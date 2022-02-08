Atmos Energy : Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Presentation

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Financial Results
February 9, 2022
|
As of February 8, 2022
|
Page 2
Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance
Fiscal 2022 Highlights
-
Financial Performance
-
-
YTD Diluted EPS of $1.86
-
$684 million in capital spending; 88% allocated to safety and reliability spending
-
8.8% increase in fiscal 2022 annual dividend to $2.72 per diluted share
-
-
38th consecutive year of rising dividends
-
Executed Our Regulatory Strategy
-
-
Implemented $72.6 million as of February 8, 2022; $28.9 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
-
$35.8 million currently in progress
-
Strong Balance Sheet
-
-
Approximately $3.1 billion in liquidity
-
$862 million of financing to support operations
-
-
Issued $600 million 30-year senior notes at 2.85%
-
Settled $262 million of equity forwards
-
Equity capitalization at 59.0% as of December 31, 2021 excluding storm-related financing
|
As of February 8, 2022
|
Page 3
Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Net Income
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
($millions, except EPS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
$
|
179
|
$
|
154
|
Pipeline & Storage
|
|
70
|
|
64
|
Net Income
|
$
|
249
|
$
|
218
|
Diluted EPS1
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$
|
684.2
|
$
|
456.8
|
|
|
|
|
1. Since Atmos Energy has non-vestedshare-based payments with a nonforfeitable right to dividends, there is a requirement to use the two-class method of computing earnings per share. As a result, EPS cannot be calculated directly from the income statement.
|
As of February 8, 2022
|
Page 4
Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance
Segment Operating Income Highlights
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
December 31 ($millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
$
|
190.5
|
$
|
209.5
|
$
|
(19.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pipeline & Storage
|
|
85.4
|
|
89.3
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
$
|
275.9
|
$
|
298.8
|
$
|
(22.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Key Drivers
|
|
|
|
Pipeline & Storage Key Drivers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
$32.2MM - Net increase due to rate case outcomes
-
$4.3MM - Increase due to customer growth
-
$28.8MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
-
$11.3MM - Increase in other O&M - primarily employee, insurance and other administrative costs
-
$3.2MM - Increase in system maintenance expense
-
$10.1MM - Increase in D&A and property tax expense
-
$14.5MM - Increase due to rate case outcomes
-
$10.0MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
-
$5.8MM - Increase in system maintenance expense
-
$3.1MM - Increase in D&A expense
1. Reductions to operating income from excess deferred income tax (EDIT) refunds substantially offset by lower income tax expense by the end of the fiscal year.
|
As of February 8, 2022
|
Page 5
