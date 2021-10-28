Atmos Energy and Kansas Housing Resources Corporation Partner to Encourage Weatherization

TOPEKA, Kan. - Oct. 20, 2021 - As the winter season approaches, Atmos Energy reminds customers that one of the best ways to save on energy bills is to install weatherization measures like attic insulation and replace older, less efficient appliances. National Weatherization Day is celebrated on Oct. 30, and Atmos Energy is pleased to partner with Kansas Housing Resources Corporation by donating $20,000 for weatherization enhancements. This effort is a part of an enterprise-wide Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities drive to invest in educational, literacy, energy assistance, and food security resources across the 1,400 communities the company serves.

"We are thrilled to partner with Atmos Energy to promote the Kansas Weatherization Assistance Program," said Scott Kuhn, Kansas Housing senior weatherization program manager. "This federally funded program provides free energy efficiency upgrades to income-eligible Kansans, lowering utility bills, improving home safety and comfort, and reducing energy use.

Atmos Energy is excited to begin this new partnership with Kansas Housing to assist homeowners in weatherizing their homes.

"Our employees see firsthand the difference a warm house makes for our customers," said Bart Armstrong, Atmos Energy Colorado-Kansas Division president. "It is comforting to know that they can direct homeowners to Kansas Housing to receive guidance and support on the best ways to insulate their homes against the winter chill, while keeping the warmth indoors and conserving natural gas in the process. Simple steps can make a lasting difference in supporting customers who have the potential to see savings year after year, with some customers seeing significant savings on their utility bills."

"Atmos Energy's partnership is particularly beneficial because it provides flexibility for program staff to address underlying repair issues, so homes receive full weatherization benefits," said Kuhn. "For example, funding might cover the cost of ductwork so a new high-efficiency gas furnace can be installed or fix a mobile home floor so insulation can be installed."

In partnership with hundreds of organizations, Atmos Energy's Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities outreach benefits school districts, nonprofits, after school programs, and food banks through everything from backpacks and laptops to nutritious breakfasts to books that help early childhood learners read on level by third grade. Vulnerable households will also have access to funds through local energy assistance agencies that provide support with utility bills, weatherization, customer natural gas line repairs, and natural gas appliance repairs and replacements.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Kansas Housing

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) is a self-supporting, nonprofit, public corporation committed to helping Kansans access the safe, affordable housing they need and the dignity they deserve. KHRC serves as the state's housing finance agency (HFA), administering essential housing and community initiatives--including the Weatherization Assistance Program--to serve K