    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:02:11 pm EDT
115.31 USD   +2.40%
04:38pEarnings Flash (ATO) ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $1.65B, vs. Street Est of $1.393B
MT
04:36pAtmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/29Mizuho Adjusts Atmos Energy's Price Target to $131 from $119, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/04/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 68.0 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $2.72.

The dividend will be paid on June 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2022. This is the company’s 154th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 667 M - -
Net income 2022 749 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 15 251 M 15 251 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 684
Free-Float 98,7%
