31
2022
Cash flows
Cash flows
Cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and equivalents, end of period Note to cash flows
985 675
-155 -134
Business Results-Note to business results
Mar 2022
Note to business results
Note to financial results
Note to financial results
Dividends
(in millions of yens)Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
-Mar 2023
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Result
-
-- - -
11.00 10.00
Upper
Lower Third quarter
Result
- --
-
Forecast
Lower Year end
Upper
- - -
Result
11.00 10.00
Upper
Lower Annual
- -
Forecast 24.00
Upper
Lower Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result Payout ratio
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
- -164 149
27.2 27.9
Forecast
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets
25.9
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
Forecasts
ForecastsTitle for forecasts
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)Preamble to forecasts
Preamble to forecasts Main table of forecasts
-Mar 2023
Sep 2022
3. 2023 3
-
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast Upper Lower % change
- -- -
Forecast Upper Lower Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
Forecast Upper Lower Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
- -
- -- -1,005 499 - -
10.7 6.6
- -
- -- -1,005 499 - -
Forecast Upper LowerProfit
Profit
Forecast Upper Lower % change
- -
- -- -692 343 - -
Forecast Upper Lower
14.5 8.9
- -
- -
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
Upper Lower
Note to forecasts
- -92.53 45.87 - -
Note to forecasts
-
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective restatement
Mar 2022
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
true
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates Retrospective restatement
- - -
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
.11
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Mar 2022
Mar 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year (including treasury stock)
7,478,400
7,471,800
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year Average number of shares
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
138 7,476,674
138 7,471,712
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.