Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Atmos Energy Corporation    ATO

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atmos Energy : Addresses Customer Bills Following Historic Winter Storms

02/23/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atmos Energy understands customer concerns that the recent extreme weather may affect their natural gas bills, so we want to assure customers that bills in the near-term will not include any of the unusually high gas prices from the historic winter storms.

Atmos Energy does not set the market pricing for natural gas. There is no profit added to the gas cost. We have been and will continue working with regulators to find solutions that will minimize the impact on monthly bills. Until those solutions are identified, the gas cost portion of a customer's bill will reflect normal, seasonal gas prices.

February and March bills may still be higher than recent months based on the amount of gas used during the bitterly cold weather.

Atmos Energy offers installment plans that spread out payments of the total balance over time with no added charges or fees. To set up an installment plan, visit www.atmosenergy.com, log in to the Atmos Energy Account Center and select the Payment Assistance tab, or call the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888.286.6700 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. central time.

Federal assistance funds are also available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), in addition to Atmos Energy's Sharing the Warmth funds. Sharing the Warmth is a program that leverages the generosity of customer donations with additional contributions by Atmos Energy to amplify the amount of assistance offered. Atmos Energy then partners with local agencies to offer program funds to eligible customers.

Financial assistance is available on a first come, first served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency. To locate an agency, visit atmosenergy.com/assistance or call 211. Customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses are encouraged to contact Atmos Energy's customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
05:46pATMOS ENERGY : Addresses Customer Bills Following Historic Winter Storms
PU
02/22FACTBOX : Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
RE
02/22FACTBOX-Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
RE
02/22ATMOS ENERGY : Thanks Customers for Energy Conservation Efforts During Historic ..
PU
02/19ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
02/19ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18ATMOS ENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Atmos Energy to $108 From ..
MT
02/18ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : - Natural Gas Supply Continues to be constrained
AQ
02/17ATMOS ENERGY : Natural Gas Supply Continues to be Constrained
PU
02/15ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : - Preparing For Bitterly Cold Temperatures, Atmos Ene..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 310 M - -
Net income 2021 660 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 11 459 M 11 459 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 694
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 104,83 $
Last Close Price 89,41 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kim R. Cocklin Chairman
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Knights Senior VP-Technical & Operating Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-6.31%11 459
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.8.28%23 962
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.76%20 167
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-2.98%9 710
GAIL INDIA LIMITED15.86%8 885
APA GROUP-6.11%8 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ