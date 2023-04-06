Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atmos Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:07 2023-04-06 pm EDT
115.42 USD   +0.51%
04:11pAtmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2023
BU
04/03Atmos Energy Files $5 Billion Mixed Shelf
MT
03/31Atmos Energy Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for 30 days.

Conference Call Details

May 4, 2023

10 a.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Central

Toll-free: 888-396-8049

International: 416-764-8646

(No pass code)

Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 734 M - -
Net income 2023 867 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 16 441 M 16 441 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,20x
EV / Sales 2024 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 791
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 114,84 $
Average target price 122,17 $
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kim R. Cocklin Senior Vice President-Regulated Operations
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Knights Senior VP-Technical & Operating Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.47%16 441
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.17.15%29 886
GAIL INDIA LIMITED9.73%8 459
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.-3.91%8 223
APA GROUP-4.93%8 110
PETRONAS GAS-1.99%7 512
