    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
Atmos Energy Corporation : to Host Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 5, 2021

07/08/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

August 5, 2021

10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central

Toll-free: 877-407-3088

International: 201-389-0927

(No pass code)

Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient, and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 302 M - -
Net income 2021 660 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 12 811 M 12 811 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 694
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
J. Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kim R. Cocklin Chairman
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Knights Senior VP-Technical & Operating Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.64%12 927
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.16.46%25 203
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.54%18 092
GAIL INDIA LIMITED21.66%9 168
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-14.39%8 399
APA GROUP-6.94%8 312