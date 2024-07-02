Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results.

July 2024

Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform

Eight-state distribution territory

Business Mix

Intrastate pipeline system

~34%

Pipeline &

Storage

~66%

Distribution

2024 Estimated Net Income

Diversified LDC platform in 8 states

  • Largest pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3.3 million customers in 8 states
  • ~73,500 miles of distribution and transmission mains
  • ~65% of distribution rate base is located in Texas
  • Blended allowed ROE of 9.8%
  • 96% of rate base covered by all fuels legislation
  • Constructive regulatory mechanisms reduce lag
  • ~13 Bcf of working storage capacity

Favorably positioned pipeline spans

Texas shale gas supply basins

  • ~5,700 miles of intrastate pipeline
    • Spans multiple key shale gas formations
    • Connection to major market hubs
  • ~53 Bcf of working storage capacity
  • Allowed ROE of 11.45%
  • Margin derived from tariff-based rates primarily serving Mid-Tex and other LDCs

As of July 1, 2024

Page 2

Sustainable Performance Supported By Focused Business Model

Attractive pure-play total return supported by strong financial foundation

Diversified and

growing jurisdictional

footprint

Transparent Capital Spending Horizon

Constructive

Regulation Focused

on Safety and

Reliability

Sustainability

Integrated Into

Strategy

  • Safety-driven,organic growth strategy supports 6% - 8% earnings per share and dividend per share growth through Fiscal 2028
  • 100% of earnings from fully regulated, leading natural gas delivery platform
  • 21 consecutive years of EPS growth; 40 consecutive years of dividend growth
  • Strong investment-grade credit ratings/ liquidity
  • Regulated distribution assets in 8 states serving over 3 million customers
  • 97% of rate base in states that offer policy support for investment in natural gas infrastructure
  • Strong customer growth
  • Favorably positioned regulated pipeline spans Texas shale gas supply basins
  • Comprehensive risk-based replacement program
  • Further enhance resiliency and supply reliability while reducing methane emissions
  • Support strong customer growth in our existing footprint
  • Annual filing mechanisms in most jurisdictions offer regular, consistent rate adjustments
  • Earning on ~90% of annual capex within 6 months; ~99% within 12 months
  • Significant percentage of revenue earned through fixed or tariff-based charges
  • Formal Board of Director oversight over sustainability
  • Comprehensive plan to reduce environmental impact from operations
  • Safely providing reliable, efficient and abundant natural gas with a lower carbon footprint than electricity
  • Investing in the communities we serve

As of May 9, 2024

Page 3

Safety Driven, Organic Growth Strategy

Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms Support Efficient Conversion of Safety and Reliability Investments into Financial Results

  • $17 billion in capital investment through 2028; >82% allocated to safety

Rate Base

$28.0B- $30.0B

$16.6B

$14.1B

Constructive rate mechanisms

that reduce regulatory lag

Annual Capex Recovery

6% - 8% Consolidated EPS

growth

Earnings per Share $8.35 - $8.75

$6.70 -

$6.80

$6.10

~90%

FY2022

FY2023

FY2028E

Distribution

Pipeline

Within 0

- 6 Months

Within 7

- 12

Months

FY2023

FY2024E

FY2028E

Greater than

12 Months

As of May 9, 2024

Page 4

Constructive Regulation Focused on Safety and Reliability

~90% of Annual Capital Spend Begins to Earn Within Six Months

Regulatory Mechanisms

Recovery Method

Service Territory Detail

CapEx

Deferral/

Annual

General

Rate Base1

2024E

Jurisdiction

Infrastructure

Forward-

Meters (000s)

% of

Filing

Case

($MM)

($MM)

Looking

Total

Texas

Mid-Tex

8.209

RRM/DARR/

-

1,856

6,800

41

1,250-1,275

GRIP

APT

GRIP

-

GRIP 2

-

NA

4,400

27

830-840

West

8.209

RRM/GRIP

-

331

1,150

7

170-180

Texas

Louisiana

RSC

RSC

-

378

1,200

7

160-170

Mississippi

SIR

SRF/SIR

-

274

1,000

6

160-170

Kentucky

PRP

PRP

186

640

4

60-70

Tennessee

-

ARM

-

165

560

3

80-90

Kansas

GSRS

-

GSRS

142

320

2

40-50

Colorado

SSIR

SSIR

129

270

2

30-40

Virginia

SAVE

-

SAVE

25

80

1

10-15

  1. Represents an estimate of rate base as of September 30, 2023
  2. Requires a rate case every 5 years

As of July 1, 2024

Page 5

Constructive Regulation Focused on Safety and Reliability

Ongoing Modernization Supported By Efficient Recovery Mechanisms

Constructive Regulation Supports

  • Pipe replacement via risk models and industry identified materials
  • Performance of necessary maintenance & monitoring work
  • Employee training to improve safety
  • Compliance with evolving rules and regulations

Constructive Regulation Provides

  • Reduced Regulatory Lag
    • Annual mechanisms / Infrastructure mechanisms
    • Forward-lookingtest periods
    • Expense deferrals
  • Revenue Stability
    • Base charges - 62% of residential distribution revenue1
    • WNA - covers 96% of distribution revenue1
    • Bad debt recovery covers 81% of distribution customers, insulating revenue from the commodity portion of bad debt expense
    • Pipeline & Storage segment - tariff-based revenue

More predictable earnings and cash flow

Regular, consistent rate adjustments

Smaller annual impact to customer bills

1. Revenue excluding gas costs

As of July 1, 2024

Page 6

Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform

97% of Rate Base in states that offer policy support for investment in natural gas infrastructure

Passed

(Atmos Passed Proposed Legislation

Jurisdictions)

As of July 1, 2024

Page 7

Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform

Diversified LDC Platform in Eight States

Largest pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3 million customers

Largest Natural Gas Distributor in Texas with ~ 2.1 million customers

~73,500 miles of distribution and transmission mains

Connected to 38 different pipelines across 8 states providing supplier diversity

Blended allowed ROE of 9.8%

Constructive regulatory mechanisms reduce lag

~65% of revenues earned in the first 6 months of the fiscal year

$12.2 billion estimated rate base as of September 30, 2023

Represents 67% of consolidated net income

As of July 1, 2024

Page 8

Modernizing Our Distribution System

~$12.5 Billion Capital Plan Through 2028; > 82% Focused On Safety and Reliability

  • Replace 4,000 - 5,000 miles of distribution system pipe
    • 6% - 8% of total system
  • Replace 120,000-170,000 steel service lines
    • 15% - 20% reduction
  • Install wireless meter reading
    • ~75% anticipated WMR coverage

Distribution Miles Replaced1

1000

750

500

250

0

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

2021 2022 2023 24E-28E

Bare Steel, Cast Iron, Vintage Plastics

Other Risk-Based Materials

Inventory of Steel Service Lines2

  • Support Customer Growth

Thousands

  1. Fiscal year basis
  2. 2023 DOT Report

1,200

1,167

1,000

800

685

~600-630

600

400

200

0

2012

2023

2028E

As of May 15, 2024

Page 9

Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform

APT is Favorably Positioned Intrastate Pipeline Spans Texas Shale Gas Supply Basins

Regulated by the Railroad Commission of Texas

Established to provide gas supply service to Mid-Tex and other LDCs

100% of margin derived from tariff-based rates

~5,700 miles of intrastate pipeline

Spans multiple key shale gas formations

Connections at all 3 Texas Hubs - Waha, Katy & Carthage

Transported approximately 831 Bcf in Fiscal 2023

Average throughput of 2.3 Bcf/d

Five storage facilities with 53 Bcf of working capacity

Allowed ROE of 11.45%

Margin derived from tariff-based rates primarily serving Mid-Tex and other LDCs

$4.4 million estimated rate base as of September 30, 2023

Represents ~33% of consolidated net income

As of July 1, 2024

Page 10

