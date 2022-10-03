Atmos Energy : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Item 8.01.
Other Events.
On September 27, 2022 Atmos Energy Corporation ("Atmos Energy") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Mizuho Securities USA LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto, with respect to the offering and sale in an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") by Atmos Energy of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes") and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "2052 Notes" and, together with the 2032 Notes, the "Notes"). The Offering has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-257504)of Atmos Energy (the "Registration Statement") and the prospectus supplement dated September 27, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on September 29, 2022. Legal opinions related to the Registration Statement are also filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2.
Atmos Energy expects to receive net proceeds, after the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $789.4 million. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Notes will be issued pursuant to an indenture dated March 26, 2009 (the "Indenture") between Atmos Energy and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the "Trustee"), to be modified by an Officers' Certificate setting forth the terms of the Notes (the "Officers' Certificate"), to be dated October 3, 2022 and delivered to the Trustee pursuant to Section 301 of the Indenture. Each series of Notes will be represented by a global security, forms of which are filed as exhibits hereto. The form of the Officers' Certificate and the Underwriting Agreement are each also filed as an exhibit hereto.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
Exhibit
Number
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement dated as of September 27, 2022
4.1
Form of Officers' Certificate, to be dated October 3, 2022
4.2
Form of Global Security for 5.450% Senior Notes due 2032
4.3
Form of Global Security for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2052
5.1
Opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
5.2
Opinion of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
23.1
Consent of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
23.2
Consent of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (included in Exhibit 5.2)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File. The cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document (contained in Exhibit 101).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
(Registrant)
DATE: October 3, 2022
By:
/s/ Daniel M. Meziere
Daniel M. Meziere
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:22 UTC.