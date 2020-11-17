Atmos Energy : November 2020 Corporate Governance Presentation

Diverse Board & Senior Leadership Accountable to Shareholders
Vision, Culture and Principles
Our Vision
Our vision is for Atmos Energy to be the Safest provider of natural gas services. We will be recognized for Exceptional Customer Service, for being a Great Employer and for achieving Superior Financial Results.
Our Strategy
Operate our business exceptionally well
Invest in our people and infrastructure
Enhance our culture
Core Values
We focus on employees and customers
We conduct our business with honesty and integrity
Our Atmospirit Principles
1
Inspire Trust
Connects with people and cares about their well being; Can be
counted on to do the right thing and do what they say.
Be at Your Best
2
Reflects, plans and organizes efforts; Comes ready to play, in good
health physically, emotionally and professionally; Is accountable for
"being here now".
Bring Out the Best in Others
3
Recognizes what's "good", challenges self and others to be "great";
Seeks diverse views, builds healthy relationships and teams; create
win/win solutions; Coaches others to be at their best.
Make a Difference
4
Identifies simple, clear paths to achieve goals and get results;
Delivers on our promise to our customers, communities,
shareholders and regulators and each other.
Focus on the Future
5
Focuses on the right things for Atmos Energy and our stakeholders;
Is a pacesetter; Looks for opportunities to build Atmos Energy's
business and key relationships for the future; Renews self and skills
to be ready for the future.
As of November 11, 2020
9
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
OVERVIEW
Corporate Governance Highlights
Effective Board
Leadership and
Independent
Oversight
11 out of 14 Board members are independent in accordance with NYSE standards
29% of the Board is comprised of women and minority members
Balanced Board tenure
43% of the Board has tenure of less than 5 years
Lead Independent Director with robust role and responsibilities
Succession planning process in place for the Board and senior management positions
High degree of Board engagement on strategy and risk oversight matters
In FY 2020, the Board met 14 times, and each Director attended at least 75% of meetings
Audit, Executive, Human Resources, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees are entirely comprised of Independent Directors
Accountable to Our
Shareholders
Declassified Board
One share, one vote
Simple majority vote standard to elect Directors
No poison pill in force
Annual advisory vote to approve executive compensation since 2011
As of November 11, 2020
11
Overview of Board of Directors
Board Experience
Years
Board
Indepen-
Women
Public Co
Public Co
Industry
Regulatory/
Strategy/
Finance/
1
and
Safety
Serving
Member
dent
Minorities
Leadership
BOD
Experience
Policy
M&A
Accounting
Kevin
1
Akers
Robert 23
Best
Kim 11
Cocklin
Kelly 4
Compton
Sean 2
Donohue
Rafael 4
Garza
Richard 19
Gordon
Robert 11
Grable
Nancy 16
Quinn
Richard 8
Sampson
Stephen 15
Springer
Diana 2
Walters
Richard 27
Ware II
Frank -
Yoho
Board Leadership & Committees
Audit
Executive
CRS&S
HR
Nom &
Corp Gov
1
As of the Shareholder Meeting on February 3, 2021
Member
Executive Chairman of the Board
Lead Independent Director
Committee Chair
As of November 11, 2020
12
OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT
AND RISK OVERSIGHT
Risk Management and Oversight Framework
Strategic Planning Is a
Dynamic Process
Regular meetings between operations and finance teams to align objectives, respond to evolving regulations and operating conditions and to refine capital and O&M allocations
Actively involved Management Committee
Weekly meetings to ensure strategic alignment across all facets of the business
Approval of Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan and Five-Year Plan for the Board's consideration
Strong Board of
Annual Board work session focused solely on strategic planning and leadership
succession
Directors Involvement in
Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan and Five-Year Plan presented by the CEO and
Setting and Approving
CFO; Current Fiscal Year Operating Plan formally approved by the Board of Directors
Strategy
Formal quarterly update on operating and financial performance and key initiatives
Informal periodic updates provided as key events arise
Audit Committee Has
Has Primary Risk Oversight Responsibility
Quarterly meetings focused on financial performance and risk mitigation, including
Primary Risk Oversight
periodic cybersecurity updates
Responsibility
Internal audit reports to the Audit Committee
~40% of internal audit budget focused on key operational risks
Risk Management and
Identifies, assesses, and addresses material risks which could impact our business
Compliance Committee
objectives
Oversees Risk
Ensures policies, procedures, and practices are in place for enterprise-wide
Management
management of material risks
Reports to Management Committee risk exposures and steps to monitor and control
Infrastructure
risks
As of November 11, 2020
14
Holistic Approach to Capital Allocation
Demand for Capital
Pipe replacement
Compliance/integrity
Residential and commercial growth
Industrial growth
Governmental relocations
Customer service systems
Technology
Facilities & equipment
Planning
Integrity management
System planning
Contractor/equipment
Coordination with local government plans
Material availability
Type (distribution, transmission, storage)
Project timing and duration
Operational constraints
Regulatory filings
Financing plans
Advocacy and communications
Capital Allocation
Across Diverse
Portfolio of Projects
Number:
6,500 projects
Cost Range:
$1,000 -$300M
Location:
1,400 communities
Timing:
Planned and responsive
Execution
Design
Material procurement
Permitting/right-of-wayacquisition
Public and customer communications
Qualified resource coordination
Contracting and work assignment
City coordination
Inspection
Records capture
Mapping
Accounting
Regulatory filings
As of November 11, 2020
15
Focus on Safety
System Safety
Public Safety
Employee Safety
Priorities
Replacing higher risk pipe materials and equipment
Enhancing pipeline integrity assessments
Underground storage integrity
New technologies
Pipeline Safety Management System
Emergency response
Customer and community education
Public awareness
Damage prevention
State-of-the-arttraining
Tools and equipment
Eliminate at-risk behavior
Incident free
Results
Reduced inventory of steel service lines by 356,000 since 2012
Replaced over 5,300 miles of distribution and transmission pipelines since 2012
Public awareness messages ~ 255 million impressions in 2020
Excavation damages per 1,000 locates declined by 2.4% in 2020
Employee-drivensafety culture
OSHA Recordable Incident Rate has declined by 4% since 2014
Curriculum has evolved from classroom- based to 80% hands-on training
Curriculum for all field positions
Supervisor Bootcamp
As of November 11, 2020
16
Focus on the Environment
Governance
Gas Supply
Operations
Founding Partner of EPA's Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge Program
Joined ONE Future in 2020
Voluntary methane emissions reporting through AGA
Transport ~ 5 BCF of RNG; equivalent to removing ~60,000 cars removed annually
Sell ~ 5 BCF of CNG; equivalent to removing ~60,000 cars removed annually
Continue to evaluate new opportunities to expand RNG transportation and CNG sales
Goal to reduce methane emissions 50% from 2017 to 2035 in our distribution system
Replace up to 6,000 miles of pipe by 2025
Continue to reduce emissions from venting, flaring, and storage and compression facilities
Continue to recycle water used in boring and hydrotesting activities
45% of customers use eBill; one of the highest rates in the industry; saves ~2,100 trees annually
Fleet and Facilities
Customers
13 LEED certified facilities; 4 more planned
Evaluating use of fuel cells in facilities
Continue to reduce emissions from our fleet
Customer efficiency programs in four jurisdictions
Continue to evaluate customer tariffs that offer green energy alternatives
As of November 11, 2020
17
COMPENSATION PRACTICES
Overview of Compensation Practices
Compensation
Program
Objectives
Market-competitivebase salary - total compensation should be competitive with peers
Align interests of Named Executive Officers (NEOs) with those of our shareholders
Attract and retain highly-qualified senior management
Our Compensation
Practices
Total compensation package reviewed and updated annually by our HR Committee with assistance from its independent compensation consultant
NEOs, other corporate officers and employees do not have employment contracts
NEOs compensation targeted at the 50th percentile of market peers if performance targets are met
Compensation policies aligned with shareholder value creation and include both potential upside gain and commensurate downside risk
Tiered stock ownership requirements for NEOs and Directors
Clawback policy covering all incentive-based compensation
Double-triggerrequirement applicable to change in control severance
Limited perquisites
As of November 11, 2020
19
Elements of Executive Compensation
Component
Base Salary
Compensation
Annual Incentive
Compensation
Risk-At
Long-Term Incentive
Compensation
Retirement Benefits
Change in Control
Severance Benefits
Description / Considerations
Fixed compensation, subject to annual review with adjustments made in in response to changes in performance, duties, strategic importance or competitive salary practices
Annual cash performance award based on fully diluted EPS, the same metric used to measure incentive compensation for all employees
Option to convert all or portion of award to time-lapse RSUs under LTIP with three- year cliff vesting at 20% premium
Performance-basedawards payable only if performance goals are met during a three-year performance period based on achievement of three-year cumulative EPS target
Time-lapseawards also payable, with cliff vesting, at the end of three-year period
Tax-qualifiedretirement benefits, supplemental retirement and other benefits
Change in control payments payable only if employment is terminated under certain conditions following change in control
No excise tax gross-up payments
As of November 11, 2020
20
Breakdown of Compensation for NEOs
FY2020 Compensation Targets
CEO
Other NEOs1
Time-Lapse
Time-Lapse
RSUs, 30%
RSUs, 27%
Base
80% At-Risk
Base
74% At-Risk
Salary, 26%
Compensation
Salary, 20%
Compensation
Performance
Performance
Based RSU,
Annual
Annual
Based RSU,
30%
Incentive Plan,
Incentive Plan,
27%
20%
20%
Compensation Incentives Foster Accountable Value Creation
Ratio of CEO to median employee compensation - 123:12
Fixed base salary compensation subject to annual review and changes in performance, duties, strategic importance or competitive salary practices
Prohibits hedging common stock and pledging of shares by all executive officers and Directors
Incentive Plans cap the size of any cash awards earned by any single participant during the year
2020 Other NEOs for Atmos Energy include: Kim Cocklin, Christopher Forsythe, Karen Hartsfield, and David Park.
As of September 30, 2019
As of November 11, 2020
21
FOCUS ON LONG-TERM
SUSTAINABILITY
Long-Term Sustainability
Aligning & Balancing All Stakeholders
Communities
Customers
Employees
Investors
Keeping the ~1,400 communities we serve safe
Giving back to the communities through volunteer hours and our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program
Investments foster local economic development and job creation
Responsible environmental stewardship
Focus on safety of our customers
Investment in technology to improve customer interactions
Sharing the Warmth program
LIHEAP Program
Overall customer satisfaction score of 94%
> 1.5 million Hours of training through the Charles K. Vaughan Center since 2010
Recent hires were 31% women and 44% minorities
College tuition support
Benefits that allow employees to balance work & life
Long-termfocus
Consistent earnings & dividend growth
100% regulated
Safety-drivenorganic growth
Constructive regulatory relationships
Strong balance sheet
Strong corporate governance
As of November 11, 2020
23
Forward Looking Statements
The matters discussed or incorporated by reference in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this presentation, or any of the company's other documents or oral presentations, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "objective", "plan", "projection", "seek", "strategy" or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this presentation, including the risks relating to regulatory trends and decisions, our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets, and the other factors discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include the following: federal, state and local regulatory and political trends and decisions, including the impact of rate proceedings before various state regulatory commissions; increased federal regulatory oversight and potential penalties; possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations; the impact of greenhouse gas emissions or other legislation or regulations intended to address climate change; possible significant costs and liabilities resulting from pipeline integrity and other similar programs and related repairs; the inherent hazards and risks involved in distributing, transporting and storing natural gas; the availability and accessibility of contracted gas supplies, interstate pipeline and/or storage services; increased competition from energy suppliers and alternative forms of energy; adverse weather conditions; the impact of climate change; the inability to continue to hire, train and retain operational, technical and managerial personnel; increased dependence on technology that may hinder the Company's business if such technologies fail; the threat of cyber-attacks or acts of cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations and information technology systems or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; natural disasters, terrorist activities or other events and other risks and uncertainties discussed herein, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control; the capital-intensive nature of our business; our ability to continue to access the credit and capital markets to execute our business strategy; market risks beyond our control affecting our risk management activities, including commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk; the concentration of our operations in Texas; the impact of adverse economic conditions on our customers; changes in the availability and price of natural gas; increased costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postretirement health care benefits and increased funding requirements; the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on business and economic conditions. Accordingly, while we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will approximate actual experience or that the expectations derived from them will be realized. Further, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
