  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Atmos Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Atmos Energy : Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Presentation

02/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Analyst Call to Review

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter

Financial Results

February 9, 2022

9:00 a.m. Eastern

Fiscal Q1 2022 Review

As of February 8, 2022

Page 2

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

  • Financial Performance
    • YTD Diluted EPS of $1.86
    • $684 million in capital spending; 88% allocated to safety and reliability spending
    • 8.8% increase in fiscal 2022 annual dividend to $2.72 per diluted share
      • 38th consecutive year of rising dividends
  • Executed Our Regulatory Strategy
    • Implemented $72.6 million as of February 8, 2022; $28.9 million net of excess deferred tax amortization
    • $35.8 million currently in progress
  • Strong Balance Sheet
    • Approximately $3.1 billion in liquidity
    • $862 million of financing to support operations
      • Issued $600 million 30-year senior notes at 2.85%
      • Settled $262 million of equity forwards
    • Equity capitalization at 59.0% as of December 31, 2021 excluding storm-related financing

As of February 8, 2022

Page 3

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

December 31

Segment Net Income

2021

2020

($millions, except EPS)

Distribution

$

179

$

154

Pipeline & Storage

70

64

Net Income

$

249

$

218

Diluted EPS1

$

1.86

$

1.71

Capital Expenditures

$

684.2

$

456.8

1. Since Atmos Energy has non-vestedshare-based payments with a nonforfeitable right to dividends, there is a requirement to use the two-class method of computing earnings per share. As a result, EPS cannot be calculated directly from the income statement.

As of February 8, 2022

Page 4

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance

Segment Operating Income Highlights

Three Months Ended

2021

2020

Change

December 31 ($millions)

Distribution

$

190.5

$

209.5

$

(19.0)

Pipeline & Storage

85.4

89.3

(3.9)

Operating Income

$

275.9

$

298.8

$

(22.9)

Distribution Key Drivers

Pipeline & Storage Key Drivers

  • $32.2MM - Net increase due to rate case outcomes
  • $4.3MM - Increase due to customer growth
  • $28.8MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
  • $11.3MM - Increase in other O&M - primarily employee, insurance and other administrative costs
  • $3.2MM - Increase in system maintenance expense
  • $10.1MM - Increase in D&A and property tax expense
  • $14.5MM - Increase due to rate case outcomes
  • $10.0MM - Decrease due to EDIT refunds1
  • $5.8MM - Increase in system maintenance expense
  • $3.1MM - Increase in D&A expense

1. Reductions to operating income from excess deferred income tax (EDIT) refunds substantially offset by lower income tax expense by the end of the fiscal year.

As of February 8, 2022

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
