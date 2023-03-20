Atlis Motor Vehicles to Host Investor Town Hall on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

MESA, Ariz., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Nasdaq: AMV), a vertically integrated electric vehicle technology ecosystem company, and US-owned and operated battery cell manufacturer, will host an Investor Town Hall today, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.



Executives will share key updates regarding the Company’s latest 10-K filing, battery cell mass production trial progress, insight into growing customer demand, and more.

Speakers to include:

Mark Hanchett, Chief Executive Officer

Annie Pratt, President

Apoorv Dwivedi, Chief Financial Officer

Kate Sieker, Vice President of People

David Apps, Vice President, Operations



To receive a link to the presentation, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/AMVtownhall.



About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles is a technology company driving cutting-edge innovation in electrification and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com .

Forward Looking Statements

