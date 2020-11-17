Atmos Energy : November 2020 Corporate Governance Presentation 0 11/17/2020 | 05:39pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Atmos Energy multi-state regulated natural gas delivery company achieving strong financial growth through infrastructure investment, enhancing the safety and reliability of our system Delivering clean, safe and economical energy to over 3 million homes and businesses FinancialGovernance Performance Communities Safety Environment Is at the center of everything we do CustomersEmployees November 2020 FISCAL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 2020 Highlights  Transitioned 95% of our employees to a digital working environment Governance  Launched a Corporate Responsibility section on our website to provide greater transparency around our ESG practices  Formalized our corporate communications strategy to further improve engagement with all stakeholders  Continued to reduce methane emissions by replacing 845 miles of pipe  Delivered 5.1 Bcf of RNG and CNG; equivalent to removing 58,000 cars from the Environmental road annually  Joined Our Nation's Energy Future Coalition (ONE Future)  Published updated CRS & Methane Emissions Reports  Kicked off our rebranding efforts for Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Social  Contributed $14 million to charitable organization  Provided over 226,000 training hours to our employees; approximately 40% were delivered virtually As of November 11, 2020 3 BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY Leading Natural Gas Delivery Platform Eight-state distribution territory Business Mix Intrastate pipeline system Distribution ~66% Regulated distribution 68% RegulatedPipeline & pipeline Storage29% ~34% 2020 Net Income Diversified LDC platform in 8 states Largest pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3 million customers in 8 states

pure-play natural gas LDC with over 3 million customers in 8 states ~72,000 miles of distribution and transmission mains

~62% of distribution rate base is located in Texas

Blended allowed ROE of 9.8%

Constructive regulatory mechanisms reduce lag Favorably positioned pipeline spans Texas shale gas supply basins ~5,700 miles of intrastate pipeline

Spans multiple key shale gas formations Connection to major market hubs

Five storage facilities with 46 Bcf of working capacity

Allowed ROE of 11.5%

Margin derived from tariff-based rates primarily serving Mid-Tex and other LDCs As of November 11, 2020 5 Safety Driven, Organic Growth Strategy Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms Support Efficient Conversion of Safety and Reliability Investments into Financial Results ~ $11 - $12 billion in capital Constructive rate mechanisms investment through 2025; >80% 6% - 8% Consolidated EPS growth that reduce regulatory lag allocated to safety Rate Base $19.0 - $21.0 Annual Capital Recovery Adjusted Earnings per Share $16.0 ($billions) ~ 90% $7.00 $6.30 - $6.70 $6.00 $12.0 $10.7 $4.90 - $5.10 $5.00 $4.721 $9.2 $8.0 $4.00 $3.00 $4.0 Earning on Annual Investments: $2.00 $0.0 Within 0 - 6 months $1.00 2020 2025E 2019 Within 7 - 12 months $0.00 Distribution Pipeline and Storage Greater than 12 months 2020 2021E 2025E 1. Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP measure defined as diluted EPS before a one-time,non-cash income tax benefit recognized in Q3 2020. As of November 11, 2020 6 Executing Our Strategy A Pure-Play,High-Growth Natural Gas Delivery Investment Proposition Attractive pure-play Diversified asset base Strong rate base Strong financial with constructive foundation with total return regulation growth consistent track record Earnings are 100% regulated and rate base driven

6 - 8% forecasted EPS growth through Fiscal 2025

Dividend per share grows commensurately with EPS Regulated distribution assets in 8 states serving over 3 million customers

Favorably positioned regulated pipeline spans Texas shale gas supply basins

Constructive rate mechanisms reduce or eliminate regulatory lag Strong forecasted rate base growth through Fiscal 2025

Capital expenditures of $11-$12 billion through Fiscal 2025; ~88% spent on safety and reliability

$11-$12 billion through Fiscal 2025; ~88% spent on safety and reliability Earning on over 90% of annual capex within 6 months; ~99% within 12 months 18 consecutive years of EPS growth; 37 consecutive years of dividend growth

8.7% indicated dividend increase for 2021E

High investment-grade credit ratings (A1, A) with ample liquidity As of November 11, 2020 7 ESG Integral Part of Long-term Strategy Board of Directors Corporate Responsibility, Sustainability, & Safety Committee Strong Corporate Governance   Diverse Board & Senior Leadership Accountable to Shareholders Providing Value to Customers Empowering Employees  Affordable, Reliable, Safe  Training & Educational Support  Customer Service Focus Focus on Safety  Cohesive & Empowering Culture Mitigation of Risk Respecting the Environment Clean Energy Solution

50% Methane Reduction by 2035 Supporting Communities Employees Live Where They Work

Community Service Solid Financial Performance As of November 11, 2020   Consistent, Visible EPS Growth Returns Attract Capital Investment 8 Vision, Culture and Principles Our Vision Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results. Our Strategy Operate our business exceptionally well

Invest in our people and infrastructure

Enhance our culture Core Values We focus on employees and customers

We conduct our business with honesty and integrity Our Atmospirit Principles 1 Inspire Trust Connects with people and cares about their well being; Can be counted on to do the right thing and do what they say. Be at Your Best 2 Reflects, plans and organizes efforts; Comes ready to play, in good health physically, emotionally and professionally; Is accountable for "being here now". Bring Out the Best in Others 3 Recognizes what's "good", challenges self and others to be "great"; Seeks diverse views, builds healthy relationships and teams; create win/win solutions; Coaches others to be at their best. Make a Difference 4 Identifies simple, clear paths to achieve goals and get results; Delivers on our promise to our customers, communities, shareholders and regulators and each other. Focus on the Future 5 Focuses on the right things for Atmos Energy and our stakeholders; Is a pacesetter; Looks for opportunities to build Atmos Energy's business and key relationships for the future; Renews self and skills to be ready for the future. As of November 11, 2020 9 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OVERVIEW Corporate Governance Highlights Effective Board Leadership and Independent Oversight 11 out of 14 Board members are independent in accordance with NYSE standards

29% of the Board is comprised of women and minority members

Balanced Board tenure

43% of the Board has tenure of less than 5 years

Lead Independent Director with robust role and responsibilities

Succession planning process in place for the Board and senior management positions

High degree of Board engagement on strategy and risk oversight matters

In FY 2020, the Board met 14 times, and each Director attended at least 75% of meetings

Audit, Executive, Human Resources, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees are entirely comprised of Independent Directors Accountable to Our Shareholders Declassified Board

One share, one vote

Simple majority vote standard to elect Directors

No poison pill in force

Annual advisory vote to approve executive compensation since 2011 As of November 11, 2020 11 Overview of Board of Directors Board Experience Years Board Indepen- Women Public Co Public Co Industry Regulatory/ Strategy/ Finance/ 1 and Safety Serving Member dent Minorities Leadership BOD Experience Policy M&A Accounting Kevin 1 Akers Robert 23 Best Kim 11 Cocklin Kelly 4 Compton Sean 2 Donohue Rafael 4 Garza Richard 19 Gordon Robert 11 Grable Nancy 16 Quinn Richard 8 Sampson Stephen 15 Springer Diana 2 Walters Richard 27 Ware II Frank - Yoho Board Leadership & Committees Audit Executive CRS&S HR Nom & Corp Gov 1 As of the Shareholder Meeting on February 3, 2021 Member Executive Chairman of the Board Lead Independent Director Committee Chair As of November 11, 2020 12 OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT AND RISK OVERSIGHT Risk Management and Oversight Framework Strategic Planning Is a Dynamic Process Regular meetings between operations and finance teams to align objectives, respond to evolving regulations and operating conditions and to refine capital and O&M allocations

Actively involved Management Committee

Weekly meetings to ensure strategic alignment across all facets of the business

Approval of Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan and Five-Year Plan for the Board's consideration Strong Board of  Annual Board work session focused solely on strategic planning and leadership succession Directors Involvement in  Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan and Five-Year Plan presented by the CEO and Setting and Approving CFO; Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan formally approved by the Board of Directors Strategy  Formal quarterly update on operating and financial performance and key initiatives  Informal periodic updates provided as key events arise Audit Committee Has  Has Primary Risk Oversight Responsibility  Quarterly meetings focused on financial performance and risk mitigation, including Primary Risk Oversight periodic cybersecurity updates Responsibility  Internal audit reports to the Audit Committee  ~40% of internal audit budget focused on key operational risks Risk Management and  Identifies, assesses, and addresses material risks which could impact our business Compliance Committee objectives Oversees Risk  Ensures policies, procedures, and practices are in place for enterprise-wide Management management of material risks  Reports to Management Committee risk exposures and steps to monitor and control Infrastructure risks As of November 11, 2020 14 Holistic Approach to Capital Allocation Demand for Capital Pipe replacement

Compliance/integrity

Residential and commercial growth

Industrial growth

Governmental relocations

Customer service systems

Technology

Facilities & equipment Planning Integrity management

System planning

Contractor/equipment

Coordination with local government plans

Material availability

Type (distribution, transmission, storage)

Project timing and duration

Operational constraints

Regulatory filings

Financing plans

Advocacy and communications Capital Allocation Across Diverse Portfolio of Projects Number:

6,500 projects

Cost Range:

$1,000 -$300M

Location:

1,400 communities

Timing:

Planned and responsive

Execution Design

Material procurement

Permitting/right-of-way acquisition

acquisition Public and customer communications

Qualified resource coordination

Contracting and work assignment

City coordination

Inspection

Records capture

Mapping

Accounting

Regulatory filings As of November 11, 2020 15 Focus on Safety System Safety Public Safety Employee Safety Priorities Replacing higher risk pipe materials and equipment

Enhancing pipeline integrity assessments

Underground storage integrity

New technologies

Pipeline Safety Management System

Emergency response

Customer and community education

Public awareness

Damage prevention

State-of-the-art training

training Tools and equipment

Eliminate at-risk behavior

at-risk behavior Incident free Results Reduced inventory of steel service lines by 356,000 since 2012

Replaced over 5,300 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines since 2012

Public awareness messages ~ 255 million impressions in 2020

Excavation damages per 1,000 locates declined by 2.4% in 2020

Employee-driven safety culture

safety culture OSHA Recordable Incident Rate has declined by 4% since 2014

Curriculum has evolved from classroom- based to 80% hands-on training

hands-on training Curriculum for all field positions Supervisor Bootcamp

As of November 11, 2020 16 Focus on the Environment Governance Gas Supply Operations Founding Partner of EPA's Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge Program

Joined ONE Future in 2020

Voluntary methane emissions reporting through AGA

Transport ~ 5 BCF of RNG; equivalent to removing ~60,000 cars removed annually

Sell ~ 5 BCF of CNG; equivalent to removing ~60,000 cars removed annually

Continue to evaluate new opportunities to expand RNG transportation and CNG sales

Goal to reduce methane emissions 50% from 2017 to 2035 in our distribution system

Replace up to 6,000 miles of pipe by 2025

Continue to reduce emissions from venting, flaring, and storage and compression facilities

Continue to recycle water used in boring and hydrotesting activities

45% of customers use eBill; one of the highest rates in the industry; saves ~2,100 trees annually Fleet and Facilities Customers 13 LEED certified facilities; 4 more planned

Evaluating use of fuel cells in facilities

Continue to reduce emissions from our fleet

Customer efficiency programs in four jurisdictions

Continue to evaluate customer tariffs that offer green energy alternatives As of November 11, 2020 17 COMPENSATION PRACTICES Overview of Compensation Practices Compensation Program Objectives Market-competitive base salary - total compensation should be competitive with peers

base salary - total compensation should be competitive with peers Align interests of Named Executive Officers (NEOs) with those of our shareholders

Attract and retain highly-qualified senior management Our Compensation Practices Total compensation package reviewed and updated annually by our HR Committee with assistance from its independent compensation consultant

NEOs, other corporate officers and employees do not have employment contracts

NEOs compensation targeted at the 50th percentile of market peers if performance targets are met

Compensation policies aligned with shareholder value creation and include both potential upside gain and commensurate downside risk

Tiered stock ownership requirements for NEOs and Directors

Clawback policy covering all incentive-based compensation

incentive-based compensation Double-trigger requirement applicable to change in control severance

requirement applicable to change in control severance Limited perquisites As of November 11, 2020 19 Elements of Executive Compensation Component Base Salary Compensation Annual Incentive Compensation Risk-At Long-Term Incentive Compensation Retirement Benefits Change in Control Severance Benefits Description / Considerations Fixed compensation, subject to annual review with adjustments made in in response to changes in performance, duties, strategic importance or competitive salary practices

Annual cash performance award based on fully diluted EPS, the same metric used to measure incentive compensation for all employees

Option to convert all or portion of award to time-lapse RSUs under LTIP with three- year cliff vesting at 20% premium

time-lapse RSUs under LTIP with three- year cliff vesting at 20% premium Performance-based awards payable only if performance goals are met during a three-year performance period based on achievement of three-year cumulative EPS target

awards payable only if performance goals are met during a three-year performance period based on achievement of three-year cumulative EPS target Time-lapse awards also payable, with cliff vesting, at the end of three-year period

awards also payable, with cliff vesting, at the end of three-year period Tax-qualified retirement benefits, supplemental retirement and other benefits

retirement benefits, supplemental retirement and other benefits Change in control payments payable only if employment is terminated under certain conditions following change in control

No excise tax gross-up payments As of November 11, 2020 20 Breakdown of Compensation for NEOs FY2020 Compensation Targets CEO Other NEOs1 Time-Lapse Time-Lapse RSUs, 30% RSUs, 27% Base 80% At-Risk Base 74% At-Risk Salary, 26% Compensation Salary, 20% Compensation Performance Performance Based RSU, Annual Annual Based RSU, 30% Incentive Plan, Incentive Plan, 27% 20% 20% Compensation Incentives Foster Accountable Value Creation Ratio of CEO to median employee compensation - 123:1 2

Fixed base salary compensation subject to annual review and changes in performance, duties, strategic importance or competitive salary practices

Prohibits hedging common stock and pledging of shares by all executive officers and Directors

Incentive Plans cap the size of any cash awards earned by any single participant during the year 2020 Other NEOs for Atmos Energy include: Kim Cocklin, Christopher Forsythe, Karen Hartsfield, and David Park. As of September 30, 2019 As of November 11, 2020 21 FOCUS ON LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY Long-Term Sustainability Aligning & Balancing All Stakeholders Communities Customers Employees Investors Keeping the ~1,400 communities we serve safe

Giving back to the communities through volunteer hours and our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program

Investments foster local economic development and job creation

Responsible environmental stewardship Focus on safety of our customers

Investment in technology to improve customer interactions

Sharing the Warmth program

LIHEAP Program

Overall customer satisfaction score of 94% > 1.5 million Hours of training through the Charles K. Vaughan Center since 2010

Recent hires were 31% women and 44% minorities

College tuition support

Benefits that allow employees to balance work & life Long-term focus

focus Consistent earnings & dividend growth

100% regulated

Safety-driven organic growth

organic growth Constructive regulatory relationships

Strong balance sheet

Strong corporate governance As of November 11, 2020 23 Forward Looking Statements The matters discussed or incorporated by reference in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this presentation, or any of the company's other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "objective", "plan", "projection", "seek", "strategy" or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; the impact of climate change; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions. Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As of November 11, 2020 24 Attachments Original document

