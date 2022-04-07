ATMA Participações S A : 4Q21 Earnings Release

Strong operating result, with revenue and margin growth across its core business units. 11% revenue growth YoY and Recurring EBITDA of R$134.8 million, 113.4% above 2020.
11%revenue growth,in all business units, both in the current customer base and in the addition of new customers
+21% YoY revenuein clients in thefinancial sector(banks, fintechs and insurance companies)
+14% YoY revenuein clients in theelectric power sector
+9% YoY revenuein clients in theoil & gas sector
Strengthening of new Technologies and Innovation
New offers with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence solutions, generatingperformance gainsin the operations of our other business units (Maintenance, Facilities, Customer Services and Trade Marketing)
Strategic partnership with Google tomodernize Cloud infrastructure and systems. More than 84% of data center infrastructure equipment has already been migrated to GoogleCloud VMware Enginesservices
ESG, our strength and values
Our Company is constituted within a wide spectrum of diversity, including employees of the most different ethnicities, races, genders and genders identities, physical conditions, sexual orientations and origins.
More than19,000 new employees hiredin all 27 Brazilian states, with:
-more than 53% are under the age of 25, promotingaccess to formal income and first job
-44% of hiring for management positions are occupied by women
More than 16,000 training sessionson topics such as ethical conduct, anti-corruption policy, combating moral and sexual harassment, information security and compliance
Operational and financial efficiency
Recurring EBITDA ofR$ 32.9 million in 4Q21 (-3.7%QoQ), with 12.6% margin.Stable operating result since the 3Q20, with margins between 10% and 14%
In 2021, recurring EBITDA totaledR$ 134.8 million, versus EBITDA of R$ 63.2 million in 2020
Net debt of R$ 159.7 million.Leverage of 1.2xRecurring EBITDA LTM (R$ 134.8 million)
São Paulo, April 7, 2022: ATMA Participações S.A. (B3: ATMP3) announces today its consolidated results for 2021 (4Q21). The financial information in this report was prepared in accordance with the International Financial ReportingStandards ("IFRS") and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, including the Brazilian Corporate Law and thepronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee("CPC")and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission("CVM").
In the attachments, we present the consolidated income statements for the period.
Key Figures
Consolidated in R$ million
Gross Revenue
Net RevenueGross Income
Gross MarginRecurring EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA MarginShort Term Debt
Long Term Debt (92,2) (109,9)Cash PositionNet Debt
Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(*)
1.195,61.048,3 (933,9)
26,9(159,7)
2021
(94,4) (62,4)
-89%134,813%
1,2 x
51,2% -16,0% -50,1%34,9% -36,8%
53,9(118,4)
1,9 x
Capital Stock
Shareholders' EquityEmployees
1.419,4154,628.485
1.072,8167,227.973
32,3%-7,5%1,8%
(*) Last 12 months
n.m.: not measurable
Gross Revenue and Recurring EBITDAIn R$ million, %
_____________________________
* last 12 months
Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.
0,8%-19,7%5,2%
1.419,4154,628.485
1.072,8167,227.973
32,3%-7,5%1,8%
1.408,7192,427.077
ATMA Participações S.A.
Gross Revenue
The Company's revenue in 4Q21 increased by R$2 million compared to 3Q21, from R$292 million to R$294 million. In the year, revenue totaled R$ 1,196 million, an 11% growth compared to 2020. This improvement is due to the growth shown in all business units, both in the current customer portfolio and with the start of operations with new customers.
The Maintenance segment, revenue grew 10%, from R$89 million in 3Q21 to R$98 million in 4Q21. Part of the growth was due to scheduled maintenance operations for oil and gas platforms already planned for the period. In relation to 2020, revenue from Maintenance services grew by 6%, closing 2021 at R$380 million.
CRM closed the period with stable revenue, ranging from R$166 million in 3Q21 to R$164 million in 4Q21. In the year, CRM revenue grew by 21% compared to 2020, mainly driven by the growth in operations with clients in the Financial, Telecom and Transport sectors.
The Trade Marketing operation showed a growth of R$1 million in its revenue, from R$37 million in 3Q21 to R$38 million in 4Q21, showing signs of recovery from the relaxation of the restriction rules imposed in the period of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Year-to-date, revenue from this business unit remained stable at R$179 million in 2021 versus R$154 million in the previous year.
Gross Revenue Performance
In R$ million
____________________________
* last 12 months
Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.
ATMA Participações S.A.
Costs
In 4Q21, the Company maintained its good gross result performance, confirming the effective improvement in its operating efficiency.
In the year, gross result was R$114.4 million, against R$67.1 million in 2020, proving the consistency of the margin recovery, even with the increase in revenue, costs and expenses did not grow at the same rate.
Gross Result and Margin Performance
In R$ million, %
14%
14%
10%
11%
13%
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Gross Result
Gross Mg
EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA was R$32.9 million in 4Q21. Year-to-date, Recurring EBITDA totaled R$134.8 million, 113.4% higher than in 2020, with a margin of 12.9%.
The consistency in the result was supported by the increase in demand for services by current customers, growth in the portfolio of new customers and the capture of gains in scale, combined with the continuous process of controlling costs and expenses.
Consolitaded in R$ million
2021
2020
YoY
Net Revenue
1.048,3
944,8
11,0%
Cost of ServicesGross Income
(933,9)114,4
(877,7) 6,4%
67,1 70,6%
General and Administrative Non Recurring Effects*
(66,2) 86,5
(92,2) 88,3
6,2% -3,7%
Recurring EBITDA
Recurring EBITDA Margin
134,812,9%
63,26,7%
113,4%6,2 p.p.
4Q21
4Q20
YoY
3Q21
QoQ
260,4
264,4
-1,5%
257,7
1,0%
(233,5)
(227,6)
26,8
36,8
2,6%-27,0%
(224,3)
33,4
4,1%-19,6%
(15,8) 21,9
(16,3) 13,7
-2,7% 59,9%
(47,5) 20,0
-17,5% 9,5%
32,912,6%
34,212,9%
-3,7%0,0 p.p.
34,213,3%
-3,7%0,0 p.p.
____________________________
* last 12 months
Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.
