ATM GRUPA S.A.

ATM GRUPA S.A.

(ATG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATM Grupa S A : The premiere date of „Jak zostać gwiazdą” has been revealed! See the poster and movie trailer!

09/01/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

Jak zostać gwiazdą, produced by ATM Grupa, opens on October 2ndin theatres!

The hit-song-replete film starring, among others, Katarzyna Sawczuk, Maciej Zakościelny, Anita Sokołowska, Julia Kamińska, Tomasz Karolak, and Urszula Dudziak will premiere on October 2nd. The score was composed by Sarsa, one of Poland's most original and interesting music personalities.

About the movie

Talent and passion for music can take one to the very top. On the way, however, there are going to be showbiz traps. There is money, fame and fan crowds involved. Will a young girl be able to fight for her dreams in this no-holds-barred world where fame is so elusive?

A controversial talent show called 'Music Race' keeps looking for talented singers all over the country. The decision on who will be started-up for a career and who will get a cold shower is always up to the three jurors: a once-popular singer, Olo (Maciej Zakościelny), social media queen, Ewa (Julia Kamińska), and the dame of Polish jazz, Urszula Dudziak (playing herself). During an audition held in Olo's home town, there is a row. The person who starts it is 'Ostra' (played by Katarzyna Sawczuk). The rebel teen is outraged by the juror's arrogant and dismissive behaviour towards her mother (Anita Sokołowska).

The small scandal suits the show's producer (Tomasz Karolak), who pushes 'Ostra' through to the next stage. There, it will turn out that the girl doesn't just have a fiery temper, but a great voice as well.

Success, though, comes at a price. Being popular is not as pleasant as many people think. Our teenage hero will have to face a genuine test of integrity and character. The young star is about to take on her stage competition, the ruthless world of show business, and, most importantly, her own feelings…

Crew and Cast

Directed by: Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz (Być jak Kazimierz Deyna, M jak miłość - TV series, Na dobre i na złe - TV series)
Written by: Piotr Jasek, Julia Kamińska, Wojciech Nerkowski
Creative Producer: Robert Wieczorek
Director of Photography: Witold Płóciennik

Cast: Katarzyna Sawczuk (Belfer - HBO TV series, Miasto 44 [Warsaw 44]), Maciej Zakościelny(Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3, Dywizjon 303: historia prawdziwa [303 Squadron: a True Story] ), Anita Sokołowska(Testosteron; Przyjaciółki - TV series), Julia Kamińska (Narzeczonyna niby, Wkręceni),Tomasz Karolak (Planeta Singli pts.1, 2, and 3; Listy do M. pts.1,2, and 3; 7uczuć), Maria Pakulnis (Planeta Singli 3; Powiedz TAK! - TV series), Urszula Dudziak, Krzysztof Ibisz (Wkręceni 2), Wojciech Solarz (Miszmasz czyli KogelMogel 3, Bogowie [Gods] ), Barbara Wypych (Kruk. Szepty słychać po zmroku - TV series; Rojst - TV series), Adrian Majewski, Michał Piprowski

Produced by: ATM Grupa

Opening night: October 2nd 2020


https://www.youtube.com/embed/yi6AiTSSqvY

Disclaimer

ATM Grupa SA published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 17:54:05 UTC
