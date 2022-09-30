Atmos Energy : and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Dedicate Zero Net Energy Home in South Dallas

DALLAS - Sept. 30, 2022 - Atmos Energy and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity today unveiled a zero net energy (ZNE) home at a dedication ceremony in South Dallas. Showcasing the efficiency, reliability and affordability of natural gas, this home was designed and built to meet green building standards and certifications with rooftop photovoltaic solar panels, high-efficiency ENERGY STAR natural gas appliances, top-rated insulation and windows, and other advanced weatherization features to improve energy efficiency.

"Our new homeowner, Mr. Elisha, is an ideal candidate to receive this beautiful home," said Carmen Holmes, senior vice president of development for Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. "He is eager to start a new life in a safe neighborhood with good schools and accessibility to basic amenities like shopping markets, and this ZNE home will establish the foundation Mr. Elisha needs to meet his goals."

A zero net energy home is designed to produce as much energy as it consumes over the course of a year, which results in net zero energy consumption. ZNE homes leverage high efficiency natural gas heating and water heating appliances, advanced building envelope efficiency, and innovative solar technology to make the home extremely efficient and environmentally responsible. In building this particular ZNE home, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and Atmos Energy collaborated with Energy IQ, GGO Architects, and Texas Solar Systems Sales.

"Affordable housing begins with affordable energy, and this ZNE home showcases our commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities," said Jonathan Fredi, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. "Natural gas is a part of the solution to achieve our low carbon energy future, and we are so proud that Mr. Elisha will be able to enjoy an energy-efficient, comfortable home that partners natural gas with renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while lowering his utility bills."