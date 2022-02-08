Atmos Energy : Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Presentation

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31 Segment Net Income 2021 2020 ($millions, except EPS) Distribution $ 179 $ 154 Pipeline & Storage 70 64 Net Income $ 249 $ 218 Diluted EPS1 $ 1.86 $ 1.71 Capital Expenditures $ 684.2 $ 456.8

1. Since Atmos Energy has non-vestedshare-based payments with a nonforfeitable right to dividends, there is a requirement to use the two-class method of computing earnings per share. As a result, EPS cannot be calculated directly from the income statement.