Atmos Energy : Donates to American Red Cross, Supporting Immediate Disaster Relief Efforts for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ida

DALLAS - Sept. 3, 2021 - Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today announced a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross that will help provide immediate disaster relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida .

'Everyone at Atmos Energy is keeping those impacted by Hurricane Ida in our thoughts and prayers. Our strong culture has been called upon once again to support our teammates, family, friends, neighbors, customers, and communities,' said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. 'We proudly support the American Red Cross and their efforts to mobilize quickly to provide safe shelter, meals, and comfort for families in need.'

In the early stages of this disaster relief effort, the American Red Cross already has hundreds of trained workers on the ground to help thousands seeking refuge at dozens of community shelters in impacted areas. Their hard work will only expand in the coming days and weeks as the full impact of Hurricane Ida comes into greater focus and the needs of affected communities are identified and addressed.

'The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida,' said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. 'We cannot thank Atmos Energy enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm.'

As part of its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communitiesinitiative, Atmos Energy's donation to the American Red Cross will provide significant support for disaster relief efforts.

Anyone looking to help people affected by Hurricane Ida can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. All gifts are a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.

