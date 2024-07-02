Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results.
July 2024
Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform
Eight-state distribution territory
Business Mix
Intrastate pipeline system
~34%
Pipeline &
Storage
~66%
Distribution
2024 Estimated Net Income
Diversified LDC platform in 8 states
- Largest pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3.3 million customers in 8 states
- ~73,500 miles of distribution and transmission mains
- ~65% of distribution rate base is located in Texas
- Blended allowed ROE of 9.8%
- 96% of rate base covered by all fuels legislation
- Constructive regulatory mechanisms reduce lag
- ~13 Bcf of working storage capacity
Favorably positioned pipeline spans
Texas shale gas supply basins
- ~5,700 miles of intrastate pipeline
- Spans multiple key shale gas formations
- Connection to major market hubs
- ~53 Bcf of working storage capacity
- Allowed ROE of 11.45%
- Margin derived from tariff-based rates primarily serving Mid-Tex and other LDCs
As of July 1, 2024
Sustainable Performance Supported By Focused Business Model
Attractive pure-play total return supported by strong financial foundation
Diversified and
growing jurisdictional
footprint
Transparent Capital Spending Horizon
Constructive
Regulation Focused
on Safety and
Reliability
Sustainability
Integrated Into
Strategy
- Safety-driven,organic growth strategy supports 6% - 8% earnings per share and dividend per share growth through Fiscal 2028
- 100% of earnings from fully regulated, leading natural gas delivery platform
- 21 consecutive years of EPS growth; 40 consecutive years of dividend growth
- Strong investment-grade credit ratings/ liquidity
- Regulated distribution assets in 8 states serving over 3 million customers
- 97% of rate base in states that offer policy support for investment in natural gas infrastructure
- Strong customer growth
- Favorably positioned regulated pipeline spans Texas shale gas supply basins
- Comprehensive risk-based replacement program
- Further enhance resiliency and supply reliability while reducing methane emissions
- Support strong customer growth in our existing footprint
- Annual filing mechanisms in most jurisdictions offer regular, consistent rate adjustments
- Earning on ~90% of annual capex within 6 months; ~99% within 12 months
- Significant percentage of revenue earned through fixed or tariff-based charges
- Formal Board of Director oversight over sustainability
- Comprehensive plan to reduce environmental impact from operations
- Safely providing reliable, efficient and abundant natural gas with a lower carbon footprint than electricity
- Investing in the communities we serve
As of May 9, 2024
Safety Driven, Organic Growth Strategy
Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms Support Efficient Conversion of Safety and Reliability Investments into Financial Results
- $17 billion in capital investment through 2028; >82% allocated to safety
Rate Base
$28.0B- $30.0B
$16.6B
$14.1B
Constructive rate mechanisms
that reduce regulatory lag
Annual Capex Recovery
6% - 8% Consolidated EPS
growth
Earnings per Share $8.35 - $8.75
$6.70 -
$6.80
$6.10
~90%
FY2022
FY2023
FY2028E
Distribution
Pipeline
Within 0
- 6 Months
Within 7
- 12
Months
FY2023
FY2024E
FY2028E
Greater than
12 Months
As of May 9, 2024
Constructive Regulation Focused on Safety and Reliability
~90% of Annual Capital Spend Begins to Earn Within Six Months
Regulatory Mechanisms
Recovery Method
Service Territory Detail
CapEx
Deferral/
Annual
General
Rate Base1
2024E
Jurisdiction
Infrastructure
Forward-
Meters (000s)
% of
Filing
Case
($MM)
($MM)
Looking
Total
Texas
•
Mid-Tex
8.209
RRM/DARR/
-
1,856
6,800
41
1,250-1,275
GRIP
•
APT
GRIP
-
GRIP 2
-
NA
4,400
27
830-840
•
West
8.209
RRM/GRIP
-
331
1,150
7
170-180
Texas
Louisiana
RSC
RSC
-
378
1,200
7
160-170
Mississippi
SIR
SRF/SIR
-
274
1,000
6
160-170
Kentucky
PRP
PRP
186
640
4
60-70
Tennessee
-
ARM
-
165
560
3
80-90
Kansas
GSRS
-
GSRS
142
320
2
40-50
Colorado
SSIR
SSIR
129
270
2
30-40
Virginia
SAVE
-
SAVE
25
80
1
10-15
- Represents an estimate of rate base as of September 30, 2023
- Requires a rate case every 5 years
As of July 1, 2024
Constructive Regulation Focused on Safety and Reliability
Ongoing Modernization Supported By Efficient Recovery Mechanisms
Constructive Regulation Supports
- Pipe replacement via risk models and industry identified materials
- Performance of necessary maintenance & monitoring work
- Employee training to improve safety
- Compliance with evolving rules and regulations
Constructive Regulation Provides
- Reduced Regulatory Lag
- Annual mechanisms / Infrastructure mechanisms
- Forward-lookingtest periods
- Expense deferrals
- Revenue Stability
- Base charges - 62% of residential distribution revenue1
- WNA - covers 96% of distribution revenue1
- Bad debt recovery covers 81% of distribution customers, insulating revenue from the commodity portion of bad debt expense
- Pipeline & Storage segment - tariff-based revenue
• More predictable earnings and cash flow
• Regular, consistent rate adjustments
• Smaller annual impact to customer bills
1. Revenue excluding gas costs
As of July 1, 2024
Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform
97% of Rate Base in states that offer policy support for investment in natural gas infrastructure
Passed
(Atmos Passed Proposed Legislation
Jurisdictions)
As of July 1, 2024
Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform
Diversified LDC Platform in Eight States
• Largest pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3 million customers
• Largest Natural Gas Distributor in Texas with ~ 2.1 million customers
• ~73,500 miles of distribution and transmission mains
• Connected to 38 different pipelines across 8 states providing supplier diversity
• Blended allowed ROE of 9.8%
• Constructive regulatory mechanisms reduce lag
• ~65% of revenues earned in the first 6 months of the fiscal year
• $12.2 billion estimated rate base as of September 30, 2023
• Represents 67% of consolidated net income
As of July 1, 2024
Modernizing Our Distribution System
~$12.5 Billion Capital Plan Through 2028; > 82% Focused On Safety and Reliability
- Replace 4,000 - 5,000 miles of distribution system pipe
- 6% - 8% of total system
- Replace 120,000-170,000 steel service lines
- 15% - 20% reduction
- Install wireless meter reading
- ~75% anticipated WMR coverage
Distribution Miles Replaced1
1000
750
500
250
0
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
2021 2022 2023 24E-28E
Bare Steel, Cast Iron, Vintage Plastics
Other Risk-Based Materials
Inventory of Steel Service Lines2
- Support Customer Growth
Thousands
- Fiscal year basis
- 2023 DOT Report
1,200
1,167
1,000
800
685
~600-630
600
400
200
0
2012
2023
2028E
As of May 15, 2024
Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform
APT is Favorably Positioned Intrastate Pipeline Spans Texas Shale Gas Supply Basins
• Regulated by the Railroad Commission of Texas
• Established to provide gas supply service to Mid-Tex and other LDCs
• 100% of margin derived from tariff-based rates
• ~5,700 miles of intrastate pipeline
• Spans multiple key shale gas formations
• Connections at all 3 Texas Hubs - Waha, Katy & Carthage
• Transported approximately 831 Bcf in Fiscal 2023
• Average throughput of 2.3 Bcf/d
• Five storage facilities with 53 Bcf of working capacity
• Allowed ROE of 11.45%
• Margin derived from tariff-based rates primarily serving Mid-Tex and other LDCs
• $4.4 million estimated rate base as of September 30, 2023
• Represents ~33% of consolidated net income
As of July 1, 2024
