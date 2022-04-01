ATMA Participações S A : Operating Results - 2021 and 4Q21

OPERATING RESULTS 2021

4th Quarter

2021 AND 4Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong operating result, with revenue and margin growth across its core business units in comparison to 2020. 11% revenue growth YoY and Recurring EBITDA of R$134.8 million, 113.4% above 2020.

 11% revenue growth, in all business units, both in the current customer base and in the addition of new customers

 +21% YoY revenue in clients in the financial sector (banks, fintechs and insurance companies)

 +14% YoY revenue in clients in the electric power sector

 +9% YoY revenue in clients in the oil & gas sector

Strengthening of new Technologies and Innovation

 New offers with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence solutions, generating performance gains in the operations of our other business units (Maintenance, Facilities, Customer Services and Trade Marketing)

 Strategic partnership with Google to modernize Cloud infrastructure and systems. More than 84% of data center infrastructure equipment has already been migrated to Google Cloud VMware Engines services

ESG, our strength and values

 Our Company is constituted within a wide spectrum of diversity, including employees of the most different ethnicities, races, genders and genders identities, physical conditions, sexual orientations and origins.

 More than 19,000 new employees hired in all 27 Brazilian states, with: - more than 53% are under the age of 25, promoting access to formal income and first job - 44% of hiring for management positions are women

 More than 16,000 training sessions on topics such as ethical conduct, anti-corruption policy, combating moral and sexual harassment, information security and compliance

Operational and financial efficiency

 Recurring EBITDA of R$ 32.9 million in 4Q21 (+3.7%QoQ), with 13% margin. Stable operating result since the 3Q20, with margins between 10% and 14%

 In 2021, recurring EBITDA totaled R$ 134.8 million, versus EBITDA of R$ 63.2 million in 2020

 Net debt of R$ 159.7 million. Leverage of 1.2x Recurring EBITDA LTM (R$ 134.8 million)

São Paulo, March 31, 2022:

ATMA Participações S.A. (B3: ATMP3) announces today a preview of its operating results for 2021. The financial information in this report was prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, including the Brazilian Corporate Law and the pronouncements, guidelines and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee ("CPC") and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM").

Key Figures

Gross Revenue and Recurring EBITDA In R$ million, %

* last 12 months

Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.

Gross Revenue

The Company's revenue in 4Q21 increased by R$2 million compared to 3Q21, from R$292 million to R$294 million. In the year, revenue totaled R$ 1,196 million, an 11% growth compared to 2020. This improvement is due to the growth shown in all business units, both in the current customer portfolio and with the start of operations with new customers.

The Maintenance segment, revenue grew 10%, from R$89 million in 3Q21 to R$98 million in 4Q21. Part of the growth was due to scheduled maintenance operations for oil and gas platforms and refineries, which were planned for the period. In relation to 2020, revenue from Maintenance services grew by 6%, closing 2021 at R$380 million.

CRM closed the period with stable revenue, ranging from R$166 million in 3Q21 to R$164 million in 4Q21. In the year, CRM revenue grew by 21% compared to 2020, mainly driven by the growth in operations with clients in the Financial, Telecom and Transport sectors.

The Trade Marketing operation showed a growth of R$1 million in its revenue, from R$37 million in 3Q21 to R$38 million in 4Q21, showing signs of recovery from the relaxation of the restriction rules imposed in the period of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Year-to-date, revenue from this business unit remained stable at R$179 million in 2021 versus R$154 million in the previous year.

Gross Revenue Performance

In R$ million

* last 12 months

Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.

Costs

In 4Q21, the Company maintained its good gross result performance, confirming the effective improvement in its operating efficiency.

In the year, gross result was R$120.3 million, against R$67.1 million in 2020, proving the consistency of the margin recovery.

Gross Result and Margin Performance In R$ million, %

EBITDA

Recurring EBITDA was R$32.9 million in 4Q21. Year-to-date, Recurring EBITDA totaled R$134.8 million, 113.4% higher than in 2020, with a margin of 12.9%.

The consistency in the result was supported by the increase in demand for services by current customers, growth in the portfolio of new customers and the capture of gains in scale, combined with the continuous process of controlling costs and expenses.

Capital Structure

In 4Q21, ATMA's leverage was 1.2x the Recurrent EBITDA of the last 12 months.

* last 12 months

Recurring EBITDA is adjusted by the impacts caused by COVIC-19 and extraordinary judicial litigation.