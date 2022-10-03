Advanced search
    ATO   US0495601058

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(ATO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-03 pm EDT
105.01 USD   +3.10%
04:45pAtmos Energy Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:59aAtmos Energy Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30Atmos Energy : and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Dedicate Zero Net Energy Home in South Dallas
PU
Atmos Energy : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

10/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 27, 2022

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

TexasAnd Virginia 1-10042 75-1743247

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1800 THREE LINCOLN CENTRE, 5430 LBJ FREEWAY,DALLAS, Texas 75240
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(972) 934-9227

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common stock No Par Value ATO New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On September 27, 2022 Atmos Energy Corporation ("Atmos Energy") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Mizuho Securities USA LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto, with respect to the offering and sale in an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") by Atmos Energy of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.450% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes") and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "2052 Notes" and, together with the 2032 Notes, the "Notes"). The Offering has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-257504)of Atmos Energy (the "Registration Statement") and the prospectus supplement dated September 27, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on September 29, 2022. Legal opinions related to the Registration Statement are also filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2.

Atmos Energy expects to receive net proceeds, after the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $789.4 million. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to an indenture dated March 26, 2009 (the "Indenture") between Atmos Energy and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the "Trustee"), to be modified by an Officers' Certificate setting forth the terms of the Notes (the "Officers' Certificate"), to be dated October 3, 2022 and delivered to the Trustee pursuant to Section 301 of the Indenture. Each series of Notes will be represented by a global security, forms of which are filed as exhibits hereto. The form of the Officers' Certificate and the Underwriting Agreement are each also filed as an exhibit hereto.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

Exhibit
Number

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated as of September 27, 2022
4.1 Form of Officers' Certificate, to be dated October 3, 2022
4.2 Form of Global Security for 5.450% Senior Notes due 2032
4.3 Form of Global Security for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2052
5.1 Opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
5.2 Opinion of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
23.1 Consent of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
23.2 Consent of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (included in Exhibit 5.2)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File. The cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document (contained in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION
(Registrant)
DATE: October 3, 2022 By:

/s/ Daniel M. Meziere

Daniel M. Meziere
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

AEC - Atmos Energy Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
