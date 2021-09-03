Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atmos Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atmos Energy : Donates to American Red Cross, Supporting Immediate Disaster Relief Efforts for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ida

09/03/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS - Sept. 3, 2021 -Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today announced a $1 milliondonation to the American Red Cross that will help provide immediate disaster relief to communities impacted by HurricaneIda.

'Everyone at Atmos Energy is keeping those impacted by Hurricane Ida in our thoughts and prayers. Our strong culture has been called upon once again to support our teammates, family, friends, neighbors, customers, and communities,' said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. 'We proudly support the American Red Cross and their efforts to mobilize quickly to provide safe shelter, meals, and comfort for families in need.'

In the early stages of this disaster relief effort, the American Red Cross already has hundreds of trained workers on the ground to help thousands seeking refuge at dozens of community shelters in impacted areas. Their hard work will only expand in the coming days and weeks as the full impact of Hurricane Ida comes into greater focus and the needs of affected communities are identified and addressed.

'The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida,' said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. 'We cannot thank Atmos Energy enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm.'

As part of its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communitiesinitiative, Atmos Energy's donation to the American Red Cross will provide significant support for disaster relief efforts.

Anyone looking to help people affected by Hurricane Ida can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. All gifts are a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from this disaster.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand YouTube.

Disclaimer

AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 21:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
05:12pATMOS ENERGY : Donates to American Red Cross, Supporting Immediate Disaster Reli..
PU
08/27ATMOS ENERGY : As Tropical Storm Ida Approaches, Atmos Energy Reiterates Severe ..
PU
08/27ATMOS ENERGY : As Hurricane Ida Approaches, Atmos Energy Reiterates Severe Weath..
PU
08/20ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19ATMOS ENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Atmos Energy to $125 From ..
MT
08/17ATMOS ENERGY : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Atmos Energy's Price Target to $110 Fro..
MT
08/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Atmos Energy
MT
08/06ATMOS ENERGY CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04ATMOS ENERGY : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Presentation
PU
08/04ATMOS ENERGY : Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter; Affirms Fiscal 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 352 M - -
Net income 2021 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 12 857 M 12 857 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 694
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atmos Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,50 $
Average target price 109,80 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Kevin Akers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Forsythe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kim R. Cocklin Chairman
Richard J. Gius Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey S. Knights Senior VP-Technical & Operating Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.96%12 857
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.15.61%24 987
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.16%16 508
GAIL INDIA LIMITED17.73%8 825
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-8.75%8 640
PETRONAS GAS BERHAD-1.05%7 949